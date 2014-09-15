Ukraine's strained ceasefire
A man inspects the insides of a turret from a Ukrainian armored personnel carrier (APC) in the village of Lutugine just outside Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Ukrainian paratrooper stands on a self-propelled gun near Zhdanivka September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian soldiers from the volunteer battalion Shakhtarsk attend a training session on the outskirts of the southern coastal town of Mariupol September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
People walk past the remains of a burnt-out Ukrainian armored vehicle in the village of Lutugine just outside Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Ukrainian paratrooper rides on an armored vehicle near Zhdanivka September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A pro-Russian rebels walks past a building at the destroyed airport in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014.REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Ukrainian soldier from the volunteer battalion Shakhtarsk attends a training session on the outskirts of the southern coastal town of Mariupol September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A woman rides a bicycle past the remains of a burnt-out Ukrainian armored personnel carrier (APC) in the village of Lutugine just outside Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Two men push a bicycle past a direction board in the village of Lutugine just outside Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Pro-Russian rebels inspect a destroyed Ukrainian tank in the village of Lutugine just outside Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A burnt-out plane is seen at the destroyed airport in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Ukrainian soldier from the volunteer battalion Shakhtarsk fires a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) while attending a training session on the outskirts of the southern coastal town of Mariupol September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A pro-Russian rebel stands by a building at the destroyed airport in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A pro-Russian rebel walks by a burnt-out plane at the destroyed airport in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Ukrainian soldiers from the volunteer battalion Shakhtarsk attend a training session on the outskirts of the southern coastal town of Mariupol September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A pro-Russian rebel holds his rifle at the destroyed airport in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Pro-Russian rebels stand near a burnt-out Ukrainian tank outside the destroyed airport in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
People stand near the burnt-out remains of Ukrainian armored vehicles in the village of Lutugine just outside Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A woman embraces her friend, a volunteer of Ukrainian self-defence battalion "Azov", after he returned from the front line in Eastern regions of Ukraine, in Kiev September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukrainian paratroopers ride on an armoured vehicle near Debaltseve September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Next Slideshows
Fighting the Islamic State
Reuters photographer Ahmed Jadallah captures the conflict and the human toll of the fight against the Islamic State.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Independence fever in Scotland
Polls remain balanced on a knife edge over a referendum on Scottish independence.
Pistorius guilty of culpable homicide
A South African judge found Oscar Pistorius guilty of culpable homicide.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.