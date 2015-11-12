Undercover Israeli forces raid hospital
Israeli undercover forces are seen in this still image taken from Al-Ahli hospital CCTV and obtained by Reuters TV, during their raid of the hospital in the West Bank city of Hebron November 12, 2015. Israeli undercover forces raided a hospital in...more
A medic looks at blood stain of a Palestinian man who was killed by Israeli undercover forces during a raid at Al-Ahly hospital in the West Bank city of Hebron November 12, 2015. The Israeli army confirmed the raid and shooting but did not have...more
Israeli undercover forces are seen in this still image, taken from Al-Ahli hospital CCTV and obtained by Reuters TV, as they are pushing a wounded Palestinian that they have detained on a wheelchair (C) during a raid into the hospital in the West...more
A medic shows to journalists a bullet hole in a wall surrounded by blood stains of a Palestinian man who was killed by Israeli undercover forces during a raid at Al-Ahly hospital in the West Bank city of Hebron November 12, 2015. CCTV footage from...more
Relatives of Palestinian Abdullah al-Shalalda, who was killed by Israeli undercover forces during a raid at Al-Ahly hospital, mourn during his funeral in the West Bank village of Sair, north of Hebron November 12, 2015. "They held the staff at...more
Mourners carry the body of Palestinian Abdullah al-Shalalda, who was killed by Israeli undercover forces during a raid at Al-Ahly hospital, during his funeral in the West Bank village of Sair, north of Hebron November 12, 2015. "As his cousin exited...more
Blood stains of a Palestinian man, who was killed by Israeli undercover forces during a raid, are seen on the ground of Al-Ahly hospital, in the West Bank city of Hebron November 12, 2015. Palestinian Health Minister Jawad Awad accused Israeli...more
Mourners carry the body of Palestinian Abdullah al-Shalalda, who was killed by Israeli undercover forces during a raid at Al-Ahly hospital, during his funeral in the West Bank village of Sair, north of Hebron November 12, 2015. Israel's Shin Bet...more
Medics inspect blood stains of a Palestinian man who was killed by Israeli undercover forces during a raid at Al-Ahly hospital in the West Bank city of Hebron November 12, 2015. Bilal al-Shalalda told Reuters TV: "As soon they entered the room they...more
Israeli border police detain a Palestinian during clashes in the West Bank city of Tulkarm November 12, 2015. The army said Azzam Shalalda carried out a stabbing in Gush Etzion in the West Bank last month. After stabbing an Israeli settler, he was...more
Mourners carry the body of Palestinian Abdullah al-Shalalda, who was killed by Israeli undercover forces during a raid at Al-Ahly hospital, during his funeral in the West Bank village of Sair, north of Hebron November 12, 2015. Israel frequently...more
A Palestinian protester uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Tulkarm November 12, 2015. There has been a wave of violence across Israel, Jerusalem and the West Bank since Oct. 1, with 12 Israelis...more
Next Slideshows
Shore of dreams and nightmares
Emotions run high as refugees land on the Greek island of Lesbos.
War and remembrance
Scenes from commemorations for Veterans Day, Remembrance Day and Armistice Day.
GOP candidates debate
Highlights from the fourth official Republican presidential debate.
Fast food on strike
Fast-food workers kick off a nationwide protest for $15-an-hour wages and union rights.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.