Pictures | Thu Jul 16, 2015

Underground refuge of WWI

Jeffrey Gusky, a U.S. medic who for the past 20 years has gathered images for a photo project called "The Hidden World of WWI", looks at inscriptions by WWI soldiers in underground caves accessible by small spiral stairs in the village's church at Bouzincourt, northern France, July 13, 2015. Neglected for decades, underground caves in a small village in France's Somme valley contain a treasure trove of hundreds of engravings by World War One Canadian and British soldiers as they sought refuge from German assaults. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Jeffrey Gusky, a U.S. medic who for the past 20 years has gathered images for a photo project called "The Hidden World of WWI", takes photos of the grave stone of Lieutenant L.M. Lupton, an ancestor of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, at the Bouzincourt military cemetery, northern France, July 13, 2015. War researchers say the engravings in the chalky rocks of Bouzincourt, which range from inscriptions of a soldier's name to crudely sculpted flags and hearts, offer a powerful insight into the thoughts of those caught up in the Somme Offensive, one of the bloodiest battles of the 20th century. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Inscriptions by WWI soldier J.G. Gibb, 2nd Highland Light Infantry, are seen on the rock in underground caves accessible by small spiral stairs in the village's church at Bouzincourt, northern France, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Jeffrey Gusky, a U.S. medic who for the past 20 years has gathered images for a photo project called "The Hidden World of WWI", looks at inscriptions by WWI soldiers in underground caves accessible by small spiral stairs in the village's church at Bouzincourt, northern France, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A WWI soldier's boot is seen in underground caves accessible by small spiral stairs in the village's church at Bouzincourt, northern France, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Jeffrey Gusky, a U.S. medic who for the past 20 years has gathered images for a photo project called "The Hidden World of WWI", looks at inscriptions by WWI soldiers in underground caves accessible by small spiral stairs in the village's church at Bouzincourt, northern France, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Inscriptions by WWI soldier Sergeant Harold Wakley are seen on the rock wall in underground caves accessible by small spiral stairs in the village's church at Bouzincourt, northern France, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Jeffrey Gusky, a U.S. medic who for the past 20 years has gathered images for a photo project called "The Hidden World of WWI", takes photos of inscriptions in underground caves accessible by small spiral stairs in the village's church at Bouzincourt, northern France, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Inscriptions by WWI soldiers from Royal West Kent Regiment are seen on the rock wall in underground caves accessible by small spiral stairs in the village's church at Bouzincourt, northern France, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Jeffrey Gusky, a U.S. medic who for the past 20 years has gathered images for a photo project called "The Hidden World of WWI", looks at inscriptions by WWI soldiers in underground caves accessible by small spiral stairs in the village's church at Bouzincourt, northern France, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Inscriptions by WWI Private David McAlpine, 2nd Highland Light Infantry, are seen on the rock wall in underground caves accessible by small spiral stairs in the village's church at Bouzincourt, northern France, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

General view of the war memorial and the church which gives access to underground caves in the village of Bouzincourt, northern France July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

