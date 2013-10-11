Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Oct 11, 2013 | 11:20am EDT

Ukrainian Fashion Week

<p>A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Oleksiy Zalevskiy during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Oleksiy Zalevskiy during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, October 11, 2013

A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Oleksiy Zalevskiy during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
1 / 20
<p>Models present creations by Ukrainian designer Elena Burenina during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Models present creations by Ukrainian designer Elena Burenina during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, October 11, 2013

Models present creations by Ukrainian designer Elena Burenina during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
2 / 20
<p>A model waits backstage during the Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A model waits backstage during the Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, October 11, 2013

A model waits backstage during the Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
3 / 20
<p>Models take part in a rehearsal during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Models take part in a rehearsal during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, October 11, 2013

Models take part in a rehearsal during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
4 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Oleksiy Zalevskiy during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Oleksiy Zalevskiy during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, October 11, 2013

A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Oleksiy Zalevskiy during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
5 / 20
<p>A cleaning employee walks past a model waiting backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A cleaning employee walks past a model waiting backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, October 11, 2013

A cleaning employee walks past a model waiting backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
6 / 20
<p>A model waits backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A model waits backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, October 11, 2013

A model waits backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
7 / 20
<p>A model waits backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A model waits backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, October 11, 2013

A model waits backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
8 / 20
<p>Models present creations by Ukrainian designer Anna Bublik during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Models present creations by Ukrainian designer Anna Bublik during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, October 11, 2013

Models present creations by Ukrainian designer Anna Bublik during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
9 / 20
<p>Models react after presenting creations by Georgian designer Avtandil during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Models react after presenting creations by Georgian designer Avtandil during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, October 11, 2013

Models react after presenting creations by Georgian designer Avtandil during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
10 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Oleksiy Zalevskiy during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Oleksiy Zalevskiy during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, October 11, 2013

A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Oleksiy Zalevskiy during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
11 / 20
<p>A model waits backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A model waits backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, October 11, 2013

A model waits backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
12 / 20
<p>A model waits backstage during the Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A model waits backstage during the Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, October 11, 2013

A model waits backstage during the Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
13 / 20
<p>A model waits backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A model waits backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, October 11, 2013

A model waits backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
14 / 20
<p>A model reacts after a presentation of creations by Ukrainian designer Ksenia Kireeva during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A model reacts after a presentation of creations by Ukrainian designer Ksenia Kireeva during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, October 11, 2013

A model reacts after a presentation of creations by Ukrainian designer Ksenia Kireeva during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
15 / 20
<p>Models present creations by Ukrainian designer Victoria Gres during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Models present creations by Ukrainian designer Victoria Gres during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, October 11, 2013

Models present creations by Ukrainian designer Victoria Gres during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
16 / 20
<p>A model ties her shoelace during preparations before Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A model ties her shoelace during preparations before Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, October 11, 2013

A model ties her shoelace during preparations before Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
17 / 20
<p>A model waits backstage as another (L) comes in after presenting a creation during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A model waits backstage as another (L) comes in after presenting a creation during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, October 11, 2013

A model waits backstage as another (L) comes in after presenting a creation during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
18 / 20
<p>Models wait backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Models wait backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, October 11, 2013

Models wait backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
19 / 20
<p>Models present creations by Ukrainian designer Viktor Anisimov during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Models present creations by Ukrainian designer Viktor Anisimov during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, October 11, 2013

Models present creations by Ukrainian designer Viktor Anisimov during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Profile: Tom Hanks

Profile: Tom Hanks

Next Slideshows

Profile: Tom Hanks

Profile: Tom Hanks

A look at the long entertainment career of Tom Hanks.

Oct 10 2013
Rockettes rehearsal

Rockettes rehearsal

A look behind the curtain at the rehearsal routine for the world famous Radio City Rockettes.

Oct 09 2013
Scarlett Johansson: Sexiest woman alive

Scarlett Johansson: Sexiest woman alive

Scarlett Johansson has been named the sexiest woman alive for the second time by Esquire, the only woman to have been given the title twice by the publication.

Oct 07 2013
Miley in the morning

Miley in the morning

Singer Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York.

Oct 07 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast