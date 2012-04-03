Under my umbrella
People brave strong winds and rain in Tokyo, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
People brave strong winds and rain in Tokyo, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
A man struggles against strong winds during a rainstorm as typhoon Nesat hits Haikou, Hainan province, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
A man struggles against strong winds during a rainstorm as typhoon Nesat hits Haikou, Hainan province, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
People play in front of a wave crashing into Beirut's Corniche, a seaside promenade, as high winds sweep through Lebanon ahead of an impending storm, March 10, 2011. REUTERS/ Jamal Saidi
People play in front of a wave crashing into Beirut's Corniche, a seaside promenade, as high winds sweep through Lebanon ahead of an impending storm, March 10, 2011. REUTERS/ Jamal Saidi
A woman holds a broken umbrella as she walks in strong wind and rain in Tokyo, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
A woman holds a broken umbrella as she walks in strong wind and rain in Tokyo, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
A passer-by struggles with strong winds and rain caused by Typhoon Roke in Tokyo, September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A passer-by struggles with strong winds and rain caused by Typhoon Roke in Tokyo, September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A passer-by struggles with strong winds and rain caused by Typhoon Roke in Tokyo, September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A passer-by struggles with strong winds and rain caused by Typhoon Roke in Tokyo, September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A women loses her umbrella in high winds and heavy rain at a central park in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 17, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds
A women loses her umbrella in high winds and heavy rain at a central park in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 17, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds
People brave the strong wind and rain in Tokyo, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
People brave the strong wind and rain in Tokyo, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
A woman struggles to hold an umbrella as she walks through a storm in Beijing, May 18, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray
A woman struggles to hold an umbrella as she walks through a storm in Beijing, May 18, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray
A man struggles with his umbrella as Typhoon Sinlaku hits Taipei, September 13, 2008. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
A man struggles with his umbrella as Typhoon Sinlaku hits Taipei, September 13, 2008. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
Pedestrians try to avoid being splashed by a passing car in the rain caused by Tropical Storm Agatha in Guatemala City, May 29, 2010. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair
Pedestrians try to avoid being splashed by a passing car in the rain caused by Tropical Storm Agatha in Guatemala City, May 29, 2010. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair
People run down the sidewalk as it snows in New York, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
People run down the sidewalk as it snows in New York, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Students shield themselves from police water canons with umbrellas during a rally in downtown Santiago, May 12, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero
Students shield themselves from police water canons with umbrellas during a rally in downtown Santiago, May 12, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero
A man tries to hold onto his umbrella as Typhoon Muifa passes near the coastal area of Shanghai, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man tries to hold onto his umbrella as Typhoon Muifa passes near the coastal area of Shanghai, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People wade through a flooded underpass road during monsoon rains in Mumbai, June 16, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People wade through a flooded underpass road during monsoon rains in Mumbai, June 16, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A woman shields herself from rain and heavy winds in central London, January 31, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman shields herself from rain and heavy winds in central London, January 31, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A boy struggles with his umbrella during monsoon rains in Mumbai, August 7, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A boy struggles with his umbrella during monsoon rains in Mumbai, August 7, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A pedestrian struggles with an umbrella in strong winds brought about by Typhoon Parma in Taipei, October 5, 2009. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A pedestrian struggles with an umbrella in strong winds brought about by Typhoon Parma in Taipei, October 5, 2009. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A boy struggles to hold onto his umbrella during strong winds on Marina beach in the southern Indian city of Chennai, December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Babu
A boy struggles to hold onto his umbrella during strong winds on Marina beach in the southern Indian city of Chennai, December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Babu
Women use an umbrella to protect themselves from a large wave during high tide at Mumbai's seafront, June 15, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Women use an umbrella to protect themselves from a large wave during high tide at Mumbai's seafront, June 15, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People brave strong winds and rain in Tokyo, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
People brave strong winds and rain in Tokyo, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
People brave strong winds and rain in Tokyo, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
People brave strong winds and rain in Tokyo, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
A boy tries to hold on to an umbrella blown inside out at a seafront off the coast of the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, November 11, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A boy tries to hold on to an umbrella blown inside out at a seafront off the coast of the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, November 11, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta
Passers-by struggle in strong winds and rain caused by Typhoon Melor in Tokyo, October 8, 2009. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Passers-by struggle in strong winds and rain caused by Typhoon Melor in Tokyo, October 8, 2009. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A woman holds an umbrella as she walks in front of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City, December 13, 2010. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A woman holds an umbrella as she walks in front of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City, December 13, 2010. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Next Slideshows
White collar boxing
London financial workers go gladiatorial.
Trayvon Martin tributes
Protest rallies and prayer vigils continue across America.
Myanmar votes
Aung San Suu Kyi's party sweeps Myanmar's by-elections.
Earth Hour
Images of Earth Hour from around the world.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.