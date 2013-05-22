Edition:
Ultra-Orthodox wedding extravaganza

<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish bride Hannah Batya Penet dances with her relative during a wedding ceremony in Jerusalem, early morning May 22, 2013. Some 25,000 people gathered to celebrate the wedding of Penet to Shalom Rokeach, the eldest grandson of the Chief Rabbi of Belz, Yissachar Dov Rokeach. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish bride, Hannah Batya Penet, stands next to her groom Shalom Rokeach during their wedding ceremony in Jerusalem, May 21, 2013. The Belz Hasidic dynasty is one of the largest Hasidic movements in the world. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children stand on a balcony as they watch the wedding ceremony of Shalom Rokeach, the grandson of the Chief Rabbi of Belz, Yissachar Dov Rokeach, and his bride, Hannah Batya Penet, in Jerusalem, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish bride Hannah Batya Penet dances with her relative during a wedding ceremony in Jerusalem, May 22, 2013.REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men attend the wedding ceremony of Shalom Rokeach, the grandson of the Chief Rabbi of Belz, Yissachar Dov Rokeach, and his bride, Hannah Batya Penet, in Jerusalem, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

<p>An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man uses a pair of binoculars during the wedding ceremony of Shalom Rokeach, the grandson of the Chief Rabbi of Belz, and his bride Hannah Batya Penet, in Jerusalem, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish bride Hannah Batya Penet sits with her relatives during her wedding ceremony in Jerusalem, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish bride Hannah Batya Penet sits with her relatives during her wedding ceremony in Jerusalem, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men attend the wedding ceremony of Shalom Rokeach, the grandson of the Chief Rabbi of Belz, Yissachar Dov Rokeach, and his bride, Hannah Batya Penet, in Jerusalem, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish women walk with Hannah Batya Penet, the bride of Shalom Rokeach, grandson of the Chief Rabbi of Belz, during a wedding ceremony in Jerusalem, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men attend the wedding ceremony of Shalom Rokeach, the grandson of the Chief Rabbi of Belz, and his bride Hannah Batya Penet, in Jerusalem, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish bride Hannah Batya Penet dances with her relative during a wedding ceremony in Jerusalem, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men lead Shalom Rokeach, grandson of the Chief Rabbi of Belz, Yissachar Dov Rokeach, during his wedding ceremony in Jerusalem, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys look at preparations for the wedding of the Chief Rabbi of Belz, Yissachar Dov Rokeach's grandson, in Jerusalem, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children stand near hats lined up on a wall ahead of the wedding ceremony of Shalom Rokeach, the grandson of the Chief Rabbi of Belz, Yissachar Dov Rokeach, in Jerusalem, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

