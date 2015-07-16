Underground refuge of WWI

Jeffrey Gusky, a U.S. medic who for the past 20 years has gathered images for a photo project called "The Hidden World of WWI", takes photos of the grave stone of Lieutenant L.M. Lupton, an ancestor of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, at the...more

Jeffrey Gusky, a U.S. medic who for the past 20 years has gathered images for a photo project called "The Hidden World of WWI", takes photos of the grave stone of Lieutenant L.M. Lupton, an ancestor of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, at the Bouzincourt military cemetery, northern France, July 13, 2015. War researchers say the engravings in the chalky rocks of Bouzincourt, which range from inscriptions of a soldier's name to crudely sculpted flags and hearts, offer a powerful insight into the thoughts of those caught up in the Somme Offensive, one of the bloodiest battles of the 20th century. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

