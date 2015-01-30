Under fire in Syria

A wounded fighter from the Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, uses his weapon as a crutch as he limps during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain...more

A wounded fighter from the Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, uses his weapon as a crutch as he limps during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Close