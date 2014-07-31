Ukrainian army advances
Ukrainian tanks move along a road near Eastern Ukrainian village of Novoselivka Persha July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Members of Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Donbass" fire their weapon near the town of Pervomaysk July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
A Ukrainian tank moves along a road near Eastern Ukrainian village of Novoselivka Persha July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A member of Ukrainian self-defence battalion "Donbass" stands at the positions near the town of Pervomaysk July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
Members of Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Donbass" are seen at their positions near the town of Pervomaysk July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
Members of Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Donbass" are seen at their positions near the town of Pervomaysk July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
A Ukrainian tank moves along a road near Eastern Ukrainian village of Novoselivka Persha July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A member of Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Donbass" fires a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) near the town of Pervomaysk July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
A woman passes by members of Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Donbass" near the town of Pervomaysk July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
Members of Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Donbass" are seen at their positions near the town of Pervomaysk July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
Members of Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Donbass" move along a road near the town of Pervomaysk July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
An armed pro-Russian separatist and a man show fragments of spent ammunition outside a damaged multi-storey block of flats following what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in central Donetsk, July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A woman walks out of a damaged multi-storey block of flats carrying her belongings following what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in central Donetsk, July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A car drives past the remains of a spent ammunition on the suburbs of Donetsk July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Armed pro-Russian separatists stand guard on the suburbs of Shakhtarsk, Donetsk region July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Smoke rises above a damaged multi-storey block of flats following what locals say was shelling by Ukrainian forces in Shakhtarsk, Donetsk region July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST MILITARY CONFLICT)
A man walks into a damaged multi-storey block of flats following what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in central Donetsk July 29, 2014. Intense fighting between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine killed...more
Armed pro-Russian separatists inspect a van as they stand guard on the suburbs of Shakhtarsk, Donetsk region July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST MILITARY CONFLICT)
