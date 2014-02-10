Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Feb 10, 2014 | 11:31am EST

Unrest in Bosnia

<p>Anti-government protesters clash with police in Sarajevo, February 7, 2014. Thousands of Bosnian protesters called for the resignation of their regional government, ratcheting up demands on the sixth straight day of demonstrations over unemployment, corruption and political paralysis. REUTERS/Haris Begic</p>

Anti-government protesters clash with police in Sarajevo, February 7, 2014. Thousands of Bosnian protesters called for the resignation of their regional government, ratcheting up demands on the sixth straight day of demonstrations over unemployment,...more

Monday, February 10, 2014

Anti-government protesters clash with police in Sarajevo, February 7, 2014. Thousands of Bosnian protesters called for the resignation of their regional government, ratcheting up demands on the sixth straight day of demonstrations over unemployment, corruption and political paralysis. REUTERS/Haris Begic

Close
1 / 33
<p>Anti-government protesters chant slogans during a rally in Sarajevo, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic</p>

Anti-government protesters chant slogans during a rally in Sarajevo, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Monday, February 10, 2014

Anti-government protesters chant slogans during a rally in Sarajevo, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Close
2 / 33
<p>A protester stands on top of an overturned car near a government building set on fire in Tuzla, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A protester stands on top of an overturned car near a government building set on fire in Tuzla, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Monday, February 10, 2014

A protester stands on top of an overturned car near a government building set on fire in Tuzla, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
3 / 33
<p>A worker clears debris from the ruined remains of a tramcar station and a shop after anti-government protests in front of the presidential building in Sarajevo, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A worker clears debris from the ruined remains of a tramcar station and a shop after anti-government protests in front of the presidential building in Sarajevo, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Monday, February 10, 2014

A worker clears debris from the ruined remains of a tramcar station and a shop after anti-government protests in front of the presidential building in Sarajevo, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
4 / 33
<p>A boy covers his face as he walks with items from a supermarket after it was broken into during anti-government protests in Tuzla, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A boy covers his face as he walks with items from a supermarket after it was broken into during anti-government protests in Tuzla, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Monday, February 10, 2014

A boy covers his face as he walks with items from a supermarket after it was broken into during anti-government protests in Tuzla, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
5 / 33
<p>Members of the Special Police stand guard in Alipasina street as anti-government protesters block the street in Sarajevo, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Members of the Special Police stand guard in Alipasina street as anti-government protesters block the street in Sarajevo, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Monday, February 10, 2014

Members of the Special Police stand guard in Alipasina street as anti-government protesters block the street in Sarajevo, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
6 / 33
<p>Anti-government protesters block traffic in downtown Sarajevo, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic</p>

Anti-government protesters block traffic in downtown Sarajevo, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Monday, February 10, 2014

Anti-government protesters block traffic in downtown Sarajevo, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Close
7 / 33
<p>Anti-government protesters are blocked by members of the Special Police in front of a police station in Sarajevo, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic</p>

Anti-government protesters are blocked by members of the Special Police in front of a police station in Sarajevo, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Monday, February 10, 2014

Anti-government protesters are blocked by members of the Special Police in front of a police station in Sarajevo, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Close
8 / 33
<p>A Bosnian and Herzegovina national flag is seen on a damaged government building in Sarajevo, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic</p>

A Bosnian and Herzegovina national flag is seen on a damaged government building in Sarajevo, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Monday, February 10, 2014

A Bosnian and Herzegovina national flag is seen on a damaged government building in Sarajevo, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Close
9 / 33
<p>Protesters burn documents from a government building in Tuzla, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Protesters burn documents from a government building in Tuzla, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Monday, February 10, 2014

Protesters burn documents from a government building in Tuzla, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
10 / 33
<p>Protesters hold a poster in front of a government building in Sarajevo, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic</p>

Protesters hold a poster in front of a government building in Sarajevo, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Monday, February 10, 2014

Protesters hold a poster in front of a government building in Sarajevo, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Close
11 / 33
<p>A woman screams at police in front of a government building in Sarajevo, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic</p>

A woman screams at police in front of a government building in Sarajevo, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Monday, February 10, 2014

A woman screams at police in front of a government building in Sarajevo, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Close
12 / 33
<p>A masked protester walks past graffiti in Tuzla, February 7, 2014. The graffiti on the right reads: "Revolution - Gracanica", a reference to the support for the protesters from the town near Tuzla. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A masked protester walks past graffiti in Tuzla, February 7, 2014. The graffiti on the right reads: "Revolution - Gracanica", a reference to the support for the protesters from the town near Tuzla. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Monday, February 10, 2014

A masked protester walks past graffiti in Tuzla, February 7, 2014. The graffiti on the right reads: "Revolution - Gracanica", a reference to the support for the protesters from the town near Tuzla. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
13 / 33
<p>Protesters sit on a street and block traffic in front of a government building in Sarajevo, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic</p>

Protesters sit on a street and block traffic in front of a government building in Sarajevo, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Monday, February 10, 2014

Protesters sit on a street and block traffic in front of a government building in Sarajevo, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Close
14 / 33
<p>Workers clear debris from the ruined remains of a tramcar station and a shop after anti-government protests in front of the presidential building in Sarajevo, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Workers clear debris from the ruined remains of a tramcar station and a shop after anti-government protests in front of the presidential building in Sarajevo, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Monday, February 10, 2014

Workers clear debris from the ruined remains of a tramcar station and a shop after anti-government protests in front of the presidential building in Sarajevo, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
15 / 33
<p>A computer keyboard is seen in the floor of a government building in Mostar a day after riots in the city, February 8, 2014. Several thousand protesters in Mostar stormed two local government buildings and also set fire to the local city hall. Police did not intervene. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A computer keyboard is seen in the floor of a government building in Mostar a day after riots in the city, February 8, 2014. Several thousand protesters in Mostar stormed two local government buildings and also set fire to the local city hall. Police...more

Monday, February 10, 2014

A computer keyboard is seen in the floor of a government building in Mostar a day after riots in the city, February 8, 2014. Several thousand protesters in Mostar stormed two local government buildings and also set fire to the local city hall. Police did not intervene. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
16 / 33
<p>The burnt interior of a government building in Mostar is seen a day after riots in the city February 8, 2014. Several thousand protesters in Mostar stormed two local government buildings and also set fire to the local city hall. Police did not intervene. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

The burnt interior of a government building in Mostar is seen a day after riots in the city February 8, 2014. Several thousand protesters in Mostar stormed two local government buildings and also set fire to the local city hall. Police did not...more

Monday, February 10, 2014

The burnt interior of a government building in Mostar is seen a day after riots in the city February 8, 2014. Several thousand protesters in Mostar stormed two local government buildings and also set fire to the local city hall. Police did not intervene. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
17 / 33
<p>Burnt documents are seen inside a government building in Mostar a day after riots in the city, February 8, 2014. Several thousand protesters in Mostar stormed two local government buildings and also set fire to the local city hall. Police did not intervene. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Burnt documents are seen inside a government building in Mostar a day after riots in the city, February 8, 2014. Several thousand protesters in Mostar stormed two local government buildings and also set fire to the local city hall. Police did not...more

Monday, February 10, 2014

Burnt documents are seen inside a government building in Mostar a day after riots in the city, February 8, 2014. Several thousand protesters in Mostar stormed two local government buildings and also set fire to the local city hall. Police did not intervene. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
18 / 33
<p>An anti-government protester throws a flare at riot police during clashes in Sarajevo February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

An anti-government protester throws a flare at riot police during clashes in Sarajevo February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, February 10, 2014

An anti-government protester throws a flare at riot police during clashes in Sarajevo February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
19 / 33
<p>An anti-government protester kicks a surveillance camera during clashes with police in Sarajevo February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Haris Begic</p>

An anti-government protester kicks a surveillance camera during clashes with police in Sarajevo February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Haris Begic

Monday, February 10, 2014

An anti-government protester kicks a surveillance camera during clashes with police in Sarajevo February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Haris Begic

Close
20 / 33
<p>Cars burn as anti-government protesters clash with police in Sarajevo February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Cars burn as anti-government protesters clash with police in Sarajevo February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, February 10, 2014

Cars burn as anti-government protesters clash with police in Sarajevo February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
21 / 33
<p>People help an injured policeman as anti-government protesters clash with police in Sarajevo February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

People help an injured policeman as anti-government protesters clash with police in Sarajevo February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, February 10, 2014

People help an injured policeman as anti-government protesters clash with police in Sarajevo February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
22 / 33
<p>Protesters stand near a fire set in front of a government building in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina, February 7, 2014. Protesters set fire to a government building and clashed with riot police in a third day of unrest over high unemployment and two decades of political inertia since the country's 1992-95 war. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Protesters stand near a fire set in front of a government building in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina, February 7, 2014. Protesters set fire to a government building and clashed with riot police in a third day of unrest over high unemployment and two...more

Monday, February 10, 2014

Protesters stand near a fire set in front of a government building in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina, February 7, 2014. Protesters set fire to a government building and clashed with riot police in a third day of unrest over high unemployment and two decades of political inertia since the country's 1992-95 war. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
23 / 33
<p>A man points as people attempt to put out a blaze at a government building in Tuzla, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A man points as people attempt to put out a blaze at a government building in Tuzla, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Monday, February 10, 2014

A man points as people attempt to put out a blaze at a government building in Tuzla, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
24 / 33
<p>Protesters hurl items at a government building in Tuzla, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Protesters hurl items at a government building in Tuzla, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Monday, February 10, 2014

Protesters hurl items at a government building in Tuzla, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
25 / 33
<p>Police detain an anti-government protester in Tuzla, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Edmond Ibrahimi</p>

Police detain an anti-government protester in Tuzla, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Edmond Ibrahimi

Monday, February 10, 2014

Police detain an anti-government protester in Tuzla, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Edmond Ibrahimi

Close
26 / 33
<p>Smoke rises near the police as anti-government protesters hold a demonstration in Tuzla, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Edmond Ibrahimi</p>

Smoke rises near the police as anti-government protesters hold a demonstration in Tuzla, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Edmond Ibrahimi

Monday, February 10, 2014

Smoke rises near the police as anti-government protesters hold a demonstration in Tuzla, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Edmond Ibrahimi

Close
27 / 33
<p>Police detain an anti-government protester in Tuzla, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Police detain an anti-government protester in Tuzla, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, February 10, 2014

Police detain an anti-government protester in Tuzla, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
28 / 33
<p>A dog walks over office supplies from a government building that was destroyed in a protest in Sarajevo, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic</p>

A dog walks over office supplies from a government building that was destroyed in a protest in Sarajevo, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Monday, February 10, 2014

A dog walks over office supplies from a government building that was destroyed in a protest in Sarajevo, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Close
29 / 33
<p>A worker collects a piece of official document in front of a burned government building in Tuzla, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic</p>

A worker collects a piece of official document in front of a burned government building in Tuzla, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Monday, February 10, 2014

A worker collects a piece of official document in front of a burned government building in Tuzla, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Close
30 / 33
<p>People watch as firefighters work to extinguish the flames of a burning government building in Sarajevo, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

People watch as firefighters work to extinguish the flames of a burning government building in Sarajevo, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Monday, February 10, 2014

People watch as firefighters work to extinguish the flames of a burning government building in Sarajevo, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
31 / 33
<p>Burnt vehicles are pictured in front of government building in Sarajevo, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic</p>

Burnt vehicles are pictured in front of government building in Sarajevo, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Monday, February 10, 2014

Burnt vehicles are pictured in front of government building in Sarajevo, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Close
32 / 33
<p>Protesters react to the camera near a government building set on fire in Tuzla, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Protesters react to the camera near a government building set on fire in Tuzla, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Monday, February 10, 2014

Protesters react to the camera near a government building set on fire in Tuzla, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
33 / 33
View Again
View Next
Singapore Airshow

Singapore Airshow

Next Slideshows

Singapore Airshow

Singapore Airshow

Aerial acrobatics at the Singapore Airshow.

Feb 10 2014
Drought in Brazil

Drought in Brazil

The drought-plagued northeast of Brazil has long been promised water infrastructure to quench their thirst - but eight years later the project is only half...

Feb 10 2014
Best of Sochi - Day 3

Best of Sochi - Day 3

Daily highlights from the Sochi Winter Olympics.

Feb 09 2014
Best of Sochi - Day 2

Best of Sochi - Day 2

Daily highlights from the Sochi Winter Olympics.

Feb 08 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast