Uncertainty in Turkey
Supporters watch voting results on a phone outside the AK Party headquarters in Ankara, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Supporters of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) wave a Turkish national flag (bottom R) and flags in the traditional Kurdish colours of yellow, red and green, as they wait for the party's co-chairman Selahattin Demirtas during an...more
Supporters of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) light flares as they celebrate along a street after the parliamentary election in Diyarbakir, Turkey, June 7, 2015. Partial results from Turkey's parliamentary election on Sunday put the...more
A woman looks at a ballot paper at a polling station during the parliamentary election in Konya, Turkey, June 7, 2015. Turks began voting on Sunday in the closest parliamentary election in more than a decade, one that could pave the way for President...more
Supporters of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) listen to their co-chairman Selahattin Demirtas (not pictured) during an election rally in Istanbul, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Election officials seal a bag filled with ballot papers at a polling station during the parliamentary election in Istanbul, Turkey, June 7, 2015. President Tayyip Erdogan sought a crushing victory for his vision of a "new Turkey" at parliamentary...more
Supporters of ruling AK Party wave Turkish and party flags as they listen to Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu (not pictured) during an election rally for Turkey's June 7 parliamentary election, in Gaziantep, Turkey, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas ...more
Fireworks explode as supporters of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) celebrate along a street after the parliamentary election in Diyarbakir, Turkey, June 7, 2015. Partial results from Turkey's parliamentary election on Sunday put the...more
An election official holds up a ballot paper at a polling station during the parliamentary election in Istanbul, Turkey, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Women standing at a window listen to pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) co-chair Selahattin Demirtas, as a poster of main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu is seen in the foreground, during an election...more
Supporters wave Turkish national and party flags as they shout slogans outside the AK Party headquarters in Ankara, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A supporter waves Turkish national flag from at the AK Party headquarters in Ankara, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Election officials count vote at a polling station during the parliamentary election in Istanbul, Turkey, June 7, 2015. President Tayyip Erdogan sought a crushing victory for his vision of a "new Turkey" at parliamentary elections on Sunday, a vote...more
Turkey's Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu throws carnations to his supporters during an election rally for Turkey's June 7 parliamentary election in Istanbul, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Supporters wave Turkish flags and shout slogans outside the AK Party headquarters in Ankara, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Supporters of pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) flash V-signs during an election rally in Istanbul, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A supporter of AK Party waves a party flag as she listens Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu (not pictured) from her house during an election rally in Istanbul, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Supporters of the ruling AK Party wave Turkish national and party flags as they listen to Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu (not pictured) during an election rally for Turkey's June 7 parliamentary election, in Antalya, Turkey, June 6, 2015....more
Supporters celebrate outside the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) headquarters in Diyarbakir, Turkey, June 7, 2015. Thousands of jubilant Kurds flooded the streets of Turkey's southeastern city of Diyarbakir on Sunday, setting off...more
Co-chairs of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), Selahattin Demirtas (L) and Figen Yuksekdag celebrate inside party's headquarters in Istanbul, Turkey, June 7, 2015. Partial results from Turkey's parliamentary election on Sunday put the...more
Supporters of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) celebrate along a street after the parliamentary election in Diyarbakir, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Supporters of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) listen to the party's co-chairman Selahattin Demirtas (not pictured) during an election rally in Istanbul, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
