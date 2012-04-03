Edition:
Pictures | Tue Apr 3, 2012 | 2:45pm EDT

Under my umbrella

<p>People brave strong winds and rain in Tokyo, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao </p>

<p>A man struggles against strong winds during a rainstorm as typhoon Nesat hits Haikou, Hainan province, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily </p>

<p>People play in front of a wave crashing into Beirut's Corniche, a seaside promenade, as high winds sweep through Lebanon ahead of an impending storm, March 10, 2011. REUTERS/ Jamal Saidi </p>

<p>A woman holds a broken umbrella as she walks in strong wind and rain in Tokyo, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao </p>

<p>A passer-by struggles with strong winds and rain caused by Typhoon Roke in Tokyo, September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon </p>

<p>A passer-by struggles with strong winds and rain caused by Typhoon Roke in Tokyo, September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon </p>

<p>A women loses her umbrella in high winds and heavy rain at a central park in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 17, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds </p>

<p>People brave the strong wind and rain in Tokyo, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao </p>

<p>A woman struggles to hold an umbrella as she walks through a storm in Beijing, May 18, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

<p>A man struggles with his umbrella as Typhoon Sinlaku hits Taipei, September 13, 2008. REUTERS/Nicky Loh </p>

<p>Pedestrians try to avoid being splashed by a passing car in the rain caused by Tropical Storm Agatha in Guatemala City, May 29, 2010. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair </p>

<p>People run down the sidewalk as it snows in New York, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

<p>Students shield themselves from police water canons with umbrellas during a rally in downtown Santiago, May 12, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero </p>

<p>A man tries to hold onto his umbrella as Typhoon Muifa passes near the coastal area of Shanghai, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

<p>People wade through a flooded underpass road during monsoon rains in Mumbai, June 16, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri </p>

<p>A woman shields herself from rain and heavy winds in central London, January 31, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

<p>A boy struggles with his umbrella during monsoon rains in Mumbai, August 7, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta </p>

<p>A pedestrian struggles with an umbrella in strong winds brought about by Typhoon Parma in Taipei, October 5, 2009. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang </p>

<p>A boy struggles to hold onto his umbrella during strong winds on Marina beach in the southern Indian city of Chennai, December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Babu </p>

<p>Women use an umbrella to protect themselves from a large wave during high tide at Mumbai's seafront, June 15, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>People brave strong winds and rain in Tokyo, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao </p>

<p>People brave strong winds and rain in Tokyo, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao </p>

<p>A boy tries to hold on to an umbrella blown inside out at a seafront off the coast of the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, November 11, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta </p>

<p>Passers-by struggle in strong winds and rain caused by Typhoon Melor in Tokyo, October 8, 2009. REUTERS/Issei Kato </p>

<p>A woman holds an umbrella as she walks in front of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City, December 13, 2010. REUTERS/Ammar Awad </p>

