Wed Mar 12, 2014

Unrest in Turkey

<p>Riot policemen shield themselves as fireworks thrown by anti-government protesters explode near central Taksim square in Istanbul March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

<p>Anti-government protesters run as police fires tear gas to push back thousands of demonstrators close to central Taksim square in Istanbul March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

<p>An anti-government waves a flag as riot police fires tear gas to push back thousands of demonstrators near Taksim square in Istanbul March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

<p>Anti-government protesters run as riot police fires tear gas during a demonstration in Istanbul March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

<p>Fireworks thrown by anti-government protesters explode behind riot policemen near central Taksim square in Istanbul March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

<p>Anti-government protesters shout slogans during a demonstration in Istanbul March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

<p>An anti-government protester is detained by riot policemen during a demonstration in Ankara March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

<p>An injured woman is carried away after riot police fired tear gas to disperse demonstrators in Ankara March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

<p>Mourners carry posters of Berkin Elvan as they wait for his funeral ceremony in Okmeydani cemevi, an Alevi place of worship, in Istanbul March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

<p>Riot police stand in line as they prepare to disperse demonstrators in Ankara March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

<p>A wounded man reacts after riot police fired tear gas to disperse demonstrators in Ankara March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

<p>A riot policeman kicks the flag of an anti-government protester during a demonstration in Ankara March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

<p>Anti-government protesters fight with members of the fire department during the funeral ceremony of Berkin Elvan in Istanbul March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

<p>An anti-government protester gestures as riot police fires tear gas to push back thousands of demonstrators near Taksim square in Istanbul March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

<p>Riot police fires a water cannon to disperse anti-government protesters during a demonstration in Istanbul March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

<p>Riot police fires a water cannon to disperse anti-government protesters during a demonstration in Istanbul March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

<p>Anti-government protesters run as riot police fires a water cannon during a demonstration in Ankara March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

<p>Riot police's water cannon trucks are seen on the streets during clashes with anti-government protesters in Ankara March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

<p>Anti-government protesters run as riot police fires a water cannon during a demonstration in Ankara March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

<p>Anti-government protesters run as riot police fires a water cannon during a demonstration in Ankara March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

<p>A demonstrator holds up a poster of Berkin Elvan, which reads: " For Berkin, for Justice", during a protest in Ankara March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

<p>Riot police use water cannon to disperse anti-government protesters near the Middle East Technical University (ODTU) in Ankara March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

<p>Riot police use water cannon to disperse anti-government protesters near the Middle East Technical University (ODTU) in Ankara March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

<p>Riot police fires tear gas to disperse anti-government protesters during a demonstration in Ankara March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

<p>Anti-government protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration in Istanbul March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

