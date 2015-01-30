Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jan 30, 2015 | 6:20pm EST

Under fire in Syria

A wounded fighter from the Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, uses his weapon as a crutch as he limps during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A wounded fighter from the Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, uses his weapon as a crutch as he limps during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain...more

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
A wounded fighter from the Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, uses his weapon as a crutch as he limps during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
1 / 18
Fighters from the Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, take cover from snipers behind a tank during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Fighters from the Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, take cover from snipers behind a tank during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of...more

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
Fighters from the Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, take cover from snipers behind a tank during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
2 / 18
Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, carry a wounded member of their brigade during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, carry a wounded member of their brigade during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western...more

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, carry a wounded member of their brigade during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
3 / 18
Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, run with a stretcher during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, run with a stretcher during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30,...more

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, run with a stretcher during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
4 / 18
Fighters from the Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, carry a wounded member of their brigade during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Fighters from the Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, carry a wounded member of their brigade during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of...more

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
Fighters from the Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, carry a wounded member of their brigade during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
5 / 18
Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, carry a wounded member of their brigade during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, carry a wounded member of their brigade during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western...more

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, carry a wounded member of their brigade during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
6 / 18
A fighter from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, drives near his brigade's tank during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A fighter from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, drives near his brigade's tank during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib...more

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
A fighter from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, drives near his brigade's tank during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
7 / 18
Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, try to help a wounded member of their brigade during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, try to help a wounded member of their brigade during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of...more

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, try to help a wounded member of their brigade during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
8 / 18
Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, carry a wounded member of their brigade during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, carry a wounded member of their brigade during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western...more

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, carry a wounded member of their brigade during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
9 / 18
Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, try to help a wounded member of their brigade during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, try to help a wounded member of their brigade during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of...more

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, try to help a wounded member of their brigade during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
10 / 18
Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, carry a wounded member of their brigade during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, carry a wounded member of their brigade during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western...more

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, carry a wounded member of their brigade during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
11 / 18
Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, walk with their weapons during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, walk with their weapons during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January...more

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, walk with their weapons during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
12 / 18
Fighters from the Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, gesture to their brigade's tank during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Fighters from the Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, gesture to their brigade's tank during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western...more

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
Fighters from the Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, gesture to their brigade's tank during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
13 / 18
Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, gather together prior to what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, gather together prior to what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30,...more

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, gather together prior to what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
14 / 18
Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, walk with their weapons during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, walk with their weapons during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January...more

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, walk with their weapons during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
15 / 18
Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, gather prior to what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, gather prior to what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015....more

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, gather prior to what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
16 / 18
Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, walk together prior to what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, walk together prior to what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015....more

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, walk together prior to what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
17 / 18
Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, gather prior to what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, gather prior to what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015....more

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, gather prior to what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Donetsk under fire

Donetsk under fire

Next Slideshows

Donetsk under fire

Donetsk under fire

Civilians caught in the crossfire in east Ukraine.

Jan 30 2015
Wing-eating warriors

Wing-eating warriors

A record 444 chicken wings are gobbled up by the champion of this year's Wing Bowl in Philadelphia.

Jan 30 2015
Romney family album

Romney family album

Snapshots from the Romney family photo album.

Jan 30 2015
Blast at Mexico hospital

Blast at Mexico hospital

A gas truck explosion decimates large parts of a maternity hospital.

Jan 29 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast