Pictures | Fri Oct 31, 2014 | 12:53pm EDT

Unrest in Burkina Faso

An anti-government protester wears a sash taken from the looted parliament building in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

An anti-government protester wears a sash taken from the looted parliament building in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
An anti-government protester wears a sash taken from the looted parliament building in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
People loot the house belonging to Francois, younger brother of Burkina Faso's ex-President Blaise Compaore, in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

People loot the house belonging to Francois, younger brother of Burkina Faso's ex-President Blaise Compaore, in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
People loot the house belonging to Francois, younger brother of Burkina Faso's ex-President Blaise Compaore, in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
People carry a couch looted from the house belonging to Francois, younger brother of Burkina Faso's ex-President Blaise Compaore, in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

People carry a couch looted from the house belonging to Francois, younger brother of Burkina Faso's ex-President Blaise Compaore, in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
People carry a couch looted from the house belonging to Francois, younger brother of Burkina Faso's ex-President Blaise Compaore, in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Anti-government protesters chant slogans in front of army headquarters in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Anti-government protesters chant slogans in front of army headquarters in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Anti-government protesters chant slogans in front of army headquarters in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
An anti-government protester carries a sign that reads "The people want the departure or the resignation of Captain Compaore," referring to Burkina Faso's President Blaise Compaore, in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

An anti-government protester carries a sign that reads "The people want the departure or the resignation of Captain Compaore," referring to Burkina Faso's President Blaise Compaore, in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
An anti-government protester carries a sign that reads "The people want the departure or the resignation of Captain Compaore," referring to Burkina Faso's President Blaise Compaore, in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
People gesture as they celebrate the departure of Burkina Faso's President Blaise Compaore in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

People gesture as they celebrate the departure of Burkina Faso's President Blaise Compaore in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
People gesture as they celebrate the departure of Burkina Faso's President Blaise Compaore in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Anti-government protesters gather in the Place de la Nation in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Anti-government protesters gather in the Place de la Nation in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Anti-government protesters gather in the Place de la Nation in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Anti-government protesters chant slogans in front of army headquarters in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Anti-government protesters chant slogans in front of army headquarters in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Anti-government protesters chant slogans in front of army headquarters in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
An anti-government protester sits in front of the military headquarters in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

An anti-government protester sits in front of the military headquarters in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
An anti-government protester sits in front of the military headquarters in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
People load goods looted from a building, which according to locals, belongs to Francois Compaore, the younger brother of Burkina Faso's President Blaise Compaore, in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

People load goods looted from a building, which according to locals, belongs to Francois Compaore, the younger brother of Burkina Faso's President Blaise Compaore, in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
People load goods looted from a building, which according to locals, belongs to Francois Compaore, the younger brother of Burkina Faso's President Blaise Compaore, in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
An anti-government protester is shot in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

An anti-government protester is shot in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
An anti-government protester is shot in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Anti-government protesters take over the parliament building in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Anti-government protesters take over the parliament building in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Anti-government protesters take over the parliament building in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Soldiers hit an anti-government protester with a stick in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Soldiers hit an anti-government protester with a stick in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Soldiers hit an anti-government protester with a stick in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A man watches cars burn at a hotel where members of the parliament were said to be staying in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A man watches cars burn at a hotel where members of the parliament were said to be staying in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
A man watches cars burn at a hotel where members of the parliament were said to be staying in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Anti-government protesters loot the parliament building in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Anti-government protesters loot the parliament building in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Anti-government protesters loot the parliament building in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Anti-government protesters take over the state TV podium in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Anti-government protesters take over the state TV podium in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Anti-government protesters take over the state TV podium in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
An anti-government protester carries a burning object outside the parliament building in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

An anti-government protester carries a burning object outside the parliament building in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
An anti-government protester carries a burning object outside the parliament building in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Police arrest an anti-government protester in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Police arrest an anti-government protester in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Police arrest an anti-government protester in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A man lies injured from bullet wounds fired by Burkinabe soldiers in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A man lies injured from bullet wounds fired by Burkinabe soldiers in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
A man lies injured from bullet wounds fired by Burkinabe soldiers in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
An anti-government protester throws a tear gas canister at riot police in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

An anti-government protester throws a tear gas canister at riot police in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
An anti-government protester throws a tear gas canister at riot police in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
An anti-government protester faces down a soldier outside the parliament building in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

An anti-government protester faces down a soldier outside the parliament building in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
An anti-government protester faces down a soldier outside the parliament building in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A protester holds a sign, which refers to President Blaise Compaore, during a demonstration in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A protester holds a sign, which refers to President Blaise Compaore, during a demonstration in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
A protester holds a sign, which refers to President Blaise Compaore, during a demonstration in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
An anti-government protester carries a gun taken from the parliament building in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

An anti-government protester carries a gun taken from the parliament building in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
An anti-government protester carries a gun taken from the parliament building in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Anti-government protesters face down police in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Anti-government protesters face down police in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Anti-government protesters face down police in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Anti-government protesters throw rocks at police in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Anti-government protesters throw rocks at police in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Anti-government protesters throw rocks at police in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Police arrest anti-government protesters in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Police arrest anti-government protesters in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Police arrest anti-government protesters in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Anti-government protesters run from military gunfire in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Anti-government protesters run from military gunfire in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Anti-government protesters run from military gunfire in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Riot police arrest an anti-government protester in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Riot police arrest an anti-government protester in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Riot police arrest an anti-government protester in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
An anti-government protester carries a poster of President Blaise Compaore in the parliament building in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

An anti-government protester carries a poster of President Blaise Compaore in the parliament building in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
An anti-government protester carries a poster of President Blaise Compaore in the parliament building in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
People transport a mattress in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

People transport a mattress in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
People transport a mattress in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
