Ukraine and pro-Russian rebels accuse each other of attacks

Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
AVDIYIVKA, Ukraine
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

Tanks are seen in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
AVDIYIVKA, Ukraine
Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017

Local residents receive hot tea at an emergency center after shelling hit supply infrastructure in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. The shelling eased this week, but Jan. 29-31 clashes near the Kiev-held front line town of Avdiyivka brought the festering conflict back into focus amid warnings of a looming humanitarian crisis in freezing winter temperatures. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Photographer
Alexander Ermochenko
Location
DONETSK, Ukraine
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

Children, who were recently evacuated from their residencies due to shelling, laugh while sitting in front of a wall painting commemorating the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two at a dormitory in Donetsk, Ukraine. Monitors reported an "uncountable" number of explosions near Avdiyivka on Sunday, and some 4,000 more on Monday, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe said. The shelling damaged utilities...more

Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
AVDIYIVKA, Ukraine
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

Lesha, 8, stands in a crater after shelling near a building, in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Photographer
Valentyn Ogirenko
Location
KIEV, Ukraine
Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017

Relatives react during a funeral ceremony for Ukrainian serviceman Leonid Derhach, who was recently killed during a military conflict in the east of the country, in Independence Square in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
AVDIYIVKA, Ukraine
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

Crew members prepare tanks in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. NATO called on Russia to use its "considerable influence" with separatist rebels to end the fighting in eastern Ukraine after a renewed surge in violence. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Photographer
Alexander Ermochenko
Location
DONETSK, Ukraine
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

A woman carries a bag with a baby while being evacuated by local emergencies ministry members in Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
AVDIYIVKA, Ukraine
Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017

Local residents are seen in a building which was damaged during fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. The Moscow-backed rebels and government forces trade blame for the flare-up in the industrial east that has caused the highest casualty rate since mid-December and cut off power and water to thousands of civilians on both sides of the front...more

Photographer
Alexander Ermochenko
Location
DONETSK, Ukraine
Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017

Members of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic Emergencies Ministry clear debris of a building destroyed by shelling, in the rebel-held city of Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
AVDIYIVKA, Ukraine
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

A man is seen in his building, which was damaged during fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists, in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
AVDIYIVKA, Ukraine
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

A tank is seen near the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Photographer
Alexander Ermochenko
Location
DONETSK, Ukraine
Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017

A woman inspects a hole in a damaged building, which was caused by shelling, in the rebel-held city of Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
AVDIYIVKA, Ukraine
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

Lesha, 8, poses in front of a building, which was damaged during fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists, in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
AVDIYIVKA, Ukraine
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

A worker repairs a power line, which collapsed during fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists, in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
AVDIYIVKA, Ukraine
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

A military doctor helps local resident in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
AVDIYIVKA, Ukraine
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

A woman is pictured in front of her building, which was damaged during fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists, in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
AVDIYIVKA, Ukraine
Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017

A local resident is seen in a building which was damaged during fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists, in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
AVDIYIVKA, Ukraine
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

A military vehicle with a cannon is seen near the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
AVDIYIVKA, Ukraine
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

A man is seen in front of his building, which was damaged during fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists, in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
AVDIYIVKA, Ukraine
Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017

Tanks are seen in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
AVDIYIVKA, Ukraine
Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017

A local resident eats a meal at an emergency center after shelling hit supply infrastructure in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Photographer
Alexander Ermochenko
Location
DONETSK, Ukraine
Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017

A woman stands amidst the debris of her damaged apartment, which according to locals was caused by recent shelling, in Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
AVDIYIVKA, Ukraine
Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017

Local residents wait for free food at an emergency center after shelling hit supply infrastructure in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
AVDIYIVKA, Ukraine
Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017

Local residents warm themselves at an emergency center after shelling hit supply infrastructure in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Photographer
Alexander Ermochenko
Location
DONETSK, Ukraine
Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Miners are evacuated from under the Zasyadko mine after shelling caused a power-cut, in the rebel-held city of Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
AVDIYIVKA, Ukraine
Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017

Local residents have a meal at an emergency center after shelling hit supply infrastructure in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
AVDIYIVKA, Ukraine
Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) cars and tanks are seen in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
AVDIYIVKA, Ukraine
Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017

A picture is seen at the building, which was damaged during fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists is seen in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

