Ultra-Orthodox wedding extravaganza
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish bride Hannah Batya Penet dances with her relative during a wedding ceremony in Jerusalem, early morning May 22, 2013. Some 25,000 people gathered to celebrate the wedding of Penet to Shalom Rokeach, the eldest grandson of the...more
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish bride Hannah Batya Penet dances with her relative during a wedding ceremony in Jerusalem, early morning May 22, 2013. Some 25,000 people gathered to celebrate the wedding of Penet to Shalom Rokeach, the eldest grandson of the Chief Rabbi of Belz, Yissachar Dov Rokeach. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish bride, Hannah Batya Penet, stands next to her groom Shalom Rokeach during their wedding ceremony in Jerusalem, May 21, 2013. The Belz Hasidic dynasty is one of the largest Hasidic movements in the world. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun more
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish bride, Hannah Batya Penet, stands next to her groom Shalom Rokeach during their wedding ceremony in Jerusalem, May 21, 2013. The Belz Hasidic dynasty is one of the largest Hasidic movements in the world. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children stand on a balcony as they watch the wedding ceremony of Shalom Rokeach, the grandson of the Chief Rabbi of Belz, Yissachar Dov Rokeach, and his bride, Hannah Batya Penet, in Jerusalem, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen...more
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children stand on a balcony as they watch the wedding ceremony of Shalom Rokeach, the grandson of the Chief Rabbi of Belz, Yissachar Dov Rokeach, and his bride, Hannah Batya Penet, in Jerusalem, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish bride Hannah Batya Penet dances with her relative during a wedding ceremony in Jerusalem, May 22, 2013.REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish bride Hannah Batya Penet dances with her relative during a wedding ceremony in Jerusalem, May 22, 2013.REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men attend the wedding ceremony of Shalom Rokeach, the grandson of the Chief Rabbi of Belz, Yissachar Dov Rokeach, and his bride, Hannah Batya Penet, in Jerusalem, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men attend the wedding ceremony of Shalom Rokeach, the grandson of the Chief Rabbi of Belz, Yissachar Dov Rokeach, and his bride, Hannah Batya Penet, in Jerusalem, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man uses a pair of binoculars during the wedding ceremony of Shalom Rokeach, the grandson of the Chief Rabbi of Belz, and his bride Hannah Batya Penet, in Jerusalem, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man uses a pair of binoculars during the wedding ceremony of Shalom Rokeach, the grandson of the Chief Rabbi of Belz, and his bride Hannah Batya Penet, in Jerusalem, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish bride Hannah Batya Penet sits with her relatives during her wedding ceremony in Jerusalem, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish bride Hannah Batya Penet sits with her relatives during her wedding ceremony in Jerusalem, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish bride Hannah Batya Penet sits with her relatives during her wedding ceremony in Jerusalem, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish bride Hannah Batya Penet sits with her relatives during her wedding ceremony in Jerusalem, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men attend the wedding ceremony of Shalom Rokeach, the grandson of the Chief Rabbi of Belz, Yissachar Dov Rokeach, and his bride, Hannah Batya Penet, in Jerusalem, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men attend the wedding ceremony of Shalom Rokeach, the grandson of the Chief Rabbi of Belz, Yissachar Dov Rokeach, and his bride, Hannah Batya Penet, in Jerusalem, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish women walk with Hannah Batya Penet, the bride of Shalom Rokeach, grandson of the Chief Rabbi of Belz, during a wedding ceremony in Jerusalem, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish women walk with Hannah Batya Penet, the bride of Shalom Rokeach, grandson of the Chief Rabbi of Belz, during a wedding ceremony in Jerusalem, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men attend the wedding ceremony of Shalom Rokeach, the grandson of the Chief Rabbi of Belz, and his bride Hannah Batya Penet, in Jerusalem, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men attend the wedding ceremony of Shalom Rokeach, the grandson of the Chief Rabbi of Belz, and his bride Hannah Batya Penet, in Jerusalem, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish bride Hannah Batya Penet dances with her relative during a wedding ceremony in Jerusalem, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish bride Hannah Batya Penet dances with her relative during a wedding ceremony in Jerusalem, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men lead Shalom Rokeach, grandson of the Chief Rabbi of Belz, Yissachar Dov Rokeach, during his wedding ceremony in Jerusalem, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men lead Shalom Rokeach, grandson of the Chief Rabbi of Belz, Yissachar Dov Rokeach, during his wedding ceremony in Jerusalem, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys look at preparations for the wedding of the Chief Rabbi of Belz, Yissachar Dov Rokeach's grandson, in Jerusalem, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys look at preparations for the wedding of the Chief Rabbi of Belz, Yissachar Dov Rokeach's grandson, in Jerusalem, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children stand near hats lined up on a wall ahead of the wedding ceremony of Shalom Rokeach, the grandson of the Chief Rabbi of Belz, Yissachar Dov Rokeach, in Jerusalem, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children stand near hats lined up on a wall ahead of the wedding ceremony of Shalom Rokeach, the grandson of the Chief Rabbi of Belz, Yissachar Dov Rokeach, in Jerusalem, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Next Slideshows
Brazil monks' message of humility
A religious fraternity in Rio considers the election of Pope Francis, the first pontiff to take the name of St Francis of Assisi, a confirmation of their...
Salvaging belongings amid rubble
Oklahoma residents pick through their shattered homes.
Chelsea Flower Show
Royalty and gnomes at the 100th annual Chelsea Flower Show.
El Salvador's gang truce
Inmates handed over handmade knives and other banned articles in an effort to keep the truce between gangs Mara 18 and Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13).
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.