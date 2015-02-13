Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Feb 12, 2015 | 7:30pm EST

Unrest in Venezuela

Opposition students run from police and past burning trash as they protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Opposition students run from police and past burning trash as they protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
Opposition students run from police and past burning trash as they protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
1 / 11
An opposition student is carried away after being injured during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

An opposition student is carried away after being injured during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
An opposition student is carried away after being injured during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Close
2 / 11
Opposition students block an avenue with a truck loaded with rocks as they protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Opposition students block an avenue with a truck loaded with rocks as they protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
Opposition students block an avenue with a truck loaded with rocks as they protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
3 / 11
Opposition demonstrators talk to police during a march against President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Opposition demonstrators talk to police during a march against President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
Opposition demonstrators talk to police during a march against President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Close
4 / 11
Police run amidst tear gas as they clash with opposition students during a march against President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Police run amidst tear gas as they clash with opposition students during a march against President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
Police run amidst tear gas as they clash with opposition students during a march against President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Close
5 / 11
Opposition students march next to national guards during a march against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 12, 2015. Reuters/Jorge Silva

Opposition students march next to national guards during a march against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 12, 2015. Reuters/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
Opposition students march next to national guards during a march against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 12, 2015. Reuters/Jorge Silva
Close
6 / 11
Opposition students march against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Opposition students march against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
Opposition students march against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
7 / 11
An opposition student is carried away after being injured during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

An opposition student is carried away after being injured during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
An opposition student is carried away after being injured during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Close
8 / 11
Opposition students march against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Opposition students march against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
Opposition students march against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
9 / 11
A man walks with a kite in front of national guards during a march against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 12, 2015. The words on the kite read: "Feb 12, 2014-2015, impunity, persecution and torture". REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A man walks with a kite in front of national guards during a march against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 12, 2015. The words on the kite read: "Feb 12, 2014-2015, impunity, persecution and torture"....more

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
A man walks with a kite in front of national guards during a march against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 12, 2015. The words on the kite read: "Feb 12, 2014-2015, impunity, persecution and torture". REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
10 / 11
A woman protests in front of national guards during a march against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A woman protests in front of national guards during a march against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
A woman protests in front of national guards during a march against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Toxic cloud in Spain

Toxic cloud in Spain

Next Slideshows

Toxic cloud in Spain

Toxic cloud in Spain

An orange toxic cloud forms after an explosion at a chemical plant in Spain.

Feb 12 2015
Shooting in Chapel Hill

Shooting in Chapel Hill

A gunman is charged with killing three young Muslims in what police say is a dispute over parking and possibly a hate crime.

Feb 11 2015
Brazil's historic drought

Brazil's historic drought

Brazil is facing its worst drought in 80 years, with Sao Paulo's main reservoir at just 6 percent capacity.

Feb 11 2015
American Sniper trial begins

American Sniper trial begins

Eddie Ray Routh goes on trial for the murders of Chris Kyle and his friend Chad Littlefield.

Feb 11 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast