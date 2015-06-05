Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jun 5, 2015 | 12:45pm EDT

Ukraine fears invasion

Members of the Ukrainian armed forces look out from a blindage at their positions in the village of Pisky (Pesky) near the local airport, north-west of Donetsk, Ukraine, June 5, 2015. Ukraine's president told his military on Thursday to prepare for a possible "full-scale invasion" by Russia along their joint border, a day after the worst fighting with Russian-backed separatists in months. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Members of the Ukrainian armed forces look out from a blindage at their positions in the village of Pisky (Pesky) near the local airport, north-west of Donetsk, Ukraine, June 5, 2015. Ukraine's president told his military on Thursday to prepare for a...more

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces look out from a blindage at their positions in the village of Pisky (Pesky) near the local airport, north-west of Donetsk, Ukraine, June 5, 2015. Ukraine's president told his military on Thursday to prepare for a possible "full-scale invasion" by Russia along their joint border, a day after the worst fighting with Russian-backed separatists in months. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Close
1 / 21
A woman gets up from a crater caused by shelling near a residential building after taking a look at it in Donetsk, Ukraine, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

A woman gets up from a crater caused by shelling near a residential building after taking a look at it in Donetsk, Ukraine, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
A woman gets up from a crater caused by shelling near a residential building after taking a look at it in Donetsk, Ukraine, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Close
2 / 21
A firefighter works to extinguish a fire at a local market, which was recently damaged by shelling, in Donetsk, Ukraine, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

A firefighter works to extinguish a fire at a local market, which was recently damaged by shelling, in Donetsk, Ukraine, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2015
A firefighter works to extinguish a fire at a local market, which was recently damaged by shelling, in Donetsk, Ukraine, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Close
3 / 21
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces patrols in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A member of the Ukrainian armed forces patrols in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces patrols in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
4 / 21
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces is seen in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A member of the Ukrainian armed forces is seen in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces is seen in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
5 / 21
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces ride on an armoured personnel carrier as they patrol the area in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Members of the Ukrainian armed forces ride on an armoured personnel carrier as they patrol the area in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces ride on an armoured personnel carrier as they patrol the area in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
6 / 21
A Ukrainian serviceman holds a mortar round together with a rose at his position in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A Ukrainian serviceman holds a mortar round together with a rose at his position in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
A Ukrainian serviceman holds a mortar round together with a rose at his position in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
7 / 21
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces walk at their positions located in the village of Pisky (Pesky) near the local airport, outside Donetsk, Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Members of the Ukrainian armed forces walk at their positions located in the village of Pisky (Pesky) near the local airport, outside Donetsk, Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces walk at their positions located in the village of Pisky (Pesky) near the local airport, outside Donetsk, Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Close
8 / 21
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces walk in the village of Pisky (Pesky) near the local airport, outside Donetsk, Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Members of the Ukrainian armed forces walk in the village of Pisky (Pesky) near the local airport, outside Donetsk, Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces walk in the village of Pisky (Pesky) near the local airport, outside Donetsk, Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Close
9 / 21
A tattered Ukrainian national flag flutters in the wind at a position held by the Ukrainian armed forces near the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A tattered Ukrainian national flag flutters in the wind at a position held by the Ukrainian armed forces near the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
A tattered Ukrainian national flag flutters in the wind at a position held by the Ukrainian armed forces near the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
10 / 21
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces is seen in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A member of the Ukrainian armed forces is seen in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces is seen in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
11 / 21
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces are seen in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Members of the Ukrainian armed forces are seen in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces are seen in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
12 / 21
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces stands near the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A member of the Ukrainian armed forces stands near the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces stands near the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
13 / 21
A local resident walks along the street in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. . REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A local resident walks along the street in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. . REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
A local resident walks along the street in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. . REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
14 / 21
A Ukrainian serviceman digs trenches at his position in Avdeyevka near Donetsk, Ukraine, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

A Ukrainian serviceman digs trenches at his position in Avdeyevka near Donetsk, Ukraine, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
A Ukrainian serviceman digs trenches at his position in Avdeyevka near Donetsk, Ukraine, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Close
15 / 21
Bullets are seen at a Ukrainian armed forces position near the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Bullets are seen at a Ukrainian armed forces position near the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Bullets are seen at a Ukrainian armed forces position near the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
16 / 21
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces patrol the area in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Members of the Ukrainian armed forces patrol the area in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces patrol the area in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
17 / 21
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces is seen at his position in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A member of the Ukrainian armed forces is seen at his position in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces is seen at his position in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
18 / 21
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces is seen near the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A member of the Ukrainian armed forces is seen near the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces is seen near the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
19 / 21
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces patrol an area in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Members of the Ukrainian armed forces patrol an area in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces patrol an area in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
20 / 21
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces patrol an area in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Members of the Ukrainian armed forces patrol an area in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces patrol an area in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
China raises capsized ship

China raises capsized ship

Next Slideshows

China raises capsized ship

China raises capsized ship

Rescuers work through the night on the Yangtze River to right the four-deck ship.

Jun 05 2015
Amazon River overflows

Amazon River overflows

One of the two main branches of the Amazon River floods after heavy rains.

Jun 05 2015
MERS outbreak in South Korea

MERS outbreak in South Korea

South Korea scrambles to contain the outbreak as public alarm grows.

Jun 05 2015
Scourge of the barrel bomb

Scourge of the barrel bomb

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad denies his air force has used barrel bombs, steel drums full of shrapnel and explosives.

Jun 05 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast