Ukraine fears invasion
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces look out from a blindage at their positions in the village of Pisky (Pesky) near the local airport, north-west of Donetsk, Ukraine, June 5, 2015. Ukraine's president told his military on Thursday to prepare for a...more
A woman gets up from a crater caused by shelling near a residential building after taking a look at it in Donetsk, Ukraine, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A firefighter works to extinguish a fire at a local market, which was recently damaged by shelling, in Donetsk, Ukraine, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces patrols in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces is seen in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces ride on an armoured personnel carrier as they patrol the area in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Ukrainian serviceman holds a mortar round together with a rose at his position in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces walk at their positions located in the village of Pisky (Pesky) near the local airport, outside Donetsk, Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces walk in the village of Pisky (Pesky) near the local airport, outside Donetsk, Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
A tattered Ukrainian national flag flutters in the wind at a position held by the Ukrainian armed forces near the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces is seen in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces are seen in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces stands near the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A local resident walks along the street in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. . REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Ukrainian serviceman digs trenches at his position in Avdeyevka near Donetsk, Ukraine, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Bullets are seen at a Ukrainian armed forces position near the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces patrol the area in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces is seen at his position in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces is seen near the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces patrol an area in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces patrol an area in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
