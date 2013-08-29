Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Aug 29, 2013 | 12:05pm EDT

U.N. investigates gas attack

<p>A U.N. chemical weapons expert, wearing a gas mask, holds a plastic bag containing samples from one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah</p>

A U.N. chemical weapons expert, wearing a gas mask, holds a plastic bag containing samples from one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah

Thursday, August 29, 2013

A U.N. chemical weapons expert, wearing a gas mask, holds a plastic bag containing samples from one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah

Close
1 / 40
<p>U.N. chemical weapons experts prepare before collecting samples from one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburb of Zamalka, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

U.N. chemical weapons experts prepare before collecting samples from one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburb of Zamalka, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Thursday, August 29, 2013

U.N. chemical weapons experts prepare before collecting samples from one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburb of Zamalka, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Close
2 / 40
<p>U.N. chemical weapons experts, wearing gas masks, inspect one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Damascus' suburb of Zamalka, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Abdullah</p>

U.N. chemical weapons experts, wearing gas masks, inspect one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Damascus' suburb of Zamalka, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Abdullah

Thursday, August 29, 2013

U.N. chemical weapons experts, wearing gas masks, inspect one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Damascus' suburb of Zamalka, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Abdullah

Close
3 / 40
<p>A U.N. chemical weapons expert (2nd L) chats with a doctor as he visits a hospital, where people affected by an apparent gas attack are being treated, in the Damascus' suburb of Zamalka, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah</p>

A U.N. chemical weapons expert (2nd L) chats with a doctor as he visits a hospital, where people affected by an apparent gas attack are being treated, in the Damascus' suburb of Zamalka, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah

Thursday, August 29, 2013

A U.N. chemical weapons expert (2nd L) chats with a doctor as he visits a hospital, where people affected by an apparent gas attack are being treated, in the Damascus' suburb of Zamalka, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah

Close
4 / 40
<p>People ride their motorcycle past the U.N. convoy during its return from one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack, in Damascus August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah</p>

People ride their motorcycle past the U.N. convoy during its return from one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack, in Damascus August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah

Thursday, August 29, 2013

People ride their motorcycle past the U.N. convoy during its return from one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack, in Damascus August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah

Close
5 / 40
<p>Handprints of civilian are pictured on a U.N. vehicle carrying a team of U.N. chemical weapons experts visiting one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah</p>

Handprints of civilian are pictured on a U.N. vehicle carrying a team of U.N. chemical weapons experts visiting one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed...more

Thursday, August 29, 2013

Handprints of civilian are pictured on a U.N. vehicle carrying a team of U.N. chemical weapons experts visiting one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah

Close
6 / 40
<p>United Nations chemical weapons experts, escorted by Free Syrian Army fighters, meet with residents at one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

United Nations chemical weapons experts, escorted by Free Syrian Army fighters, meet with residents at one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Thursday, August 29, 2013

United Nations chemical weapons experts, escorted by Free Syrian Army fighters, meet with residents at one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Close
7 / 40
<p>Residents watch from sidewalks as a convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts drive past, at one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

Residents watch from sidewalks as a convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts drive past, at one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. ...more

Thursday, August 29, 2013

Residents watch from sidewalks as a convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts drive past, at one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Close
8 / 40
<p>A United Nations chemical weapons expert inspects a map during a visit to one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

A United Nations chemical weapons expert inspects a map during a visit to one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Thursday, August 29, 2013

A United Nations chemical weapons expert inspects a map during a visit to one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Close
9 / 40
<p>U.N. chemical weapons experts, some of them wearing gas masks, visit one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack while escorted by Free Syrian Army fighters in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah</p>

U.N. chemical weapons experts, some of them wearing gas masks, visit one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack while escorted by Free Syrian Army fighters in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed...more

Thursday, August 29, 2013

U.N. chemical weapons experts, some of them wearing gas masks, visit one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack while escorted by Free Syrian Army fighters in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah

Close
10 / 40
<p>U.N. chemical weapons experts wearing gas masks carry samples from one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah</p>

U.N. chemical weapons experts wearing gas masks carry samples from one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah

Thursday, August 29, 2013

U.N. chemical weapons experts wearing gas masks carry samples from one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah

Close
11 / 40
<p>A convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts and escorted by Free Syrian Army fighters (vehicle on left) drive through one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in eastern Ghouta in Damascus suburbs August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

A convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts and escorted by Free Syrian Army fighters (vehicle on left) drive through one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in eastern Ghouta in Damascus...more

Thursday, August 29, 2013

A convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts and escorted by Free Syrian Army fighters (vehicle on left) drive through one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in eastern Ghouta in Damascus suburbs August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Close
12 / 40
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon as he and fellow fighters escort a convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts at one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon as he and fellow fighters escort a convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts at one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of...more

Thursday, August 29, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon as he and fellow fighters escort a convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts at one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Close
13 / 40
<p>United Nations chemical weapons experts, escorted by Free Syrian Army fighters, visit one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

United Nations chemical weapons experts, escorted by Free Syrian Army fighters, visit one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Thursday, August 29, 2013

United Nations chemical weapons experts, escorted by Free Syrian Army fighters, visit one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Close
14 / 40
<p>A U.N. chemical weapons expert talks to a woman during their visit to a hospital where people affected by an apparent gas attack are being treated, in Damascus' suburb of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

A U.N. chemical weapons expert talks to a woman during their visit to a hospital where people affected by an apparent gas attack are being treated, in Damascus' suburb of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Thursday, August 29, 2013

A U.N. chemical weapons expert talks to a woman during their visit to a hospital where people affected by an apparent gas attack are being treated, in Damascus' suburb of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Close
15 / 40
<p>A U.N. chemical weapons expert is pictured during his visit to one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburb of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

A U.N. chemical weapons expert is pictured during his visit to one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburb of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Thursday, August 29, 2013

A U.N. chemical weapons expert is pictured during his visit to one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburb of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Close
16 / 40
<p>A woman (2nd R) affected by what activists said was an apparent gas attack is lead to a team of U.N. chemical weapons experts for checking during the team's visit to one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Damascus' suburb of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah</p>

A woman (2nd R) affected by what activists said was an apparent gas attack is lead to a team of U.N. chemical weapons experts for checking during the team's visit to one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Damascus' suburb of...more

Thursday, August 29, 2013

A woman (2nd R) affected by what activists said was an apparent gas attack is lead to a team of U.N. chemical weapons experts for checking during the team's visit to one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Damascus' suburb of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah

Close
17 / 40
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters carry their weapons as they escort a convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts a at one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters carry their weapons as they escort a convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts a at one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28,...more

Thursday, August 29, 2013

Free Syrian Army fighters carry their weapons as they escort a convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts a at one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Close
18 / 40
<p>U.N. vehicles, carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts, return to their hotel in Damascus August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

U.N. vehicles, carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts, return to their hotel in Damascus August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Thursday, August 29, 2013

U.N. vehicles, carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts, return to their hotel in Damascus August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
19 / 40
<p>U.N. chemical weapons experts put samples collected from one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in their vehicle, in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah</p>

U.N. chemical weapons experts put samples collected from one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in their vehicle, in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah

Thursday, August 29, 2013

U.N. chemical weapons experts put samples collected from one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in their vehicle, in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah

Close
20 / 40
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters escort a convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts during their visit at one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters escort a convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts during their visit at one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013....more

Thursday, August 29, 2013

Free Syrian Army fighters escort a convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts during their visit at one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Close
21 / 40
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters and residents gather around a convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts at one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters and residents gather around a convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts at one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. ...more

Thursday, August 29, 2013

Free Syrian Army fighters and residents gather around a convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts at one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Close
22 / 40
<p>A U.N. chemical weapons expert meets a person affected by an apparent gas attack, at a hospital where she is being treated in Damascus' suburb of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

A U.N. chemical weapons expert meets a person affected by an apparent gas attack, at a hospital where she is being treated in Damascus' suburb of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Thursday, August 29, 2013

A U.N. chemical weapons expert meets a person affected by an apparent gas attack, at a hospital where she is being treated in Damascus' suburb of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Close
23 / 40
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter passes by the convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts at one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter passes by the convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts at one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam...more

Thursday, August 29, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter passes by the convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts at one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Close
24 / 40
<p>U.N. chemical weapons experts visit a hospital where wounded people affected by an apparent gas attack are being treated, in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abo Alnour Alhaji</p>

U.N. chemical weapons experts visit a hospital where wounded people affected by an apparent gas attack are being treated, in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abo Alnour Alhaji

Thursday, August 29, 2013

U.N. chemical weapons experts visit a hospital where wounded people affected by an apparent gas attack are being treated, in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abo Alnour Alhaji

Close
25 / 40
<p>A U.N. chemical weapons expert gathers evidence at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Alshami</p>

A U.N. chemical weapons expert gathers evidence at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Alshami

Thursday, August 29, 2013

A U.N. chemical weapons expert gathers evidence at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Alshami

Close
26 / 40
<p>U.N. chemical weapons experts visit wounded people affected by an apparent gas attack, at a hospital in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abo Alnour Alhaji</p>

U.N. chemical weapons experts visit wounded people affected by an apparent gas attack, at a hospital in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abo Alnour Alhaji

Thursday, August 29, 2013

U.N. chemical weapons experts visit wounded people affected by an apparent gas attack, at a hospital in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abo Alnour Alhaji

Close
27 / 40
<p>A U.N. chemical weapons expert gathers evidence at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Alshami</p>

A U.N. chemical weapons expert gathers evidence at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Alshami

Thursday, August 29, 2013

A U.N. chemical weapons expert gathers evidence at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Alshami

Close
28 / 40
<p>Residents gather around a convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of U.N. chemical weapons experts at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abo Alnour Alhaji</p>

Residents gather around a convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of U.N. chemical weapons experts at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abo Alnour Alhaji more

Thursday, August 29, 2013

Residents gather around a convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of U.N. chemical weapons experts at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abo Alnour Alhaji

Close
29 / 40
<p>U.N. chemical weapons experts meet residents at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abo Alnour Alhaji</p>

U.N. chemical weapons experts meet residents at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abo Alnour Alhaji

Thursday, August 29, 2013

U.N. chemical weapons experts meet residents at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abo Alnour Alhaji

Close
30 / 40
<p>A U.N. chemical weapons expert gathers evidence at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Alshami</p>

A U.N. chemical weapons expert gathers evidence at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Alshami

Thursday, August 29, 2013

A U.N. chemical weapons expert gathers evidence at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Alshami

Close
31 / 40
<p>A U.N. chemical weapons expert gathers evidence at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Alshami</p>

A U.N. chemical weapons expert gathers evidence at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Alshami

Thursday, August 29, 2013

A U.N. chemical weapons expert gathers evidence at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Alshami

Close
32 / 40
<p>U.N. chemical weapons experts visit people affected by an apparent gas attack, at a hospital in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abo Alnour Alhaji</p>

U.N. chemical weapons experts visit people affected by an apparent gas attack, at a hospital in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abo Alnour Alhaji

Thursday, August 29, 2013

U.N. chemical weapons experts visit people affected by an apparent gas attack, at a hospital in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abo Alnour Alhaji

Close
33 / 40
<p>U.N. chemical weapons experts visit a hospital where people affected by an apparent gas attack are being treated, in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Alshami</p>

U.N. chemical weapons experts visit a hospital where people affected by an apparent gas attack are being treated, in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Alshami

Thursday, August 29, 2013

U.N. chemical weapons experts visit a hospital where people affected by an apparent gas attack are being treated, in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Alshami

Close
34 / 40
<p>A U.N, chemical weapons expert meets with residents and activists at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abo Alnour Alhaji</p>

A U.N, chemical weapons expert meets with residents and activists at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abo Alnour Alhaji

Thursday, August 29, 2013

A U.N, chemical weapons expert meets with residents and activists at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abo Alnour Alhaji

Close
35 / 40
<p>U.N. chemical weapons experts visit a hospital where wounded people affected by an apparent gas attack are being treated, in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abo Alnour Alhaji</p>

U.N. chemical weapons experts visit a hospital where wounded people affected by an apparent gas attack are being treated, in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abo Alnour Alhaji

Thursday, August 29, 2013

U.N. chemical weapons experts visit a hospital where wounded people affected by an apparent gas attack are being treated, in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abo Alnour Alhaji

Close
36 / 40
<p>U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts, are pictured as they return to their hotel in Damascus, after visiting one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts, are pictured as they return to their hotel in Damascus, after visiting one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Thursday, August 29, 2013

U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts, are pictured as they return to their hotel in Damascus, after visiting one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
37 / 40
<p>A U.N. vehicle carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts, is pictured as they return to their hotel in Damascus, after visiting one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

A U.N. vehicle carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts, is pictured as they return to their hotel in Damascus, after visiting one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Thursday, August 29, 2013

A U.N. vehicle carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts, is pictured as they return to their hotel in Damascus, after visiting one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
38 / 40
<p>A view of the entrance of Four Seasons Hotel in downtown Damascus where United Nations chemical weapons inspectors are staying, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

A view of the entrance of Four Seasons Hotel in downtown Damascus where United Nations chemical weapons inspectors are staying, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Thursday, August 29, 2013

A view of the entrance of Four Seasons Hotel in downtown Damascus where United Nations chemical weapons inspectors are staying, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
39 / 40
<p>U.N. High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Angela Kane arrives in Damascus, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

U.N. High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Angela Kane arrives in Damascus, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Thursday, August 29, 2013

U.N. High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Angela Kane arrives in Damascus, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Israelis line up for gas masks

Israelis line up for gas masks

Next Slideshows

Israelis line up for gas masks

Israelis line up for gas masks

Thousands of Israelis line up for gas masks, spurred on by fears that a Western military strike in Syria could ensnare their own country in war.

Aug 29 2013
Remembering the Dream

Remembering the Dream

Marking the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King's defining speech.

Aug 29 2013
Yosemite wildfire

Yosemite wildfire

A wildfire raging in the northwest part of Yosemite National Park continues to threaten a reservoir that supplies most of San Francisco's water.

Aug 28 2013
The Bedouins of the Negev Desert

The Bedouins of the Negev Desert

For decades Arab Bedouins have eked out a meagre existence in the Negev desert, largely away from the Israeli government's radar, but now many will have to make...

Aug 28 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast