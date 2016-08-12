Edition:
Pictures | Fri Aug 12, 2016

Ukraine's front line

A Ukrainian serviceman is seen at his position on the front line in Krasnogorivka near Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Ukrainian serviceman is seen at his position on the front line in Krasnogorivka near Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
A Ukrainian serviceman is seen at his position on the front line in Krasnogorivka near Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
A Ukrainian serviceman is seen at his position on the front line in Krasnogorivka near Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Ukrainian serviceman is seen at his position on the front line in Krasnogorivka near Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Ukrainian serviceman is seen at his position on the front line in Krasnogorivka near Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Ukrainian servicemen are seen at their positions on the front line near Avdeyevka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Ukrainian serviceman is seen at his position on the front line near Avdeyevka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
A Ukrainian serviceman is seen at his position on the front line in Krasnogorivka near Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Ukrainian servicemen are seen at their positions on the front line near Avdeyevka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Ukrainian serviceman is seen at his position on the front line in Krasnogorivka near Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Ukrainian serviceman is seen at his position on the front line in Krasnogorivka near Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Ukrainian servicemen are seen at their positions on the front line near Avdeyevka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Ukrainian serviceman is seen at his position on the front line in Krasnogorivka near Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
A Ukrainian serviceman is seen at his position on the front line in Krasnogorivka near Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
