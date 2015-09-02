Underground Tokyo
A man sits on the stairs at the underpass of an office building in Tokyo September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A man in soiled business clothes leans in the corner of a subway underpass in Tokyo, July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Homeless people take shelter on an underpass at a station in Tokyo February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A policeman stands guard at an entrance to the health ministry which is connected to a subway station, in Tokyo November 19, 2008. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man takes a nap on a platform of a subway station in Tokyo January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A construction worker descends on an escalator at a subway station in a banking district in central Tokyo November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People ride on escalators at a subway station in Tokyo May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A station worker looks at posters of disputed islands known as Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, made by the Tokyo metropolitan government at a subway station in Tokyo September 13, 2012. The sentence on top of the poster reads, "We are being...more
Businessmen stop under a sign showing the way to Tokyo station at an underground passage in Tokyo May 15, 2007. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
A woman walks up the stairs at a subway station where only half of the lights are lit to reduce power consumption, near the headquarters of Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) in Tokyo April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
