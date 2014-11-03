Unrest in Burkina Faso
A taxi driver sits in front of the ransacked home of a member of parliament belonging to the ex-president Blaise Compaore's political party in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Debris lie scattered in the ransacked Azalai hotel in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Burn marks are seen on the wall of the ransacked home of a member of parliament belonging to the ex-president Blaise Compaore's political party in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Debris lie scattered in the ransacked Azalai hotel in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
People take cover from military gunfire at the state TV headquarters in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, November 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A soldier stands in a staircase during a meeting between the military and opposition in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, November 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
People walk around in a looted house belonging to Francois, the younger brother of ex-President Blaise Compaore, in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A man watches soldiers fire in the air, at the state TV headquarters in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, November 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Journalists gather at the podium of the state TV headquarters in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, November 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Tired protesters take a break at Place de la Nation in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, November 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A protester carries a sign reading "Zida is Judas Iscariot," referring to coup leader Lt. Col. Yacouba Isaac Zida, in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, November 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
People look at bloodied clothes found in a house belonging to Francois, the younger brother of ex-President Blaise Compaore, in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A soldier attends a news conference where Lieutenant Colonel Yacouba Isaac Zida was named president at the military headquarters in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
People clean roads after two days of mass protests, in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
People gesture as they celebrate the departure of Burkina Faso's President Blaise Compaore in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
People loot the house belonging to Francois, younger brother of Burkina Faso's ex-President Blaise Compaore, in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
People carry a couch looted from the house belonging to Francois, younger brother of Burkina Faso's ex-President Blaise Compaore, in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Anti-government protesters gather in the Place de la Nation in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
An anti-government protester wears a sash taken from the looted parliament building in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
An anti-government protester sits in front of the military headquarters in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
People load goods looted from a building, which according to locals, belongs to Francois Compaore, the younger brother of Burkina Faso's President Blaise Compaore, in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
An anti-government protester is shot in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Anti-government protesters take over the parliament building in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Soldiers hit an anti-government protester with a stick in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Anti-government protesters loot the parliament building in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Anti-government protesters take over the state TV podium in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Anti-government protesters run from military gunfire in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
An anti-government protester carries a poster of President Blaise Compaore in the parliament building in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
