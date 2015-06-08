Edition:
Uncertainty in Turkey

Supporters watch voting results on a phone outside the AK Party headquarters in Ankara, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Supporters of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) wave a Turkish national flag (bottom R) and flags in the traditional Kurdish colours of yellow, red and green, as they wait for the party's co-chairman Selahattin Demirtas during an election rally for Turkey's June 7 parliamentary election, in Istanbul, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
Supporters of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) light flares as they celebrate along a street after the parliamentary election in Diyarbakir, Turkey, June 7, 2015. Partial results from Turkey's parliamentary election on Sunday put the ruling AK Party on 43.6 percent of the vote, with just under two-thirds of ballots counted, a level which could leave it struggling to form a single-party government. The results, broadcast by CNN Turk, put the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) at 10.6 percent, just above the 10 percent threshold needed for it to enter parliament. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
A woman looks at a ballot paper at a polling station during the parliamentary election in Konya, Turkey, June 7, 2015. Turks began voting on Sunday in the closest parliamentary election in more than a decade, one that could pave the way for President Tayyip Erdogan to amass greater power or end 12 years of single-party rule for the AK Party he founded. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Supporters of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) listen to their co-chairman Selahattin Demirtas (not pictured) during an election rally in Istanbul, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
Election officials seal a bag filled with ballot papers at a polling station during the parliamentary election in Istanbul, Turkey, June 7, 2015. President Tayyip Erdogan sought a crushing victory for his vision of a "new Turkey" at parliamentary elections on Sunday, a vote that could furnish the country's most divisive modern leader with sweeping executive powers. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Supporters of ruling AK Party wave Turkish and party flags as they listen to Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu (not pictured) during an election rally for Turkey's June 7 parliamentary election, in Gaziantep, Turkey, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Fireworks explode as supporters of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) celebrate along a street after the parliamentary election in Diyarbakir, Turkey, June 7, 2015. Partial results from Turkey's parliamentary election on Sunday put the ruling AK Party on 43.6 percent of the vote, with just under two-thirds of ballots counted, a level which could leave it struggling to form a single-party government. The results, broadcast by CNN Turk, put the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) at 10.6 percent, just above the 10 percent threshold needed for it to enter parliament. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
An election official holds up a ballot paper at a polling station during the parliamentary election in Istanbul, Turkey, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Women standing at a window listen to pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) co-chair Selahattin Demirtas, as a poster of main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu is seen in the foreground, during an election rally in Istanbul, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
Supporters wave Turkish national and party flags as they shout slogans outside the AK Party headquarters in Ankara, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
A supporter waves Turkish national flag from at the AK Party headquarters in Ankara, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Election officials count vote at a polling station during the parliamentary election in Istanbul, Turkey, June 7, 2015. President Tayyip Erdogan sought a crushing victory for his vision of a "new Turkey" at parliamentary elections on Sunday, a vote that could furnish the country's most divisive modern leader with sweeping executive powers. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Turkey's Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu throws carnations to his supporters during an election rally for Turkey's June 7 parliamentary election in Istanbul, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2015
Supporters wave Turkish flags and shout slogans outside the AK Party headquarters in Ankara, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Supporters of pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) flash V-signs during an election rally in Istanbul, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
A supporter of AK Party waves a party flag as she listens Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu (not pictured) from her house during an election rally in Istanbul, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2015
Supporters of the ruling AK Party wave Turkish national and party flags as they listen to Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu (not pictured) during an election rally for Turkey's June 7 parliamentary election, in Antalya, Turkey, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
Supporters celebrate outside the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) headquarters in Diyarbakir, Turkey, June 7, 2015. Thousands of jubilant Kurds flooded the streets of Turkey's southeastern city of Diyarbakir on Sunday, setting off fireworks and waving flags as the pro-Kurdish opposition looked likely to enter parliament as a party for the first time. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Co-chairs of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), Selahattin Demirtas (L) and Figen Yuksekdag celebrate inside party's headquarters in Istanbul, Turkey, June 7, 2015. Partial results from Turkey's parliamentary election on Sunday put the ruling AK Party on 43.6 percent of the vote, with just under two-thirds of ballots counted, a level which could leave it struggling to form a single-party government. The results, broadcast by CNN Turk, put the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) at 10.6 percent, just above the 10 percent threshold needed for it to enter parliament. REUTERS/Murad Sezer TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Supporters of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) celebrate along a street after the parliamentary election in Diyarbakir, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Supporters of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) listen to the party's co-chairman Selahattin Demirtas (not pictured) during an election rally in Istanbul, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
