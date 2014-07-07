Ukraine takes back Slaviansk
A Ukrainian soldier stands near a destroyed military vehicle of pro-Russian separatists just outside the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ammunition and mines lie near a destroyed vehicle just outside the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A destroyed military vehicle is seen near a landmine warning sign just outside the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Ukrainian soldier stands near a destroyed tank of pro-Russian separatists just outside the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Ukrainian soldier looks at debris near a destroyed vehicle on a road just outside the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian troops stand near destroyed military vehicles just outside the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Ukrainian soldier stands guard at a temporary base near the city of Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
National Guard soldiers check a house where there were pro-Russian separatists in Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
The basement of a Security Service building, used by pro-Russian separatist as a detention place to keep hostages is seen in Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian soldiers are seen in Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
People receive food aid from Ukrainian soldiers in Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Bread and a machine gun are seen as people receive food aid from Ukrainian soldiers in Slaviansk Jule 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
People wait for food aid from Ukrainian soldiers in Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian soldiers are seen in Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
National Guard soldiers check a house where there were pro-Russian separatists in Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A National Guard soldier inspects weapons captured from rebels in Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian soldiers walk on the street in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova
National Guard soldier checks a house where there were pro-Russian separatists in Slaviansk Jule 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Newly-appointed Ukrainian Defence Minister Valery Heletey (C) walks with troops at a temporary base near the city of Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Ukrainian soldier stands guard at a temporary base near the city of Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian soldiers set up a barbed wire fence at a temporary base near the city of Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian soldiers stand guard in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova
Ukrainian soldiers stand guard at a checkpoint near Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool
A Ukrainian soldier stands guard near a Ukrainian flag at a checkpoint near Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool
A Ukrainian soldier stands near a destroyed military vehicle of pro-Russian separatists just outside the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 7, 2014.
