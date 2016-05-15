Ukraine wins Eurovision
Ukraine's Jamala reacts on winning the Eurovision Song Contest final at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, May 14, 2016. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Russia's Sergey Lazarev (C) reacts during the final vote counting during the Eurovision Song Contest final. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Ukraine's Jamala reacts on winning the Eurovision Song Contest final. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Ukraine's Jamala performs her winning song "1944". TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Australia's Dami Im cheers in the Green Room. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Sergey Lazarev representing Russia performs with the song "You Are The Only One". TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Jamala representing Ukraine performs with the song "1944". TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Barei representing Spain performs with the song "Say Yay!". TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Dami Im representing Australia performs with the song "Sound of Silence". TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Hovi Star representing Israel performs with the song "Made of Stars". TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Iveta Mukuchyan representing Armenia performs with the song "LoveWave". TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Nina Kraljic representing Croatia performs with the song "Lighthouse". TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Amir representing France performs with the song "J'ai cherche". TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Zoe representing Austria performs with the song "Loin d'ici". TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Jamie-Lee Kriewitz representing Germany performs with the song "Ghost". TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Douwe Bob representing the Netherlands performs with the song "Slow Down". TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Laura Tesoro representing Belgium performs with the song "What's the Pressure". TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Sanja Vucic ZAA representing Serbia performs with the song "Goodbye". TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Ukraine's Jamala reacts on winning the Eurovision Song Contest final. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Ukraine's Jamala reacts on winning the Eurovision Song Contest final. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
