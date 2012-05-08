Edition:
Unexplained deaths in Peru

<p>A dead Guanay Cormorant bird lies on Cerro Azul beach in Canete, Lima, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo </p>

A dead Guanay Cormorant bird lies on Cerro Azul beach in Canete, Lima, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

A dead Guanay Cormorant bird lies on Cerro Azul beach in Canete, Lima, May 6, 2012.

<p>Dead pelicans are seen at Reventazon beach, close to the Illescas peninsula in Piura, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Heinze Plenge </p>

Dead pelicans are seen at Reventazon beach, close to the Illescas peninsula in Piura, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Heinze Plenge

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

Dead pelicans are seen at Reventazon beach, close to the Illescas peninsula in Piura, April 27, 2012.

<p>A dog looks at a dead pelican lying along Cerro Azul beach in Canete, Lima, May 6, 2012. Peru's government declares a health alert along its northern coastline after at least 1,200 birds and an estimated 800 dolphins have washed up dead in the same area in recent months. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo</p>

A dog looks at a dead pelican lying along Cerro Azul beach in Canete, Lima, May 6, 2012. Peru's government declares a health alert along its northern coastline after at least 1,200 birds and an estimated 800 dolphins have washed up dead in the same area in recent months. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

A dog looks at a dead pelican lying along Cerro Azul beach in Canete, Lima, May 6, 2012. Peru's government declares a health alert along its northern coastline after at least 1,200 birds and an estimated 800 dolphins have washed up dead in the same area in recent months.

<p>Dolphin carcasses are seen after being displayed by conservationists and environmental police officers at San Jose beach, north of Chiclayo, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Heinze Plenge </p>

Dolphin carcasses are seen after being displayed by conservationists and environmental police officers at San Jose beach, north of Chiclayo, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Heinze Plenge

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

Dolphin carcasses are seen after being displayed by conservationists and environmental police officers at San Jose beach, north of Chiclayo, April 6, 2012.

<p>Dolphin carcasses are displayed by conservationists and environmental police officers at San Jose beach, 40kms north of Chiclayo, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Heinze Plenge</p>

Dolphin carcasses are displayed by conservationists and environmental police officers at San Jose beach, 40kms north of Chiclayo, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Heinze Plenge

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

Dolphin carcasses are displayed by conservationists and environmental police officers at San Jose beach, 40kms north of Chiclayo, April 6, 2012.

<p>A dead pelican lies on Cerro Azul beach in Canete, Lima, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo </p>

A dead pelican lies on Cerro Azul beach in Canete, Lima, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

A dead pelican lies on Cerro Azul beach in Canete, Lima, May 6, 2012.

<p>Dolphin carcasses are seen after being displayed by conservationists and environmental police officers at San Jose beach, north of Chiclayo, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Heinze Plenge</p>

Dolphin carcasses are seen after being displayed by conservationists and environmental police officers at San Jose beach, north of Chiclayo, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Heinze Plenge

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

Dolphin carcasses are seen after being displayed by conservationists and environmental police officers at San Jose beach, north of Chiclayo, April 6, 2012.

<p>Bathers rest near dead seabirds (foreground, and rear) on the beach at Cerro Azul in Canete, Lima, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo </p>

Bathers rest near dead seabirds (foreground, and rear) on the beach at Cerro Azul in Canete, Lima, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

Bathers rest near dead seabirds (foreground, and rear) on the beach at Cerro Azul in Canete, Lima, May 6, 2012.

<p>Dolphin carcasses are displayed by conservationists and environmental police officers at San Jose beach, north of Chiclayo, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Heinze Plenge</p>

Dolphin carcasses are displayed by conservationists and environmental police officers at San Jose beach, north of Chiclayo, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Heinze Plenge

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

Dolphin carcasses are displayed by conservationists and environmental police officers at San Jose beach, north of Chiclayo, April 6, 2012.

<p>A child looks on as a dead pelican lies on Cerro Azul beach in Canete, Lima, May 6, 2012. .REUTERS/Mariana Bazo </p>

A child looks on as a dead pelican lies on Cerro Azul beach in Canete, Lima, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

A child looks on as a dead pelican lies on Cerro Azul beach in Canete, Lima, May 6, 2012.

