Underground Tokyo

A man sits on the stairs at the underpass of an office building in Tokyo September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
A man in soiled business clothes leans in the corner of a subway underpass in Tokyo, July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
Homeless people take shelter on an underpass at a station in Tokyo February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Thursday, February 28, 2013
A policeman stands guard at an entrance to the health ministry which is connected to a subway station, in Tokyo November 19, 2008. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2008
A man takes a nap on a platform of a subway station in Tokyo January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
A construction worker descends on an escalator at a subway station in a banking district in central Tokyo November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
People ride on escalators at a subway station in Tokyo May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Thursday, May 15, 2014
A station worker looks at posters of disputed islands known as Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, made by the Tokyo metropolitan government at a subway station in Tokyo September 13, 2012. The sentence on top of the poster reads, "We are being called on to have the courage to say that this island is Japanese territory." REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2012
Businessmen stop under a sign showing the way to Tokyo station at an underground passage in Tokyo May 15, 2007. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2007
A woman walks up the stairs at a subway station where only half of the lights are lit to reduce power consumption, near the headquarters of Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) in Tokyo April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2011
Postcards from Tehran

Postcards from Tehran

Next Slideshows

Postcards from Tehran

Postcards from Tehran

Glimpses of daily life in the Iranian capital.

Sep 02 2015
Destination wedding photo

Destination wedding photo

As young Chinese become wealthier, they take abroad the tradition of taking their wedding photos days before they are married, rather than on their wedding day.

Sep 01 2015
Nazi train mystery

Nazi train mystery

Poland said it was almost certain it had located a Nazi train rumored to have gone missing near the close of World War Two loaded with guns and jewels.

Sep 01 2015
Afghan kids join the circus

Afghan kids join the circus

The Afghan Mobile Mini Circus for Children teaches cooperation and creativity to children scarred by years of war in Afghanistan.

Aug 31 2015

