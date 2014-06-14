Ukraine reclaims port city from rebels
Ukrainian servicemen from the "Azov" battalion detain men at a site of battle with pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Karimov/Pool
Local residents look at destroyed vehicles at the site of fighting in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Smoke rises from a destroyed armored personnel carrier of the DNR (Donetsk People's Republic) at the site of fighting in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Ukrainian troops ride on the back of a truck near the site of fighting in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014.REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Ukrainian servicemen from the "Azov" battalion escort men detained at a site of battle with pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Karimov/Pool
Soldiers of the Ukrainian Army who have been injured during fighting against separatists in Eastern Ukraine, lie on hospital beds in a ward at the Central Clinical Hospital of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in Kiev June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn...more
A policeman uses a mobile phone near an anti-tank mine at the site of fighting in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A home-made incendiary device is seen at the site of fighting in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Ukrainian servicemen from the "Azov" battalion detain men at a site of battle with pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Karimov/Pool
A man shows pieces of used ammunition at the site of fighting in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Residents walk past a building at the site of fighting in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Residents look at a destroyed armoured personnel carrier of the DNR (Donetsk People's Reublic) at the site of fighting in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A resident cycles past destroyed vehicles at the site of fighting in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Ukrainian troops ride on the back of a truck near the site of fighting in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A man shows a piece of used ammunition at the site of fighting in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Ukrainian troops ride in the back of a pick-up truck in the eastern port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Next Slideshows
Cliffhanger mansion set ablaze
Building crews set fire to a luxury lake house left dangling on an eroding cliff.
ISIL fighters in Mosul
ISIL fighters have seized territory in Iraq over the past year following the withdrawal of U.S. forces.
Funeral for Las Vegas officer
Family and friends mourn the death of Las Vegas officer Igor Soldo, who was gunned down by two assailants.
Opening Ceremony
The World Cup kicks off in Brazil.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.