Uighur refugees of Turkey

Uighur refugees wait during an interview with Reuters in Istanbul, Turkey, July 16, 2015. Thousands of members of China's Turkic language-speaking Muslim ethnic minority have reached Turkey, mostly since last year, infuriating Beijing, which accuses Ankara of helping its citizens flee unlawfully. Turkish officials deny playing any direct role in assisting the flight. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
Uighur refugee women walk where they are housed in a gated complex in the central city of Kayseri, Turkey, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
Uighur refugee boys read the Koran where they are housed in a gated complex in the central city of Kayseri, Turkey, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
An Uighur refugee baby lies on the floor as his mother takes part in an interview with Reuters in Istanbul, Turkey, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
An Uighur refugee boy looks through a window as his father takes part in an interview with Reuters in Istanbul, Turkey, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
Uighur refugee men pray where they are housed in a gated complex in the central city of Kayseri, Turkey, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
An Uighur refugee boy lies on the sofa as his father takes part in an interview with Reuters in Istanbul, Turkey, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
Uighur refugees have their lunch in a gated complex where they are housed in the central city of Kayseri, Turkey, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
Uighur refugee boys read the Koran where they are housed in a gated complex in the central city of Kayseri, Turkey, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
Uighur refugees wait during an interview with Reuters in Istanbul,Turkey, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
An Uighur refugee boy reads the Koran where he is housed in a gated complex in the central city of Kayseri, Turkey, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
An Uighur refugee boy does his homework where he is housed in a gated complex in the central city of Kayseri, Turkey, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
An Uighur refugee talks during an interview with Reuters in Istanbul, Turkey, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
Uighur refugees wait during an interview with Reuters in Istanbul, Turkey, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
Uighur refugees wait during an interview with Reuters in Istanbul, Turkey, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
