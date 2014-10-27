Edition:
Ukraine votes

A woman casts a ballot during a parliamentary election at a school gym in the village of Semyonovka near Slaviansk, eastern Ukraine, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A member of an election commission carries documents and a mobile ballot box while collecting votes from local residents during a parliamentary election in the village of Maidan near Lviv, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Roman Baluk

A member of Ukrainian government forces taking part in a military operation in eastern Ukraine, stands in front of candidate information sheets as he visits a polling station during a parliamentary election in the town of Kramatorsk, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A man receives a ballot from an election commission member during a parliamentary election at a hospital in the eastern Ukrainian town of Izium October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stanislav Belousov

A member of an election commission carries documents and a mobile ballot box as he walks to visit local residents during a parliamentary election in the village of Semyonovka near Slaviansk, eastern Ukraine, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Local residents look through a ballot brought by an election commission member during a parliamentary election, with a cat seen nearby, inside a house in the village of Havronshchyna near Kiev, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukraine's Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk casts his ballot, as his daughter Sofiya and wife Teresiya stand nearby, during a parliamentary election at a polling station in Kiev, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A local resident looks through a ballot brought by an election commission member during a parliamentary election, with a rooster seen in the foreground, in the village of Havronshchyna near Kiev, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A member of an election commission carries documents and a mobile ballot box while collecting votes from local residents during a parliamentary election outside the village of Fiina near Lviv, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Roman Baluk

Mykhaylo Okhendovsky, head of the Ukrainian Central Election Commission, walks past a screen displaying the partial results of the parliamentary election at the commission's headquarters in Kiev October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

People are seen behind blue curtains as they fill in their ballots in a voting booth during a parliamentary election, at a polling station in Horodyshche near Chernihiv, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Members of Ukrainian government forces, who are taking part in a military operation in eastern Ukraine, visit a polling station during a parliamentary election in the town of Kramatorsk, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Members of a local electoral commission empty a ballot box at a polling station after voting day in Kiev, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A member of an election commission carries a mobile election box as she cycles to collect votes from local residents during a parliamentary election, in Horodyshche near Chernihiv, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A local resident fills in documents near a ballot box during a parliamentary election inside her house in the village of Fiina near Lviv, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Roman Baluk

Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko talks to the media as he visits a polling station during a parliamentary election in Kiev, in this October 26, 2014 handout photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service. REUTERS/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Mikhail Palinchak/Handout via Reuters

A local resident casts a ballot as members of an election commission visit his house during a parliamentary election in the village of Semyonovka near Slaviansk, eastern Ukraine, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Ukrainian servicemen cast their ballots during a parliamentary election at a polling station in Kiev, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Election commission members prepare candidate information sheets at a polling station in the town of Slavyansk October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Pre-election posters with portraits of Ukraine's Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk, leader of political party People's Front, and former Ukrainian Defence Minister Anatoly Hrytsenko, leader of political party Civil Position are seen at the street in Kiev, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

