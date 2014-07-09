Edition:
Ukraine prepares for offensive

Ukrainian troops are seen near Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, July 09, 2014
Local residents stand near Ukrainian troops in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, July 09, 2014
A Ukrainian military aircraft flies as flares are set off near Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, July 09, 2014
Ukrainian servicemen stand near weapons, seized from pro-Russian separatists, near Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, July 09, 2014
Ukrainian troops are seen near Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, July 09, 2014
Local resident rides a bike near Ukrainian troops in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, July 09, 2014
Ukrainian military helicopters fly near Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, July 09, 2014
Ukrainian soldier stands near Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, July 09, 2014
Local residents chat near Ukrainian troops in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, July 09, 2014
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (3rd R, front) inspects weapons seized from pro-Russian separatists as he meets with Ukrainian servicemen near the town of Slaviansk, July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, July 09, 2014
Ukrainian servicemen carry weapons, seized from pro-Russian separatists, near Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, July 09, 2014
Local residents sit near Ukrainian troops in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, July 09, 2014
Ukrainian servicemen carry weapons, seized from pro-Russian separatists, near Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, July 09, 2014
Ukrainian troops are seen near Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, July 09, 2014
A dog looks up near a Ukrainian tank in Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, July 09, 2014
A Ukrainian riot police stands at a checkpoint as local residents return, in Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, July 09, 2014
Local residents pass Ukrainian troops in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, July 09, 2014
A Ukrainian soldier stands near a destroyed military vehicle of pro-Russian separatists just outside the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, July 09, 2014
