Unrest in Venezuela
Opposition students run from police and past burning trash as they protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An opposition student is carried away after being injured during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Opposition students block an avenue with a truck loaded with rocks as they protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Opposition demonstrators talk to police during a march against President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Police run amidst tear gas as they clash with opposition students during a march against President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Opposition students march next to national guards during a march against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 12, 2015. Reuters/Jorge Silva
Opposition students march against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Opposition students march against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A man walks with a kite in front of national guards during a march against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 12, 2015. The words on the kite read: "Feb 12, 2014-2015, impunity, persecution and torture"....more
A woman protests in front of national guards during a march against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
