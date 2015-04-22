Edition:
Ultimate warriors

Chechen soldiers, representing Russia and wearing uniforms stitched with Chechen flags, compete in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
A Lebanese soldier competes in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
A Jordanian soldier competes in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Chechen soldiers, representing Russia and wearing uniforms stitched with Chechen flags, compete in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Chechen soldiers, representing Russia and wearing uniforms stitched with Chechen flags, compete in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Chechen soldiers, representing Russia and wearing uniforms stitched with Chechen flags, compete in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
An Afghan soldier competes in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
A Jordanian soldier competes in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Lebanese soldiers compete in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 22, 2015.REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Lebanese soldiers compete in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
A member of the Jordanian police women's team competes in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Iraqi soldiers compete in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
Members of the Palestinian police team compete in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
Afghan soldiers compete in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
U.S. soldiers take a break in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
Lebanese soldiers compete in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
