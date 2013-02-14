Uganda prison riot
A prison warden beats prisoners as they enter their ward after their prison riot was quelled at the Lira Central Prison in Northern Uganda, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Hudson Apunyo
Prisoners jostle to enter their ward after their prison riot was quelled at the Lira Central Prison in Northern Uganda, February 13, 2013. The prisoners rioted against the long periods in remand and congestion in wards, according to local media. Lira...more
Prisoners jostle to enter their ward after their prison riot was quelled at the Lira Central Prison in Northern Uganda, February 13, 2013. The prisoners rioted against the long periods in remand and congestion in wards, according to local media. Lira Central Prison was built in the 1930s to hold less than 100 prisoners but there are currently 680, with most of them on remand awaiting trial. Some prisoners have already been on remand for three years, according to the report. REUTERS/Hudson Apunyo
Prisoners are forced to lie on the ground after their prison riot was quelled at the Lira Central Prison in Northern Uganda, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Hudson Apunyo
Prisoners runs towards their ward after their prison riot was quelled at the Lira Central Prison in Northern Uganda, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Hudson Apunyo
Prisoners raise their hands to surrender after their prison riot was quelled at the Lira Central Prison in Northern Uganda, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Hudson Apunyo
A prison officer carries a rifle as he attempts to quell a prison riot at the Lira Central Prison in Northern Uganda, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Hudson Apunyo
A prison warden beats prisoners as they enter their ward after their prison riot was quelled at the Lira Central Prison in Northern Uganda, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Hudson Apunyo
