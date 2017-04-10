Edition:
University of Mosul in ruins

People walk in front of the remains of the University of Mosul, which was burned and destroyed during a battle with Islamic State militants, in Mosul, Iraq, April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A burnt out car is seen in front of the remains of the University of Mosul, which was burned and destroyed during a battle with Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Workers clean debris of the remains of the University of Mosul. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Iraq's Federal Police member pours tea at the entrance of the University of Mosul. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A worker cleans debris of the remains of the University of Mosul. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

General view of the library of the University of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

General view of the library of the University of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Books burned during the battle with the Islamic State militants, lie in the library of the University of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

General view of the library of the University of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

General view of the library of the University of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

General view of the library of the University of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

People walk in front of the remains of the University of Mosul. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

General view of the remains of the University of Mosul. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A woman walks in front of the remains of the University of Mosul. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

