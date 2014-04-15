Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Apr 15, 2014 | 10:15am EDT

Under a blood moon

<p>The moon in eclipse in Brasilia, Brazil, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

The moon in eclipse in Brasilia, Brazil, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Tuesday, April 15, 2014

The moon in eclipse in Brasilia, Brazil, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
1 / 15
<p>A shadow falls on the moon as seen from Mexico City April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

A shadow falls on the moon as seen from Mexico City April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Tuesday, April 15, 2014

A shadow falls on the moon as seen from Mexico City April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
2 / 15
<p>The partial lunar eclipse is seen atop an antenna installed on the roof of a high-rise building in Tokyo April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

The partial lunar eclipse is seen atop an antenna installed on the roof of a high-rise building in Tokyo April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Tuesday, April 15, 2014

The partial lunar eclipse is seen atop an antenna installed on the roof of a high-rise building in Tokyo April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
3 / 15
<p>The moon is shown in eclipse over Salt Lake City, Utah, late April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

The moon is shown in eclipse over Salt Lake City, Utah, late April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, April 15, 2014

The moon is shown in eclipse over Salt Lake City, Utah, late April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
4 / 15
<p>A man takes a picture during moon rise in a suburb of Shanghai April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

A man takes a picture during moon rise in a suburb of Shanghai April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Tuesday, April 15, 2014

A man takes a picture during moon rise in a suburb of Shanghai April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
5 / 15
<p>A shadow falls on the moon as seen from Mexico City April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

A shadow falls on the moon as seen from Mexico City April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Tuesday, April 15, 2014

A shadow falls on the moon as seen from Mexico City April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
6 / 15
<p>The moon is shown in eclipse in Brasilia, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

The moon is shown in eclipse in Brasilia, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Tuesday, April 15, 2014

The moon is shown in eclipse in Brasilia, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
7 / 15
<p>The moon is seen behind a National Bank of Argentina branch at the end of a total lunar eclipse Buenos Aires April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

The moon is seen behind a National Bank of Argentina branch at the end of a total lunar eclipse Buenos Aires April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Tuesday, April 15, 2014

The moon is seen behind a National Bank of Argentina branch at the end of a total lunar eclipse Buenos Aires April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Close
8 / 15
<p>The moon is shown in its final eclipse over Los Angeles, early April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

The moon is shown in its final eclipse over Los Angeles, early April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Tuesday, April 15, 2014

The moon is shown in its final eclipse over Los Angeles, early April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
9 / 15
<p>Aerospace photographer William Hartenstein uses his telescope to photograph the lunar eclipse from Los Angeles, late April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Aerospace photographer William Hartenstein uses his telescope to photograph the lunar eclipse from Los Angeles, late April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Tuesday, April 15, 2014

Aerospace photographer William Hartenstein uses his telescope to photograph the lunar eclipse from Los Angeles, late April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
10 / 15
<p>The moon is seen as it begins a total lunar eclipse over Buenos Aires April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

The moon is seen as it begins a total lunar eclipse over Buenos Aires April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Tuesday, April 15, 2014

The moon is seen as it begins a total lunar eclipse over Buenos Aires April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Close
11 / 15
<p>People wait in line to board shuttle buses that will transport them to the Griffith Park Observatory to witness the lunar eclipse from Los Angeles, late April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

People wait in line to board shuttle buses that will transport them to the Griffith Park Observatory to witness the lunar eclipse from Los Angeles, late April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Tuesday, April 15, 2014

People wait in line to board shuttle buses that will transport them to the Griffith Park Observatory to witness the lunar eclipse from Los Angeles, late April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
12 / 15
<p>The moon is shown in eclipse from Los Angeles, late April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

The moon is shown in eclipse from Los Angeles, late April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Tuesday, April 15, 2014

The moon is shown in eclipse from Los Angeles, late April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
13 / 15
<p>A woman points her camera while waiting for a total lunar eclipse at Chabot Space and Science Center in Oakland, California April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

A woman points her camera while waiting for a total lunar eclipse at Chabot Space and Science Center in Oakland, California April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Tuesday, April 15, 2014

A woman points her camera while waiting for a total lunar eclipse at Chabot Space and Science Center in Oakland, California April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
14 / 15
<p>A shadow falls on the moon as it undergoes a total lunar eclipse as seen from Mexico City April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

A shadow falls on the moon as it undergoes a total lunar eclipse as seen from Mexico City April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Tuesday, April 15, 2014

A shadow falls on the moon as it undergoes a total lunar eclipse as seen from Mexico City April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Fighting for Assad

Fighting for Assad

Next Slideshows

Fighting for Assad

Fighting for Assad

On the front with Syrian forces loyal to the regime.

Apr 14 2014
Mom-in-chief

Mom-in-chief

The many roles of Michelle Obama.

Apr 14 2014
Thailand's Songkran Festival

Thailand's Songkran Festival

Heralding the coming of spring, revelers soak each other with water in Thailand.

Apr 14 2014
Bizarre buildings

Bizarre buildings

Weird buildings around the world.

Apr 11 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast