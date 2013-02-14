Edition:
Uganda prison riot

A prison warden beats prisoners as they enter their ward after their prison riot was quelled at the Lira Central Prison in Northern Uganda, February 13, 2013.

A prison warden beats prisoners as they enter their ward after their prison riot was quelled at the Lira Central Prison in Northern Uganda, February 13, 2013.

Prisoners jostle to enter their ward after their prison riot was quelled at the Lira Central Prison in Northern Uganda, February 13, 2013. The prisoners rioted against the long periods in remand and congestion in wards, according to local media. Lira Central Prison was built in the 1930s to hold less than 100 prisoners but there are currently 680, with most of them on remand awaiting trial. Some prisoners have already been on remand for three years, according to the report.

Prisoners jostle to enter their ward after their prison riot was quelled at the Lira Central Prison in Northern Uganda, February 13, 2013. The prisoners rioted against the long periods in remand and congestion in wards, according to local media. Lira Central Prison was built in the 1930s to hold less than 100 prisoners but there are currently 680, with most of them on remand awaiting trial. Some prisoners have already been on remand for three years, according to the report. REUTERS/Hudson Apunyo

Prisoners are forced to lie on the ground after their prison riot was quelled at the Lira Central Prison in Northern Uganda, February 13, 2013.

Prisoners runs towards their ward after their prison riot was quelled at the Lira Central Prison in Northern Uganda, February 13, 2013.

Prisoners raise their hands to surrender after their prison riot was quelled at the Lira Central Prison in Northern Uganda, February 13, 2013.

A prison officer carries a rifle as he attempts to quell a prison riot at the Lira Central Prison in Northern Uganda, February 13, 2013.

A prison warden beats prisoners as they enter their ward after their prison riot was quelled at the Lira Central Prison in Northern Uganda, February 13, 2013.

