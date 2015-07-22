Edition:
Uncontacted Amazon tribes

Indians who are considered uncontacted by anthropologists react to a plane flying over their community in the Amazon basin near the Xinane river in Brazil's Acre State, near the border with Peru, March 25, 2014. Leaders of the Ashaninka tribe, which shares territory with this tribe and other uncontacted ones, have asked the government and NGOs for help in controlling what they consider the encroachment of these tribes on their own area, stating that the movement of other tribes is caused by pressure from illegal logging across the border in Peru. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Reuters / Friday, March 28, 2014
Members of the Mashco-Piro tribe observe a group of travelers from across the Alto Madre de Dios river in the Manu National Park in the Amazon basin of southeastern Peru, as photographed through a bird scope October 21, 2011. Peru prohibits contact with the Mashco Piro and another dozen "uncontacted" tribes, mainly because their immune systems carry little resistance to common illnesses. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Van Belle

Reuters / Monday, August 11, 2014
Three members of a previously uncontacted tribe make voluntary contact with a team of researchers (R, edge of photo) from Brazil's National Indian Foundation (FUNAI) on the bank of the Envira river in Aldeia Simpatia, Acre state, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/FUNAI

Reuters / Thursday, July 31, 2014
A ceramic flute made by uncontacted Indians sits on a table after it was found by Cacique Omina of the Madija tribe, in the village called Igarape do Anjo in Brazil's northwestern Acre state, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Reuters / Thursday, April 03, 2014
Indians who are considered uncontacted by anthropologists react to a plane flying over their community in the Amazon basin near the Xinane river in Brazil's Acre State, near the border with Peru, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Reuters / Friday, March 28, 2014
Indians who are considered uncontacted by anthropologists react to a plane flying over their community in the Amazon basin near the Xinane river in Brazil's Acre State, near the border with Peru, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Reuters / Friday, March 28, 2014
Indians who are considered uncontacted by anthropologists react to a plane flying over their community in the Amazon basin near the Xinane river in Brazil's Acre State, near the border with Peru, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Reuters / Friday, March 28, 2014
Indians who are considered uncontacted by anthropologists react to a plane flying over their community in the Amazon basin near the Xinane river in Brazil's Acre State, near the border with Peru, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Reuters / Friday, March 28, 2014
Alberto Flores, a Mascho Piro indigenous who was taken away by hunters from an uncontacted tribe during his childhood, is seen at his home in Diamante, a town near the Alto Madre de Dios River, May 25, 2014. Isolated Peruvian tribes like Mashco Piro have clashed in the past with loggers, poachers and drug traffickers who invaded their jungle enclaves, but anthropologists say the lure of modern tools is now tempting them closer than ever to far-flung villages and tourist camps. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Reuters / Sunday, September 07, 2014
A view of an area of deforested jungle inside the Ashaninka Indian territory in Brazil's northwestern Acre state, March 25, 2014. Many indigenous groups say that they have seen more and more incursions on their territory from uncontacted tribes. The "Bravos," or "Braves," as uncontacted Indians are called in the region, carry out raids on other villages, putting the communities along the Envira River on permanent alert. Leaders of the Ashaninka tribe have asked the government and NGOs for help in controlling what they consider an encroachment on their area by these uncontacted indigenous groups, stating that the movement of these other tribes is the result of pressure caused by illegal logging across the border in Peru. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Reuters / Thursday, April 03, 2014
A Machinguenga indigenous woman attends a meeting with government authorities to express their concern about the approach of uncontacted tribes to their village, in Shipetiari, near the Alto Madre de Dios River, in Peru, May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Reuters / Sunday, September 07, 2014
Members of an uncontacted Amazon Basin tribe and their dwellings are seen during a flight over the Brazilian state of Acre along the border with Peru, May 2008. REUTERS/Funai-Frente de Protecao Etno-Ambiental Envira

Reuters / Friday, May 30, 2008
Members of an uncontacted Amazon Basin tribe and their dwellings are seen during a flight over the Brazilian state of Acre along the border with Peru, May, 2008. REUTERS/Funai-Frente de Protecao Etno-Ambiental Envira

Reuters / Friday, May 30, 2008
Members of an uncontacted Amazon Basin tribe and their dwellings are seen during a flight over the Brazilian state of Acre along the border with Peru, May 2008. REUTERS/Funai-Frente de Protecao Etno-Ambiental Envira

Reuters / Friday, May 30, 2008
Members of an uncontacted Amazon Basin tribe and their dwellings are seen during a flight over the Brazilian state of Acre along the border with Peru, May, 2008. REUTERS/Funai-Frente de Prote��o Etno-Ambiental Envira

Reuters / Friday, May 30, 2008
