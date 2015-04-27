Unrest in Burundi
A protester carries stones as he holds position against riot policemen during clashes against the Burundi's ruling Conseil National pour la Defense de la Democratie - Forces pour Defense de la Democratie (CNDD-FDD) decision to allow President Pierre...more
A water cannon is used by riot policemen to disperse protestors April 26, 2015. "The fight continues," crowds chanted as about 200 people gathered in Bujumbura's Musaga district on the second day of demonstrations. Protesters massed in other parts of...more
A protester bleeds after he was hit during clashes with riot police April 27, 2015. President Pierre Nkurunziza's announcement on Saturday that he would run in the June 26 election triggered unrest in the east African nation that emerged from an...more
A soldier walks away from protesters as they clash with riot police April 27, 2015. Activists say Nkurunziza broke the constitution and the Arusha peace agreement that ended the civil war, both documents which limit the president to two five-year...more
Riot police detain a resident participating in street protests April 26, 2015. Nkurunziza's supporters say his first term does not count as he was picked by lawmakers, not elected. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Protesters gather and chant slogans during clashes with riot police April 27, 2015. The tensions have sent thousands of people fleeing across the border to Rwanda and created fresh turmoil in a region where other presidents, including Joseph Kabila...more
A riot policeman retreats during clashes with protesters April 27, 2015. A Reuters witness said the army had been deployed on the streets and now outnumbered police. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A military officer tries to control protesters as they clash with riot police April 27, 2015. One army officer was seen stopping police firing tear gas. "Don't use violence. If anything worse happens, you will be responsible for that," the military...more
A riot policeman escorts an injured protester who was hit during clashes with riot police April 27, 2015. Protesters blocked roads with burning tires and large stones, while police appeared to be trying to keep protesters contained in different...more
Protesters throw stones and solid objects at riot policemen April 27, 2015. Hours before his arrest, prominent activist Pierre Claver Mbonimpa told Reuters at least five people were killed in the capital on Sunday, three of them in protests and two...more
A disabled protester sits on the road during clashes with riot police April 27, 2015. The ruling CNDD-FDD party has repeatedly denied charges its youth wing is armed and trying to cause violence. The head of police was expected to hold a news...more
Protesters retreat during clashes with riot police April 27, 2015. African and Western nations had all pressed Nkurunziza not to run again. The U.S. State Department said it was disappointed by the president's decision and said it would take...more
Riot police detain residents participating in street protests April 26, 2015. Bob Rugurika, another activist and director of private Burundi radio station RPA, said his station and two others had been stopped from broadcasting in the countryside,...more
Riot police detain a resident participating in street protests April 26, 2015. Rwandan officials said more than 20,000 people had now fled from Burundi to Rwanda, where more than 800,000 mostly Tutsis and moderate Hutus were killed in a 1994...more
Riot policemen hold their position amid teargas during clashes April 27, 2015. One army officer was seen stopping police firing tear gas. "Don't use violence. If anything worse happens, you will be responsible for that," the military officer said,...more
A shopkeeper and her child look through the grill in front of their stall during protests April 26, 2015. African and Western nations had all pressed Nkurunziza not to run again. The U.S. State Department said it was disappointed by the president's...more
Residents attempt to scale a wall as they run from riot policemen during street protests April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Opposition politician and presidential candidate Audifaxe Ndabitoreye waves as he participates in protests April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Riot police detain people participating in street protests April 26, 2015. Burundi's civil war pitted the army, then dominated by the ethnic Tutsi minority, against rebel groups mostly made up of majority Hutus, one of them led by Nkurunziza. The...more
A vendor sells doughnuts during protests April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Next Slideshows
White House correspondents dinner
Highlights from the White House correspondents dinner.
Remembering the Armenian massacre
Armenia marks the anniversary of the massacre of 1.5 million people by Ottoman Turks a century ago.
Chile volcano comes to life
Volcano Calbuco erupts for the first time in more than five decades.
Yemen civilians in the crossfire
Living amidst the violence of the conflict in Yemen.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.