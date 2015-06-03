Unrest in Burundi

Ntiranyibagira Emery, 22, lies on a home made stretcher after family and friends said he was shot multiple times by the police as he was demonstrating against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term, as members of the Red...more

Ntiranyibagira Emery, 22, lies on a home made stretcher after family and friends said he was shot multiple times by the police as he was demonstrating against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term, as members of the Red Cross assist him in Butangawa Hill, Burundi, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

