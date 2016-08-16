Edition:
Ukraine's propaganda war

Ukrainian pensioner Olha Shazhkova shows one of the Russian channels available on her television at home in the front line town of Avdeyevka, Ukraine. For Shazhkova, channel-surfing in the front line town of Avdiyivka is a monotonous business. With the face of Vladimir Putin looming large on her TV screen, she flicks over to the next station with a sigh, only to land on the Russian army's official channel. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian pensioner Olha Shazhkova shows one of the Russian channels available on her television at home in the front line town of Avdeyevka, Ukraine. For Shazhkova, channel-surfing in the front line town of Avdiyivka is a monotonous business. With the face of Vladimir Putin looming large on her TV screen, she flicks over to the next station with a sigh, only to land on the Russian army's official channel. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
People listen to a broadcast of Ukrainian radio on a square in the village of Grechishkino. Much of eastern Ukraine's broadcasting infrastructure is controlled by the rebels or has been destroyed by the fighting. This has left Ukraine, whose own media typically characterizes separatists as 'Russia-sponsored terrorists', outgunned in an information war that has played a central role in the crisis. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

People listen to a broadcast of Ukrainian radio on a square in the village of Grechishkino. Much of eastern Ukraine's broadcasting infrastructure is controlled by the rebels or has been destroyed by the fighting. This has left Ukraine, whose own media typically characterizes separatists as 'Russia-sponsored terrorists', outgunned in an information war that has played a central role in the crisis. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Parts of a destroyed TV tower and a new one under construction are seen near Slaviansk. In its fight for hearts and minds, Kiev is redoubling efforts to improve access to Ukrainian television and radio for the majority in the region who rely on roof-top aerials. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Parts of a destroyed TV tower and a new one under construction are seen near Slaviansk. In its fight for hearts and minds, Kiev is redoubling efforts to improve access to Ukrainian television and radio for the majority in the region who rely on roof-top aerials. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian servicemen use a mobile device as they rest at their position on the front line near Avdeyevka. Ukrainian government forces control the ground in Avdiyivka, but pro-Moscow rebels just across the front line of a two-year separatist conflict dominate the airways, along with stations beamed in from Russia to the east. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian servicemen use a mobile device as they rest at their position on the front line near Avdeyevka. Ukrainian government forces control the ground in Avdiyivka, but pro-Moscow rebels just across the front line of a two-year separatist conflict dominate the airways, along with stations beamed in from Russia to the east. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Loudspeakers broadcasting Ukrainian radio are seen in the village of Grechishkino, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Loudspeakers broadcasting Ukrainian radio are seen in the village of Grechishkino, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Pensioner Lena Ivanova watches TV in her house on the front line in Avdeyevka. Located just nine miles north of the rebels' stronghold in the city of Donetsk, Avdiyivka lies at the heart of the conflict in eastern Ukraine which has killed over 9,500 people since early 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Pensioner Lena Ivanova watches TV in her house on the front line in Avdeyevka. Located just nine miles north of the rebels' stronghold in the city of Donetsk, Avdiyivka lies at the heart of the conflict in eastern Ukraine which has killed over 9,500 people since early 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
TV equipment damaged by shelling is seen on the front line in Popasna, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

TV equipment damaged by shelling is seen on the front line in Popasna, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A TV tower damaged by shelling is seen on the front line in Popasna, Ukraine. Western backers, including the United States, have donated broadcasting equipment worth 60 million hryvnias (�1.85 million), but the cash-strapped government in Kiev cannot afford all the construction costs. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A TV tower damaged by shelling is seen on the front line in Popasna, Ukraine. Western backers, including the United States, have donated broadcasting equipment worth 60 million hryvnias (�1.85 million), but the cash-strapped government in Kiev cannot afford all the construction costs. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A TV antenna is seen on a house on the front line in Avdeyevk. In its fight for hearts and minds, Kiev is redoubling efforts to improve access to Ukrainian television and radio for the majority in the region who rely on roof-top aerials. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A TV antenna is seen on a house on the front line in Avdeyevk. In its fight for hearts and minds, Kiev is redoubling efforts to improve access to Ukrainian television and radio for the majority in the region who rely on roof-top aerials. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian pensioner Olha Shazhkova shows one of the pro-Russian separatist channels available on her television at home in the front line town of Avdeyevka. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian pensioner Olha Shazhkova shows one of the pro-Russian separatist channels available on her television at home in the front line town of Avdeyevka. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A TV tower damaged by shelling is seen on the front line in Popasna. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A TV tower damaged by shelling is seen on the front line in Popasna. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
