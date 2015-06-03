Edition:
Unrest in Burundi

Protesters who are against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term march towards the town of Ijenda, Burundi, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Ntiranyibagira Emery, 22, lies on a home made stretcher after family and friends said he was shot multiple times by the police as he was demonstrating against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term, as members of the Red Cross assist him in Butangawa Hill, Burundi, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Protesters who are against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term march towards the town of Ijenda, Burundi, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Protesters who are against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term pray at the end of their demonstration in the town of Ijenda, Burundi, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Family and friends weep and pray after preparing the body for burial of Ndayizeye Janvier Abdul, 36, who they say was killed by members of the Imbonerakure, the youth wing of President Pierre Nkurunziza's ruling CNDD-FDD party in the district of Buterere in Bujumbura, Burundi, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Family and friends prepare the body of Ndayizeye Janvier Abdul, 36, for burial after they said he was killed by members of the Imbonerakure, the youth wing of President Pierre Nkurunziza's ruling CNDD-FDD party, in the district of Buterere in Bujumbura, Burundi, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Family and friends weep and pray after preparing the body for burial of Ndayizeye Janvier Abdul, 36, who they say was killed by members of the Imbonerakure, the youth wing of President Pierre Nkurunziza's ruling CNDD-FDD party in the district of Buterere in Bujumbura, Burundi, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Protesters who are against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term march towards the town of Ijenda, Burundi, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Family and friends weep and pray after preparing the body for burial of Ndayizeye Janvier Abdul, 36, who they say was killed by members of the Imbonerakure, the youth wing of President Pierre Nkurunziza's ruling CNDD-FDD party in the district of Buterere in Bujumbura, Burundi, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Protesters who are against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term march past policemen as they march towards the town of Ijenda, Burundi, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Family and friends weep and pray after preparing the body of Ndayizeye Janvier Abdul, 36, for burial, who they say was killed by members of the Imbonerakure, the youth wing of President Pierre Nkurunziza's ruling CNDD-FDD party in the district of Buterere in Bujumbura, Burundi, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A protester stands after a policeman threw a teargas canister during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A protester looks at policemen during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A protester gestures in front of a policeman during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A protester holds a slingshot as he looks at policemen during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A woman passes by policemen during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

