Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Oct 15, 2013 | 5:05pm EDT

Ukraine's last conscripts

<p>A Ukrainian conscript goes through a medical test in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. One of the largest post-Soviet Republics, Ukraine, says goodbye to the conscription inherited from the Soviet Union by focusing on a high-tech professional army based on a western model. Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich declared on Monday that Ukrainian Armed Forces will call the last conscript in October. The last call will be for 11,000 people. Ukraine's Armed Forces has about 180,000 people. Kiev plans to cut its armed forces to 122,000 people in the next five years. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A Ukrainian conscript goes through a medical test in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. One of the largest post-Soviet Republics, Ukraine, says goodbye to the conscription inherited from the Soviet Union by focusing on a high-tech...more

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

A Ukrainian conscript goes through a medical test in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. One of the largest post-Soviet Republics, Ukraine, says goodbye to the conscription inherited from the Soviet Union by focusing on a high-tech professional army based on a western model. Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich declared on Monday that Ukrainian Armed Forces will call the last conscript in October. The last call will be for 11,000 people. Ukraine's Armed Forces has about 180,000 people. Kiev plans to cut its armed forces to 122,000 people in the next five years. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
1 / 10
<p>A Ukrainian conscript goes through a medical test in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A Ukrainian conscript goes through a medical test in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

A Ukrainian conscript goes through a medical test in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
2 / 10
<p>An artist performs as Ukrainian conscripts line up during a ceremony marking the last set of conscripts in the Ukrainian army at the parade square in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

An artist performs as Ukrainian conscripts line up during a ceremony marking the last set of conscripts in the Ukrainian army at the parade square in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

An artist performs as Ukrainian conscripts line up during a ceremony marking the last set of conscripts in the Ukrainian army at the parade square in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
3 / 10
<p>Ukrainian conscripts line up during a ceremony marking the last set of conscripts in the Ukrainian army at the parade square in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Ukrainian conscripts line up during a ceremony marking the last set of conscripts in the Ukrainian army at the parade square in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Ukrainian conscripts line up during a ceremony marking the last set of conscripts in the Ukrainian army at the parade square in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
4 / 10
<p>Ukrainian conscripts line up during a ceremony marking the last set of conscripts in the Ukrainian army at the parade square in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Ukrainian conscripts line up during a ceremony marking the last set of conscripts in the Ukrainian army at the parade square in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Ukrainian conscripts line up during a ceremony marking the last set of conscripts in the Ukrainian army at the parade square in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
5 / 10
<p>Ukrainian conscripts march during a ceremony marking the last set of conscripts in the Ukrainian army at the parade square in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Ukrainian conscripts march during a ceremony marking the last set of conscripts in the Ukrainian army at the parade square in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Ukrainian conscripts march during a ceremony marking the last set of conscripts in the Ukrainian army at the parade square in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
6 / 10
<p>Ukrainian conscripts line up during a ceremony marking the last set of conscripts in the Ukrainian army at the parade square in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Ukrainian conscripts line up during a ceremony marking the last set of conscripts in the Ukrainian army at the parade square in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Ukrainian conscripts line up during a ceremony marking the last set of conscripts in the Ukrainian army at the parade square in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
7 / 10
<p>Ukrainian conscripts line up during a ceremony marking the last set of conscripts in the Ukrainian army at the parade square in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Ukrainian conscripts line up during a ceremony marking the last set of conscripts in the Ukrainian army at the parade square in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Ukrainian conscripts line up during a ceremony marking the last set of conscripts in the Ukrainian army at the parade square in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
8 / 10
<p>A Ukrainian conscript rests with his friends before the ceremony marking the last set of conscripts in the Ukrainian army at the parade square in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A Ukrainian conscript rests with his friends before the ceremony marking the last set of conscripts in the Ukrainian army at the parade square in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

A Ukrainian conscript rests with his friends before the ceremony marking the last set of conscripts in the Ukrainian army at the parade square in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
9 / 10
<p>Ukrainian conscripts leave a recruitment office after a ceremony marking the last set of conscripts in the Ukrainian army in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Ukrainian conscripts leave a recruitment office after a ceremony marking the last set of conscripts in the Ukrainian army in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Ukrainian conscripts leave a recruitment office after a ceremony marking the last set of conscripts in the Ukrainian army in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
The Madeleine McCann case

The Madeleine McCann case

Next Slideshows

The Madeleine McCann case

The Madeleine McCann case

Police conducting a global search for Madeleine McCann, a British girl who disappeared in 2007, have come up with a new version of events surrounding her...

Oct 15 2013
Festival of Light

Festival of Light

Landmarks and tourist spots are illuminated in Berlin for the Festival of Light.

Oct 15 2013
Cyclone Phailin pounds India

Cyclone Phailin pounds India

Cyclone Phailin left a trail of destruction along the country's east coast on Sunday.

Oct 15 2013
Earthquake in the Philippines

Earthquake in the Philippines

A powerful earthquake struck islands popular with tourists in the Philippines killing dozens and causing widespread damage to infrastructure.

Oct 15 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast