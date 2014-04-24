Edition:
Ukraine seizes rebel checkpoints

A Ukrainian security force officer is deployed at a checkpoint set on fire and left by pro-Russian separatists near Slaviansk April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, April 24, 2014

Ukrainian security force officers are deployed at a checkpoint left by pro-Russian separatists near Slaviansk April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, April 24, 2014

Ukrainian security force officers are deployed at a checkpoint set on fire and left by pro-Russian separatists near Slaviansk April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, April 24, 2014

A checkpoint set on fire and left by pro-Russian separatists is seen near Slaviansk April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, April 24, 2014

A Ukrainian MI-24 military helicopter flies overhead at a checkpoint which was set on fire and left by pro-Russian separatists near Slavyansk April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, April 24, 2014

Ukrainian security force officers are deployed at a checkpoint set on fire and left by pro-Russian separatists near Slaviansk April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, April 24, 2014

A checkpoint set on fire and left by pro-Russian separatists is seen near Slaviansk April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, April 24, 2014

A Ukrainian security force officer stops a local resident at a checkpoint which was set on fire and left by pro-Russian separatists near Slaviansk April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, April 24, 2014

Ukrainian security force officers are deployed at a checkpoint set on fire and left by pro-Russian separatists near Slaviansk April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, April 24, 2014

A local resident smokes a cigarette at a checkpoint which was set on fire and left by pro-Russian separatists near Slaviansk April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, April 24, 2014

A Ukrainian soldier stands guard in front of an armored personnel carrier at a checkpoint in the village of Malinivka, east of Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Thursday, April 24, 2014

Ukrainian soldiers inspect a vehicle at a checkpoint in the village of Malinivka, east of Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Thursday, April 24, 2014

Ukrainian soldiers man a checkpoint in the village of Malinivka, east of Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Thursday, April 24, 2014

Ukrainian soldiers look at vehicles at a checkpoint in the village of Malinivka, east of Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Thursday, April 24, 2014

A Ukrainian soldier jumps off an armored personnel carrier at a checkpoint in the village of Malinivka, east of Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Thursday, April 24, 2014

