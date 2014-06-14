Edition:
Ukraine reclaims port city from rebels

Ukrainian servicemen from the "Azov" battalion detain men at a site of battle with pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Karimov/Pool

Friday, June 13, 2014
Local residents look at destroyed vehicles at the site of fighting in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Friday, June 13, 2014
Smoke rises from a destroyed armored personnel carrier of the DNR (Donetsk People's Republic) at the site of fighting in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Friday, June 13, 2014
Ukrainian troops ride on the back of a truck near the site of fighting in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014.REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Friday, June 13, 2014
Ukrainian servicemen from the "Azov" battalion escort men detained at a site of battle with pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Karimov/Pool

Friday, June 13, 2014
Soldiers of the Ukrainian Army who have been injured during fighting against separatists in Eastern Ukraine, lie on hospital beds in a ward at the Central Clinical Hospital of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in Kiev June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Friday, June 13, 2014
A policeman uses a mobile phone near an anti-tank mine at the site of fighting in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Friday, June 13, 2014
A home-made incendiary device is seen at the site of fighting in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Friday, June 13, 2014
Ukrainian servicemen from the "Azov" battalion detain men at a site of battle with pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Karimov/Pool

Friday, June 13, 2014
A man shows pieces of used ammunition at the site of fighting in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Friday, June 13, 2014
Residents walk past a building at the site of fighting in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Friday, June 13, 2014
Residents look at a destroyed armoured personnel carrier of the DNR (Donetsk People's Reublic) at the site of fighting in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Friday, June 13, 2014
A resident cycles past destroyed vehicles at the site of fighting in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Friday, June 13, 2014
Ukrainian troops ride on the back of a truck near the site of fighting in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Friday, June 13, 2014
A man shows a piece of used ammunition at the site of fighting in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Friday, June 13, 2014
Ukrainian troops ride in the back of a pick-up truck in the eastern port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Friday, June 13, 2014
