Ukraine seizes rebel checkpoints
A Ukrainian security force officer is deployed at a checkpoint set on fire and left by pro-Russian separatists near Slaviansk April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian security force officers are deployed at a checkpoint left by pro-Russian separatists near Slaviansk April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian security force officers are deployed at a checkpoint set on fire and left by pro-Russian separatists near Slaviansk April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A checkpoint set on fire and left by pro-Russian separatists is seen near Slaviansk April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Ukrainian MI-24 military helicopter flies overhead at a checkpoint which was set on fire and left by pro-Russian separatists near Slavyansk April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian security force officers are deployed at a checkpoint set on fire and left by pro-Russian separatists near Slaviansk April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A checkpoint set on fire and left by pro-Russian separatists is seen near Slaviansk April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Ukrainian security force officer stops a local resident at a checkpoint which was set on fire and left by pro-Russian separatists near Slaviansk April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian security force officers are deployed at a checkpoint set on fire and left by pro-Russian separatists near Slaviansk April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A local resident smokes a cigarette at a checkpoint which was set on fire and left by pro-Russian separatists near Slaviansk April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Ukrainian soldier stands guard in front of an armored personnel carrier at a checkpoint in the village of Malinivka, east of Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Ukrainian soldiers inspect a vehicle at a checkpoint in the village of Malinivka, east of Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Ukrainian soldiers man a checkpoint in the village of Malinivka, east of Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Ukrainian soldiers look at vehicles at a checkpoint in the village of Malinivka, east of Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Ukrainian soldier jumps off an armored personnel carrier at a checkpoint in the village of Malinivka, east of Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
