Ukraine's winter war heats up

Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
AVDIYIVKA, Ukraine
Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2017

A destroyed Ukrainian tank is pictured on the front line near the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
AVDIYIVKA, Ukraine
Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2017

A local resident shows a family photo in her home which was damaged during fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Photographer
Valentyn Ogirenko
Location
KIEV, Ukraine
Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017

Members of the Ukrainian National Guard load humanitarian aid parcels for the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka to a truck in Kiev. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
AVDIYIVKA, Ukraine
Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2017

Ukrainian servicemen are seen at their position on the front line near the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
AVDIYIVKA, Ukraine
Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2017

Red Cross vehicles travel near the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
AVDIYIVKA, Ukraine
Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2017

A volunteer sorts humanitarian aid at an emergency centre after a shelling hit the supply infrastructure in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
AVDIYIVKA, Ukraine
Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2017

A local resident is seen near buildings that were damaged during fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
AVDIYIVKA, Ukraine
Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2017

Emergencies Ministry members prepare to repair a building which was damaged during fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
AVDIYIVKA, Ukraine
Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2017

A local resident is seen as Emergencies Ministry members repair her home which was damaged during fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
AVDIYIVKA, Ukraine
Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2017

Ukrainian servicemen are seen at their position on the front line near the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
AVDIYIVKA, Ukraine
Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2017

Bullets are seen at a position of Ukrainian servicemen on the front line near the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
AVDIYIVKA, Ukraine
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

Tanks are seen in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
AVDIYIVKA, Ukraine
Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2017

Emergencies Ministry members inspect a building which was damaged during fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
AVDIYIVKA, Ukraine
Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2017

An elderly woman carries firewood for heating her home in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Photographer
Alexander Ermochenko
Location
DONETSK, Ukraine
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

Children, who were recently evacuated from their residencies due to shelling, laugh while sitting in front of a wall painting commemorating the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two at a dormitory in Donetsk. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
AVDIYIVKA, Ukraine
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

Lesha, 8, stands in a crater after shelling near a building, in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Photographer
Valentyn Ogirenko
Location
KIEV, Ukraine
Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017

Relatives react during a funeral ceremony for Ukrainian serviceman Leonid Derhach, who was recently killed during a military conflict in the east of the country, in Independence Square in Kiev. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
AVDIYIVKA, Ukraine
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

Crew members prepare tanks in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Photographer
Alexander Ermochenko
Location
DONETSK, Ukraine
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

A woman carries a bag with a baby while being evacuated by local emergencies ministry members in Donetsk. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
AVDIYIVKA, Ukraine
Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017

Local residents are seen in a building which was damaged during fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
AVDIYIVKA, Ukraine
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

A man is seen in his building, which was damaged during fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists, in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
AVDIYIVKA, Ukraine
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

A tank is seen near the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Photographer
Alexander Ermochenko
Location
DONETSK, Ukraine
Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017

A woman inspects a hole in a damaged building, which was caused by shelling, in the rebel-held city of Donetsk. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
AVDIYIVKA, Ukraine
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

Lesha, 8, poses in front of a building, which was damaged during fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists, in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
AVDIYIVKA, Ukraine
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

A military doctor helps local resident in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
AVDIYIVKA, Ukraine
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

A woman is pictured in front of her building, which was damaged during fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists, in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
AVDIYIVKA, Ukraine
Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017

A local resident is seen in a building which was damaged during fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists, in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
AVDIYIVKA, Ukraine
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

A military vehicle with a cannon is seen near the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
AVDIYIVKA, Ukraine
Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017

Local residents warm themselves at an emergency center after shelling hit supply infrastructure in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
AVDIYIVKA, Ukraine
Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017

Tanks are seen in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukraine's winter war heats up

