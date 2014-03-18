Edition:
Ukraine military on guard

<p>A Ukrainian serviceman guards a checkpoint near the village of Strelkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

<p>A Ukrainian army officer stands by a ditch at the Ukrainian-Russian front near the border crossing of Novoazovsk March 18, 2014. The sign reads "Attention! State border of Ukraine. Passage is prohibited". REUTERS/Fedja Grulovic</p>

<p>Ukrainian soldiers and military helicopters are seen near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak</p>

<p>A Ukrainian soldier stands near an armored personnel carrier (APC) at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak</p>

<p>Ukrainian soldiers and an armored personnel carrier (APC) are seen near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak</p>

<p>A Ukrainian serviceman guards a checkpoint near the village of Strelkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

<p>A Ukrainian soldier seated on top of an armored personnel carrier is seen at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo in Kherson region, adjacent to Crimea March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

<p>A Ukrainian soldier stands near an armored personnel carrier (APC) at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak</p>

<p>Ukrainian armored personnel carriers and a MI-24 military helicopter are seen near the village of Salkovo in Kherson region, adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

<p>A Ukrainian soldier stands on top of an armored personnel carrier at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

<p>Obstacles are seen at the Ukrainian-Russian border crossing of Novoazovsk March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Fedja Grulovic</p>

<p>A Ukrainian soldier stands near an armored personnel carrier at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo in Kherson region, adjacent to Crimea March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

<p>A Ukrainian serviceman guards a checkpoint near the village of Strelkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak</p>

<p>A Ukrainian soldier stands near a MI-8 military helicopter at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

<p>A Ukrainian MI-8 military helicopter is seen near the village of Salkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

<p>Ukrainian APCs are seen near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

<p>A Ukrainian serviceman guards a checkpoint near the village of Strelkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak</p>

<p>A Ukrainian serviceman guards a checkpoint near the village of Strelkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak</p>

<p>Ukrainian servicemen guard a checkpoint near the village of Strelkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak</p>

<p>A Ukrainian serviceman digs a trench at a checkpoint near the village of Strelkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

