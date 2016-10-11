Edition:
Unrest in Ethiopia

Demonstrators chant slogans while flashing the Oromo protest gesture during Irreecha, the thanksgiving festival of the Oromo people, in Bishoftu town, Oromia region, Ethiopia. Ethiopia has been hit by a wave of protests over land and political rights for more than a year, in which rights groups and the opposition say police have used excessive force. U.N. human rights experts urged Ethiopia to allow an international investigation into its violent crackdown on peaceful protests that monitors say have led to more than 500 deaths since November 2015. The government denies this and say the death toll is exaggerated. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
Demonstrators chant slogans while flashing the Oromo protest gesture during Irreecha, the thanksgiving festival of the Oromo people, in Bishoftu town, Oromia region, Ethiopia. Ethiopia has been hit by a wave of protests over land and political rights for more than a year, in which rights groups and the opposition say police have used excessive force. U.N. human rights experts urged Ethiopia to allow an international investigation into its violent crackdown on peaceful protests that monitors say have led to more than 500 deaths since November 2015. The government denies this and say the death toll is exaggerated. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Protestors run from tear gas launched by security personnel during the Irecha, the thanks giving festival of the Oromo people in Bishoftu town of Oromia region, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
Protestors run from tear gas launched by security personnel during the Irecha, the thanks giving festival of the Oromo people in Bishoftu town of Oromia region, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
A vandalized office from protests is seen through shattered glass of a Saygin Dima textile factory in the town of Sebeta, Oromia region, Ethiopia, October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
A vandalized office from protests is seen through shattered glass of a Saygin Dima textile factory in the town of Sebeta, Oromia region, Ethiopia, October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
A woman cries as she attends a prayer session at Biftu Bole Lutheran Church during a prayer and candle ceremony for protesters who died in the town of Bishoftu a week ago during Ireecha, the thanksgiving festival for the Oromo people, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
A woman cries as she attends a prayer session at Biftu Bole Lutheran Church during a prayer and candle ceremony for protesters who died in the town of Bishoftu a week ago during Ireecha, the thanksgiving festival for the Oromo people, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
A torched vehicle is seen beside a building of an Arbaminch textile factory that was damaged from protests in the town of Sebeta, Oromia region, Ethiopia, October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
A torched vehicle is seen beside a building of an Arbaminch textile factory that was damaged from protests in the town of Sebeta, Oromia region, Ethiopia, October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
People assist an injured protestor during Irrechaa, the thanks giving festival of the Oromo people in Bishoftu town of Oromia region, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
People assist an injured protestor during Irrechaa, the thanks giving festival of the Oromo people in Bishoftu town of Oromia region, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
A man attends a prayer session at Biftu Bole Lutheran Church during a prayer and candle ceremony for protesters who died in the town of Bishoftu a week ago during Ireecha, the thanksgiving festival for the Oromo people, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
A man attends a prayer session at Biftu Bole Lutheran Church during a prayer and candle ceremony for protesters who died in the town of Bishoftu a week ago during Ireecha, the thanksgiving festival for the Oromo people, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Ethiopian president Mulatu Teshome addresses members of the Ethiopian Parliament and the House of Federation about the declaration of the state of emergency, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
Ethiopian president Mulatu Teshome addresses members of the Ethiopian Parliament and the House of Federation about the declaration of the state of emergency, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
People walk near a torched truck in the compound of an Arbaminch textile factory damaged by protests in the town of Sebeta, Oromia region, Ethiopia, October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
People walk near a torched truck in the compound of an Arbaminch textile factory damaged by protests in the town of Sebeta, Oromia region, Ethiopia, October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Demonstrators chant slogans while flashing the Oromo protest gesture during Irreecha, the thanksgiving festival of the Oromo people, in Bishoftu town, Oromia region, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
Demonstrators chant slogans while flashing the Oromo protest gesture during Irreecha, the thanksgiving festival of the Oromo people, in Bishoftu town, Oromia region, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
A torched room of an Arbaminch textile factory damaged by protests is seen in the town of Sebeta, Oromia region, Ethiopia, October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
A torched room of an Arbaminch textile factory damaged by protests is seen in the town of Sebeta, Oromia region, Ethiopia, October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Demonstrators chant slogans while flashing the Oromo protest gesture during Irreecha, the thanksgiving festival of the Oromo people, in Bishoftu town, Oromia region, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
Demonstrators chant slogans while flashing the Oromo protest gesture during Irreecha, the thanksgiving festival of the Oromo people, in Bishoftu town, Oromia region, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
A woman walks past a car that was torched during protests in the town of Sebeta, Oromia region, Ethiopia, October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
A woman walks past a car that was torched during protests in the town of Sebeta, Oromia region, Ethiopia, October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Police fire tear gas to disperse protesters during Irreecha, the thanks giving festival of the Oromo people in Bishoftu town of Oromia region, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
Police fire tear gas to disperse protesters during Irreecha, the thanks giving festival of the Oromo people in Bishoftu town of Oromia region, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Women react at a protest during Irreecha, the thanksgiving festival of the Oromo people, in Bishoftu town, Oromia region, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
Women react at a protest during Irreecha, the thanksgiving festival of the Oromo people, in Bishoftu town, Oromia region, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Torched bundles of woven fabric are seen in a Saygin Dima textile factory damaged by protests in the town of Sebeta, Oromia region, Ethiopia, October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
Torched bundles of woven fabric are seen in a Saygin Dima textile factory damaged by protests in the town of Sebeta, Oromia region, Ethiopia, October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
A vehicle that was torched during protests in the compound of a Saygin Dima textile factory is seen in the town of Sebeta, Oromia region, Ethiopia, October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
A vehicle that was torched during protests in the compound of a Saygin Dima textile factory is seen in the town of Sebeta, Oromia region, Ethiopia, October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
An injured protester waits for help after several people died during the Irrechaa, the thanks giving festival of the Oromo people in Bishoftu town of Oromia region, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
An injured protester waits for help after several people died during the Irrechaa, the thanks giving festival of the Oromo people in Bishoftu town of Oromia region, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Demonstrators chant slogans while flashing the Oromo protest gesture during Irreecha, the thanksgiving festival of the Oromo people, in Bishoftu town, Oromia region, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
Demonstrators chant slogans while flashing the Oromo protest gesture during Irreecha, the thanksgiving festival of the Oromo people, in Bishoftu town, Oromia region, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
People assist an injured protester during Irecha, the thanks giving festival of the Oromo people in Bishoftu town of Oromia region, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
People assist an injured protester during Irecha, the thanks giving festival of the Oromo people in Bishoftu town of Oromia region, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Protesters run from tear gas being fired by police during Irreecha, the thanks giving festival of the Oromo people in Bishoftu town of Oromia region, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
Protesters run from tear gas being fired by police during Irreecha, the thanks giving festival of the Oromo people in Bishoftu town of Oromia region, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
A protestor washes his face after being tear-gassed by security personnel during Irrechaa, the thanks giving festival of the Oromo people in Bishoftu town of Oromia region, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
A protestor washes his face after being tear-gassed by security personnel during Irrechaa, the thanks giving festival of the Oromo people in Bishoftu town of Oromia region, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Injured protesters wait for help after several people died during the Irrechaa, the thanks giving festival of the Oromo people in Bishoftu town of Oromia region, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
Injured protesters wait for help after several people died during the Irrechaa, the thanks giving festival of the Oromo people in Bishoftu town of Oromia region, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
