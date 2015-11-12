Undercover Israeli forces raid hospital

Mourners carry the body of Palestinian Abdullah al-Shalalda, who was killed by Israeli undercover forces during a raid at Al-Ahly hospital, during his funeral in the West Bank village of Sair, north of Hebron November 12, 2015. "As his cousin exited the bathroom, which was inside the room, they fired five bullets, one bullet in the head, one in the chest and three in his body," hospital director Jehad Shawar told the radio station. "They took Azzam and placed him in the wheelchair they brought the woman in and they exited the room preventing anyone from giving medical aid to the young man lying on the floor." REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

