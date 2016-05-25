Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed May 25, 2016 | 12:55pm EDT

Ukraine pilot Savchenko pardoned

Ukrainian servicewoman Nadiya Savchenko reacts at Boryspil International airport outside Kiev, Ukraine, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
Ukrainian servicewoman Nadiya Savchenko is seen in the cockpit of a plane returning to Ukraine from Russia, May 25, 2016. Mikhail Palinchak/Courtesy of Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
Ukrainian servicewoman Nadiya Savchenko greets her comrades while delivering a statement in Kiev, Ukraine, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
Ukrainian servicewoman Nadiya Savchenko talks to Ukrainian former Prime Minister and leader of Batkivshchyna (Fatherland) party Yulia Tymoshenko at Boryspil International airport outside Kiev, Ukraine, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
Ukrainian servicewoman Nadiya Savchenko embraces her comrade while delivering a statement in Kiev, Ukraine, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
Ukrainian servicewoman Nadiya Savchenko talks to the media next to Yulia Tymoshenko at Boryspil International airport outside Kiev, Ukraine, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
Ukrainian military pilot Nadiya Savchenko looks out from a defendants' cage as she attends a court hearing in Moscow March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
Former Ukrainian army pilot Nadiya Savchenko listens to her lawyers Mark Feygin (L) and Ilya Novikov during a court hearing in the southern border town of Donetsk in Rostov region, Russia, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
Former Ukrainian army pilot Nadiya Savchenko reacts from a glass-walled cage during a verdict hearing at a court in the southern border town of Donetsk in Rostov region, Russia, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
Former Ukrainian army pilot Nadiya Savchenko gestures from a glass-walled cage during a verdict hearing at a court in the southern border town of Donetsk in the Rostov region, Russia, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
Dancers perform with Ukrainian flag during a rally demanding the liberation of Ukrainian army pilot Nadiya Savchenko by Russia in Tbilisi, Georgia, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
Nadiya Savchenko looks out from a glass-walled cage during a verdict hearing at a court in the southern border town of Donetsk in Rostov region, Russia, in this still image taken from video March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
Nadiya Savchenko listens to her lawyer Nikolai Polozov from a glass-walled cage during a verdict hearing at a court in the southern border town of Donetsk in Rostov region, Russia, in this still image taken from video March 21, 2016. Regarded as a national hero by many in her homeland, Savchenko has been depicted by Russian state TV as a dangerous Ukrainian nationalist with the blood of civilians on her hands. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Nadiya Savchenko reacts inside a defendants' cage as she attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia, May 6, 2015. The judge, Leonid Stepanenko, told a courtroom in southern Russia that Savchenko had "deliberately inflicted death on two persons, acting according to a conspiracy and motivated by hatred and enmity." REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A man takes a picture of Nadiya Savchenko as she is seen during a video link on a screen installed inside a court building during a hearing in Moscow, Russia, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
People take part in a rally demanding liberation of Nadiya Savchenko by Russia, in central Kiev, Ukraine, March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016
A protester pulls down a surveillance camera at a building of the Russian embassy during a rally demanding the liberation of Nadiya Savchenko by Russia, in Kiev, Ukraine, March 6, 2016. Angry Ukrainians have pelted the Russian embassy in Kiev with eggs over Savchenko's plight while Russians have picketed the Ukrainian embassy in Moscow demanding justice for the dead journalists. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Nadiya Savchenko stands inside a defendants' cage as she attends a court hearing in Moscow April 17, 2015. Savchenko hopes to be returned to Ukraine before too long as part of an exchange deal between Moscow and Kiev. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
Ukraine's former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko (C) attends a rally in support of Nadiya Savchenko near the Russian embassy in Kiev, Ukraine, March 9, 2016. Savchenko is expected to launch a new hunger strike, that would also see her refuse to take liquids, once the verdict enters into force to put pressure on Russian authorities to send her back home. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Nadiya Savchenko stands inside a defendants' cage as she attends a court hearing in Moscow, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Maria Savchenko, mother of Nadiya Savchenko, arrives at a hearing at the Basmanny district court in Moscow February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Tuesday, February 10, 2015
Vera Savchenko, sister of Nadiya Savchenko, speaks during an interview with Reuters near pretrial detention center number one in Moscow, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Nadiya Savchenko reacts while being escorted inside a court building in Moscow, Russia, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
