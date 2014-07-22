Uighurs of Shanghai
Uighur men sit in the Bund, a waterfront area in central Shanghai, April 3, 2014. As of 2010, there were 5,254 Uighur residents living in Shanghai according to a government website. REUTERS/Aly Song
A Uighur man (R) walks through the Bund, a waterfront area in central Shanghai, April 3, 2014. The traditional home of the Muslim Uighur community is China's western Xinjiang region, which for years has been beset by violence, blamed by the...more
A Uighur man looks at a passing Han woman outside of his restaurant in Shanghai, April 23, 2014. Exiled Uighur groups and human rights activists say the government's policies in Xinjiang, including controls on Islam, have provoked unrest, a claim...more
Uighur women walk through downtown Shanghai, May 2, 2014. In Xinjiang, state media reports of official notices have emerged, demanding that party members, civil servants, students and teachers not observe Ramadan. REUTERS/Aly Song
A Uighur man entertains a Han boy with a hoola hoop on a street in Shanghai, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
People gather at a market after the Friday prayer at a local mosque in Shanghai May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Ali, 25, a Uighur man, cooks kebabs at his stand in Shanghai, May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
A Uighur man takes a nap after lunch at his restaurant in Shanghai, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Uighur people pray at their street-side kebab stall in Shanghai, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Uighur people pray at a mosque in Shanghai, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
A Han Chinese man looks at Uighur people as they pray at a mosque in Shanghai, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
A Han woman takes photographs of a Uighur congregation attending a prayer service at a mosque in Shanghai, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Uighur children exercise at a mosque in Shanghai, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
A Han woman walks past Uighur women in Shanghai, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Uighur children play at the entrance of a residential compound in Shanghai, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Uighur children play at the entrance of a residential compound in Shanghai, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Uighur children play at the entrance of a residential compound in Shanghai, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
A Uighur family eats a meal together at their home in Shanghai, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
A Uighur man looks at a photograph on a mobile phone as his family eat a meal together at their home in Shanghai, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
A Uighur man feeds a child at home in Shanghai, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
A Uighur man plays with a child at home in Shanghai, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
A Uighur family spends their evening at home in Shanghai, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
A Uighur family spends their afternoon at their home in Shanghai, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
A photograph of a Uighur family lies on the floor of their home in Shanghai, May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
A Uighur mother and her children are seen in a car rear-view mirror as they travel to the train station for the journey back to Xingjiang, in Shanghai, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Uighur children play with a Han man on a train from Shanghai to Xingjiang, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
A Uighur group travel on the train to Xingjiang, in Shanghai May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
A Uighur man smokes a cigarette on a street in Shanghai, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
