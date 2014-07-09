Edition:
Ukraine village in ruins

A local resident stands outside buildings damaged by a recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Buildings damaged by a recent shelling are seen in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Buildings damaged by a recent shelling are seen in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Local residents walk past buildings damaged by a recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Local residents walk past buildings damaged by a recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Clay toys damaged by a recent shelling are seen in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A local resident pushes his bicycle past buildings damaged by a recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A local resident walks past buildings damaged by a recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A local resident walks past buildings damaged by a recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A local resident walks past buildings damaged by a recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A Ukrainian serviceman reads letters by a pro-Russian separatist found near a destroyed separatist position in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A local resident walks past buildings damaged by a recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A local resident stands outside buildings damaged by a recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

The remains of a 80mm mortar shell is seen in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A Ukrainian serviceman inspects a building damaged by a recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A dog is seen outside buildings damaged by a recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Buildings damaged by a recent shelling are seen in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Buildings damaged by a recent shelling are seen in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Local residents ride bicycles past buildings damaged by a recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A shell crater and a coffin lid are seen in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Buildings damaged by a recent shelling are seen in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Local residents stand outside buildings damaged by a recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

The remains of a 80mm mortar shell is seen in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A local resident walks past buildings damaged by a recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A sapper inspects a 80mm mortar shell as a cat stands near by in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014.REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

