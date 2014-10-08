Edition:
Under a blood moon

A total lunar eclipse, also known as a "blood moon", is pictured from Gosford, north of Sydney, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

The moon turns orange during a total lunar eclipse behind the CN Tower during moonset in Toronto, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

The beginning of a total lunar eclipse is seen from the Qizhong Tennis Court in Shanghai October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

The moon is pictured moments after a total lunar eclipse, from Encinitas, California, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The moon nears a total lunar eclipse as seen from Golden, Colorado, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

The moon is pictured after a total lunar eclipse as seen from Taguig, Metro Manila, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

The end of a total lunar eclipse is seen from a cemetery in Ciudad Juarez October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A man and a woman look at the moon as they ride a Ferris wheel, while a total lunar eclipse begins in Tokyo, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A combination photo shows the moments during and after a total lunar eclipse, also known as a "blood moon", pictured from Encinitas, California, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A seagull flies in front of a total lunar eclipse, also known as a "blood moon", in Sydney, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

The moon is pictured moments after a total lunar eclipse, from Encinitas, California, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The moon turns orange during a total lunar eclipse as seen from Golden, Colorado, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

The moon is pictured moments after a total lunar eclipse, from Encinitas, California, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The moon is pictured behind a ferris wheel on the pier in Santa Monica, California after a total lunar eclipse, also known as a "blood moon", October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A total lunar eclipse, also known as a "blood moon", is pictured from Santa Monica, California October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A woman jogs on a beach with the moon in the background in Santa Monica, California after a total lunar eclipse, also known as a "blood moon", October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

