Pictures | Wed Jun 10, 2015 | 10:35am EDT

Ukraine fuel depot blaze

A fuel depot is seen on fire near Vasylkiv, Kiev region, Ukraine, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Policemen guard the area near a fuel depot which is seen on fire near Vasylkiv, Kiev region, Ukraine, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
A helicopter flies near smoke from a fuel depot where a fire broke out, near Vasylkiv in Kiev region, Ukraine, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
A fuel depot is seen on fire near Vasylkiv, Kiev region, Ukraine, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
A man rides a horse cart, as smoke from a fuel depot fire billows in the background, in Vasylkiv, Kiev region, Ukraine, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
Members of Ministry of Emergencies of Ukraine gather near fire fighting trucks as a fuel depot is seen on fire near Vasylkiv, Kiev region, Ukraine, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Members of the Ukrainian National Guard carry water as a fuel depot is seen on fire near Vasylkiv, Kiev region, Ukraine, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
A fuel depot is seen on fire near Vasylkiv, Kiev region, Ukraine, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
Vehicles, including fire engines and ambulances, are parked near a fuel depot which is on fire near Vasylkiv, Kiev region, Ukraine, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
A fuel depot is seen on fire near Vasylkiv, Kiev region, Ukraine, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Smoke rises from a fuel depot where a fire broke out, near Vasylkiv in Kiev region, Ukraine, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
A helicopter flies near smoke from a fuel depot, where a fire broke out, near Vasylkiv in Kiev region, Ukraine, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
A fuel depot is seen on fire near Vasylkiv, Kiev region, Ukraine, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
