Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun May 15, 2016 | 7:51am EDT

Ukraine wins Eurovision

Ukraine's Jamala reacts on winning the Eurovision Song Contest final at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, May 14, 2016. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Ukraine's Jamala reacts on winning the Eurovision Song Contest final at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, May 14, 2016. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 14, 2016
Ukraine's Jamala reacts on winning the Eurovision Song Contest final at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, May 14, 2016. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Close
1 / 20
Russia's Sergey Lazarev (C) reacts during the final vote counting during the Eurovision Song Contest final. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Russia's Sergey Lazarev (C) reacts during the final vote counting during the Eurovision Song Contest final. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 14, 2016
Russia's Sergey Lazarev (C) reacts during the final vote counting during the Eurovision Song Contest final. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Close
2 / 20
Ukraine's Jamala reacts on winning the Eurovision Song Contest final. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Ukraine's Jamala reacts on winning the Eurovision Song Contest final. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 14, 2016
Ukraine's Jamala reacts on winning the Eurovision Song Contest final. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Close
3 / 20
Ukraine's Jamala performs her winning song "1944". TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Ukraine's Jamala performs her winning song "1944". TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 14, 2016
Ukraine's Jamala performs her winning song "1944". TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Close
4 / 20
Australia's Dami Im cheers in the Green Room. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Australia's Dami Im cheers in the Green Room. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 14, 2016
Australia's Dami Im cheers in the Green Room. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Close
5 / 20
Sergey Lazarev representing Russia performs with the song "You Are The Only One". TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Sergey Lazarev representing Russia performs with the song "You Are The Only One". TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 14, 2016
Sergey Lazarev representing Russia performs with the song "You Are The Only One". TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Close
6 / 20
Jamala representing Ukraine performs with the song "1944". TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Jamala representing Ukraine performs with the song "1944". TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 14, 2016
Jamala representing Ukraine performs with the song "1944". TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Close
7 / 20
Barei representing Spain performs with the song "Say Yay!". TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Barei representing Spain performs with the song "Say Yay!". TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 14, 2016
Barei representing Spain performs with the song "Say Yay!". TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Close
8 / 20
Dami Im representing Australia performs with the song "Sound of Silence". TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Dami Im representing Australia performs with the song "Sound of Silence". TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 14, 2016
Dami Im representing Australia performs with the song "Sound of Silence". TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Close
9 / 20
Hovi Star representing Israel performs with the song "Made of Stars". TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Hovi Star representing Israel performs with the song "Made of Stars". TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 14, 2016
Hovi Star representing Israel performs with the song "Made of Stars". TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Close
10 / 20
Iveta Mukuchyan representing Armenia performs with the song "LoveWave". TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Iveta Mukuchyan representing Armenia performs with the song "LoveWave". TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 14, 2016
Iveta Mukuchyan representing Armenia performs with the song "LoveWave". TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Close
11 / 20
Nina Kraljic representing Croatia performs with the song "Lighthouse". TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Nina Kraljic representing Croatia performs with the song "Lighthouse". TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 14, 2016
Nina Kraljic representing Croatia performs with the song "Lighthouse". TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Close
12 / 20
Amir representing France performs with the song "J'ai cherche". TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Amir representing France performs with the song "J'ai cherche". TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 14, 2016
Amir representing France performs with the song "J'ai cherche". TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Close
13 / 20
Zoe representing Austria performs with the song "Loin d'ici". TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Zoe representing Austria performs with the song "Loin d'ici". TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 14, 2016
Zoe representing Austria performs with the song "Loin d'ici". TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Close
14 / 20
Jamie-Lee Kriewitz representing Germany performs with the song "Ghost". TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Jamie-Lee Kriewitz representing Germany performs with the song "Ghost". TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 14, 2016
Jamie-Lee Kriewitz representing Germany performs with the song "Ghost". TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Close
15 / 20
Douwe Bob representing the Netherlands performs with the song "Slow Down". TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Douwe Bob representing the Netherlands performs with the song "Slow Down". TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 14, 2016
Douwe Bob representing the Netherlands performs with the song "Slow Down". TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Close
16 / 20
Laura Tesoro representing Belgium performs with the song "What's the Pressure". TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Laura Tesoro representing Belgium performs with the song "What's the Pressure". TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 14, 2016
Laura Tesoro representing Belgium performs with the song "What's the Pressure". TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Close
17 / 20
Sanja Vucic ZAA representing Serbia performs with the song "Goodbye". TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Sanja Vucic ZAA representing Serbia performs with the song "Goodbye". TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 14, 2016
Sanja Vucic ZAA representing Serbia performs with the song "Goodbye". TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Close
18 / 20
Ukraine's Jamala reacts on winning the Eurovision Song Contest final. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Ukraine's Jamala reacts on winning the Eurovision Song Contest final. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 14, 2016
Ukraine's Jamala reacts on winning the Eurovision Song Contest final. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Close
19 / 20
Ukraine's Jamala reacts on winning the Eurovision Song Contest final. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Ukraine's Jamala reacts on winning the Eurovision Song Contest final. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 14, 2016
Ukraine's Jamala reacts on winning the Eurovision Song Contest final. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Celebrity portraits

Celebrity portraits

Next Slideshows

Celebrity portraits

Celebrity portraits

Up close and personal with famous faces.

May 13 2016
Barefoot Julia at Cannes

Barefoot Julia at Cannes

Cast member Julia Roberts walks barefoot on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Money Monster" at Cannes.

May 12 2016
Billboard's highest-paid of 2015

Billboard's highest-paid of 2015

The musicians who made the most cash last year.

May 06 2016
Hollywood goes to Havana

Hollywood goes to Havana

Celebrities engage in cultural diplomacy on visits to Communist-ruled Cuba.

May 06 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast