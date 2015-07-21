Uber job fair
People wait in line to register for the Uber citywide jobs tour in the Queens borough of New York July 21, 2015. The jobs tour brings together Uber-driver partners and others who have the interest in joining the Uber platform in New York....more
An Uber representative speaks to people during the kick off of a citywide jobs tour in Queens, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People wait to register for the Uber citywide jobs tour in Queens, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An Uber representative speaks to people during the kick off of a citywide jobs tour in Queens, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An Uber representative registers people on his smartphone during the kick off of a citywide jobs tour in Queens, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An Uber representative speaks to a driver during the kick off of a citywide jobs tour in Queens, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People listen to speakers at the Uber citywide jobs tour in Queens, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An Uber representative speaks to people during the kick off of a citywide jobs tour in Queens, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An Uber representative speaks to people during the kick off of a citywide jobs tour in Queens, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Next Slideshows
Suicide bombing in Turkey
A suspected Islamic State suicide bomber killed at least 32 people in an attack on a Kurdish town near the Syrian border.
The GOP field
The Republican presidential candidates.
U.S. and Cuba restore ties
The United States and Cuba usher in a new era of post-Cold War relations, formally restoring diplomatic ties severed more than five decades ago.
Greece open for business
Greeks line up outside banks as they reopen three weeks after closing, the first cautious sign of a return to normal after a deal to start talks on a new...
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.