Uncontacted Amazon tribes

A view of an area of deforested jungle inside the Ashaninka Indian territory in Brazil's northwestern Acre state, March 25, 2014. Many indigenous groups say that they have seen more and more incursions on their territory from uncontacted tribes. The "Bravos," or "Braves," as uncontacted Indians are called in the region, carry out raids on other villages, putting the communities along the Envira River on permanent alert. Leaders of the Ashaninka tribe have asked the government and NGOs for help in controlling what they consider an encroachment on their area by these uncontacted indigenous groups, stating that the movement of these other tribes is the result of pressure caused by illegal logging across the border in Peru. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

