U.N. investigates gas attack
A U.N. chemical weapons expert, wearing a gas mask, holds a plastic bag containing samples from one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah
A U.N. chemical weapons expert, wearing a gas mask, holds a plastic bag containing samples from one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah
U.N. chemical weapons experts prepare before collecting samples from one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburb of Zamalka, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
U.N. chemical weapons experts prepare before collecting samples from one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburb of Zamalka, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
U.N. chemical weapons experts, wearing gas masks, inspect one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Damascus' suburb of Zamalka, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Abdullah
U.N. chemical weapons experts, wearing gas masks, inspect one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Damascus' suburb of Zamalka, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Abdullah
A U.N. chemical weapons expert (2nd L) chats with a doctor as he visits a hospital, where people affected by an apparent gas attack are being treated, in the Damascus' suburb of Zamalka, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah
A U.N. chemical weapons expert (2nd L) chats with a doctor as he visits a hospital, where people affected by an apparent gas attack are being treated, in the Damascus' suburb of Zamalka, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah
People ride their motorcycle past the U.N. convoy during its return from one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack, in Damascus August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah
People ride their motorcycle past the U.N. convoy during its return from one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack, in Damascus August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah
Handprints of civilian are pictured on a U.N. vehicle carrying a team of U.N. chemical weapons experts visiting one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed...more
Handprints of civilian are pictured on a U.N. vehicle carrying a team of U.N. chemical weapons experts visiting one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah
United Nations chemical weapons experts, escorted by Free Syrian Army fighters, meet with residents at one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
United Nations chemical weapons experts, escorted by Free Syrian Army fighters, meet with residents at one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Residents watch from sidewalks as a convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts drive past, at one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. ...more
Residents watch from sidewalks as a convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts drive past, at one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A United Nations chemical weapons expert inspects a map during a visit to one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A United Nations chemical weapons expert inspects a map during a visit to one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
U.N. chemical weapons experts, some of them wearing gas masks, visit one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack while escorted by Free Syrian Army fighters in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed...more
U.N. chemical weapons experts, some of them wearing gas masks, visit one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack while escorted by Free Syrian Army fighters in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah
U.N. chemical weapons experts wearing gas masks carry samples from one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah
U.N. chemical weapons experts wearing gas masks carry samples from one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah
A convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts and escorted by Free Syrian Army fighters (vehicle on left) drive through one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in eastern Ghouta in Damascus...more
A convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts and escorted by Free Syrian Army fighters (vehicle on left) drive through one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in eastern Ghouta in Damascus suburbs August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon as he and fellow fighters escort a convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts at one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of...more
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon as he and fellow fighters escort a convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts at one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
United Nations chemical weapons experts, escorted by Free Syrian Army fighters, visit one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
United Nations chemical weapons experts, escorted by Free Syrian Army fighters, visit one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A U.N. chemical weapons expert talks to a woman during their visit to a hospital where people affected by an apparent gas attack are being treated, in Damascus' suburb of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A U.N. chemical weapons expert talks to a woman during their visit to a hospital where people affected by an apparent gas attack are being treated, in Damascus' suburb of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A U.N. chemical weapons expert is pictured during his visit to one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburb of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A U.N. chemical weapons expert is pictured during his visit to one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburb of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A woman (2nd R) affected by what activists said was an apparent gas attack is lead to a team of U.N. chemical weapons experts for checking during the team's visit to one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Damascus' suburb of...more
A woman (2nd R) affected by what activists said was an apparent gas attack is lead to a team of U.N. chemical weapons experts for checking during the team's visit to one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Damascus' suburb of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah
Free Syrian Army fighters carry their weapons as they escort a convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts a at one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28,...more
Free Syrian Army fighters carry their weapons as they escort a convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts a at one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
U.N. vehicles, carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts, return to their hotel in Damascus August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
U.N. vehicles, carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts, return to their hotel in Damascus August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
U.N. chemical weapons experts put samples collected from one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in their vehicle, in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah
U.N. chemical weapons experts put samples collected from one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in their vehicle, in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah
Free Syrian Army fighters escort a convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts during their visit at one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013....more
Free Syrian Army fighters escort a convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts during their visit at one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Free Syrian Army fighters and residents gather around a convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts at one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. ...more
Free Syrian Army fighters and residents gather around a convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts at one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A U.N. chemical weapons expert meets a person affected by an apparent gas attack, at a hospital where she is being treated in Damascus' suburb of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A U.N. chemical weapons expert meets a person affected by an apparent gas attack, at a hospital where she is being treated in Damascus' suburb of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A Free Syrian Army fighter passes by the convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts at one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam...more
A Free Syrian Army fighter passes by the convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts at one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
U.N. chemical weapons experts visit a hospital where wounded people affected by an apparent gas attack are being treated, in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abo Alnour Alhaji
U.N. chemical weapons experts visit a hospital where wounded people affected by an apparent gas attack are being treated, in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abo Alnour Alhaji
A U.N. chemical weapons expert gathers evidence at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Alshami
A U.N. chemical weapons expert gathers evidence at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Alshami
U.N. chemical weapons experts visit wounded people affected by an apparent gas attack, at a hospital in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abo Alnour Alhaji
U.N. chemical weapons experts visit wounded people affected by an apparent gas attack, at a hospital in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abo Alnour Alhaji
A U.N. chemical weapons expert gathers evidence at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Alshami
A U.N. chemical weapons expert gathers evidence at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Alshami
Residents gather around a convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of U.N. chemical weapons experts at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abo Alnour Alhaji more
Residents gather around a convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of U.N. chemical weapons experts at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abo Alnour Alhaji
U.N. chemical weapons experts meet residents at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abo Alnour Alhaji
U.N. chemical weapons experts meet residents at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abo Alnour Alhaji
A U.N. chemical weapons expert gathers evidence at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Alshami
A U.N. chemical weapons expert gathers evidence at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Alshami
A U.N. chemical weapons expert gathers evidence at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Alshami
A U.N. chemical weapons expert gathers evidence at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Alshami
U.N. chemical weapons experts visit people affected by an apparent gas attack, at a hospital in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abo Alnour Alhaji
U.N. chemical weapons experts visit people affected by an apparent gas attack, at a hospital in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abo Alnour Alhaji
U.N. chemical weapons experts visit a hospital where people affected by an apparent gas attack are being treated, in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Alshami
U.N. chemical weapons experts visit a hospital where people affected by an apparent gas attack are being treated, in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Alshami
A U.N, chemical weapons expert meets with residents and activists at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abo Alnour Alhaji
A U.N, chemical weapons expert meets with residents and activists at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abo Alnour Alhaji
U.N. chemical weapons experts visit a hospital where wounded people affected by an apparent gas attack are being treated, in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abo Alnour Alhaji
U.N. chemical weapons experts visit a hospital where wounded people affected by an apparent gas attack are being treated, in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abo Alnour Alhaji
U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts, are pictured as they return to their hotel in Damascus, after visiting one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts, are pictured as they return to their hotel in Damascus, after visiting one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
A U.N. vehicle carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts, is pictured as they return to their hotel in Damascus, after visiting one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
A U.N. vehicle carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts, is pictured as they return to their hotel in Damascus, after visiting one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
A view of the entrance of Four Seasons Hotel in downtown Damascus where United Nations chemical weapons inspectors are staying, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
A view of the entrance of Four Seasons Hotel in downtown Damascus where United Nations chemical weapons inspectors are staying, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
U.N. High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Angela Kane arrives in Damascus, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
U.N. High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Angela Kane arrives in Damascus, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
Next Slideshows
Israelis line up for gas masks
Thousands of Israelis line up for gas masks, spurred on by fears that a Western military strike in Syria could ensnare their own country in war.
Remembering the Dream
Marking the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King's defining speech.
Yosemite wildfire
A wildfire raging in the northwest part of Yosemite National Park continues to threaten a reservoir that supplies most of San Francisco's water.
The Bedouins of the Negev Desert
For decades Arab Bedouins have eked out a meagre existence in the Negev desert, largely away from the Israeli government's radar, but now many will have to make...
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.