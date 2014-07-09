Ukraine prepares for offensive
Ukrainian troops are seen near Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Local residents stand near Ukrainian troops in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Ukrainian military aircraft flies as flares are set off near Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian servicemen stand near weapons, seized from pro-Russian separatists, near Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian troops are seen near Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Local resident rides a bike near Ukrainian troops in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian military helicopters fly near Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian soldier stands near Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Local residents chat near Ukrainian troops in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (3rd R, front) inspects weapons seized from pro-Russian separatists as he meets with Ukrainian servicemen near the town of Slaviansk, July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian servicemen carry weapons, seized from pro-Russian separatists, near Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Local residents sit near Ukrainian troops in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian servicemen carry weapons, seized from pro-Russian separatists, near Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian troops are seen near Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A dog looks up near a Ukrainian tank in Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Ukrainian riot police stands at a checkpoint as local residents return, in Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Local residents pass Ukrainian troops in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Ukrainian soldier stands near a destroyed military vehicle of pro-Russian separatists just outside the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Next Slideshows
Ukrainian refugees in Russia
Refugees fleeing violence in eastern Ukraine seek shelter in Russia.
Brazil fans weep
Brazil fans react to their World Cup defeat.
Washington welcomes marijuana
Washington becomes the second state to sell marijuana for recreational use.
Typhoon Neoguri hits Japan
A strong typhoon brings torrential rain and high winds to Japan's southwestern islands.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.