UCLA floods
Firefighters work near an open drain on the UCLA campus, which was flooded by a broken thirty inch water main in the Westwood section of Los Angeles July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A broken 30-inch water main gushes water onto Sunset Boulevard near the University of California, Los Angeles campus in the Westwood section of Los Angeles July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Workers push water down a set of stairs on the UCLA campus, which was flooded by a broken thirty inch water main in the Westwood section of Los Angeles July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Firefighters work to dam up a stairway inside UCLA's Pauley Pavilion sporting arena as water flows from a broken thirty inch water main that was gushing water onto Sunset Boulevard near the UCLA campus in the Westwood section of Los Angeles July 29,...more
A man poses for a photo on stairs to a parking structure outside UCLA's Pauley Pavilion sporting arena as water flows down from a broken thirty inch water main that was gushing water onto Sunset Boulevard near the UCLA campus in the Westwood section...more
A campus police officer walks with students on the UCLA campus, which was flooded by a broken thirty inch water main in the Westwood section of Los Angeles July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Workers try to clear water from the floor of Pauley Pavillion on the UCLA campus from a broken thirty inch water main, which gushed water onto Sunset Boulevard in the Westwood section of Los Angeles July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Workers push water on the UCLA campus, which was flooded by a broken thirty inch water main in the Westwood section of Los Angeles July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Emergency crews line Sunset Boulevard at the Westwood Plaza intersection after a broken thirty inch water main gushed water onto Sunset Boulevard near the UCLA campus in the Westwood section of Los Angeles July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
A broken 30-inch water main gushes water onto Sunset Boulevard near the University of California, Los Angeles campus in the Westwood section of Los Angeles July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
A campus police officer walks on a wall on the UCLA campus, which was flooded by a broken thirty inch water main in the Westwood section of Los Angeles July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A firefighter walks past a dammed up stairway inside UCLA's Pauley Pavilion sporting arena as water flows from a broken thirty inch water main that was gushing water onto Sunset Boulevard near the UCLA campus in the Westwood section of Los Angeles...more
Students look at the flooded Drake Field on the UCLA campus which came from a broken thirty inch water main in the Westwood section of Los Angeles July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A man walks through flood water up stairs from a parking structure outside UCLA's Pauley Pavilion sporting arena as water flows from a broken thirty inch water main that was gushing water onto Sunset Boulevard near the UCLA campus in the Westwood...more
Cars are stranded in floodwaters outside a UCLA parking structure as water flows from a broken thirty inch water main that was gushing water onto Sunset Boulevard near the UCLA campus in the Westwood section of Los Angeles July 29, 2014....more
A girl walks through flood waters on UCLA's campus as water flows from a broken thirty inch water main gushing water onto Sunset Boulevard near the UCLA campus in the Westwood section of Los Angeles July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
A man and woman embrace at an entrance to an underground parking structure outside UCLA's Pauley Pavilion sporting arena as water flows down the stairs from a broken thirty inch water main that was gushing water onto Sunset Boulevard near the UCLA...more
Workers try to clear water from the floor of Pauley Pavillion on the UCLA campus from a broken thirty inch water main, which gushed water onto Sunset Boulevard in the Westwood section of Los Angeles July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Firefighters shout directions as they wade through water near Pauley Pavillion on the University of California, Los Angeles campus, which is flooded after a broken 30-inch water main gushed water onto Sunset Boulevard, in the Westwood section of Los...more
Students stand among floodwaters on UCLA's campus as water flows from a broken thirty inch water main gushing water onto Sunset Boulevard near the UCLA campus in the Westwood section of Los Angeles July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Students walk through water on the UCLA campus which came from a broken thirty inch water main, which gushed water onto Sunset Boulevard in the Westwood section of Los Angeles July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A woman looks up from an underground parking structure outside UCLA's Pauley Pavilion sporting arena as water flows down the stairs from a broken thirty inch water main that was gushing water onto Sunset Boulevard near the UCLA campus in the Westwood...more
Department of Water and Power employees assess the damage caused by a ruptured water main at the area where two pipes, one from 1921 and the other from 1956, meet on Sunset Boulevard, next to the UCLA campus in the Westwood section of Los Angeles...more
Cars are seen submerged in water in a parking garage on the UCLA campus in the Westwood section of Los Angeles July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman walks past sandbags outside Pauley Pavilion on the UCLA campus in the Westwood section of Los Angeles July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Cars are seen submerged in water in a parking garage on the UCLA campus in the Westwood section of Los Angeles July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Workers clear mud from outside Pauley Pavilion on the UCLA campus in the Westwood section of Los Angeles July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
