Ukraine military on guard
A Ukrainian serviceman guards a checkpoint near the village of Strelkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A Ukrainian army officer stands by a ditch at the Ukrainian-Russian front near the border crossing of Novoazovsk March 18, 2014. The sign reads "Attention! State border of Ukraine. Passage is prohibited". REUTERS/Fedja Grulovic
Ukrainian soldiers and military helicopters are seen near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak
A Ukrainian soldier stands near an armored personnel carrier (APC) at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak
Ukrainian soldiers and an armored personnel carrier (APC) are seen near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak
A Ukrainian serviceman guards a checkpoint near the village of Strelkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A Ukrainian soldier seated on top of an armored personnel carrier is seen at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo in Kherson region, adjacent to Crimea March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A Ukrainian soldier stands near an armored personnel carrier (APC) at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak
Ukrainian armored personnel carriers and a MI-24 military helicopter are seen near the village of Salkovo in Kherson region, adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A Ukrainian soldier stands on top of an armored personnel carrier at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Obstacles are seen at the Ukrainian-Russian border crossing of Novoazovsk March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Fedja Grulovic
A Ukrainian soldier stands near an armored personnel carrier at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo in Kherson region, adjacent to Crimea March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A Ukrainian serviceman guards a checkpoint near the village of Strelkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak
A Ukrainian soldier stands near a MI-8 military helicopter at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A Ukrainian MI-8 military helicopter is seen near the village of Salkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukrainian APCs are seen near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A Ukrainian serviceman guards a checkpoint near the village of Strelkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak
A Ukrainian serviceman guards a checkpoint near the village of Strelkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak
Ukrainian servicemen guard a checkpoint near the village of Strelkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak
A Ukrainian serviceman digs a trench at a checkpoint near the village of Strelkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
