Pictures | Thu May 25, 2017 | 7:55am EDT

Unrest on the streets of Brasilia

A demonstrator clashes with a riot police officer during a protest against President Michel Temer and the latest corruption scandal to hit the country, in Brasilia, Brazil, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
A demonstrator runs near a burning barricade during a protest against President Michel Temer and the latest corruption scandal to hit the country, in Brasilia, Brazil, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Riot police officers clash with demonstrators during a protest against President Michel Temer and the latest corruption scandal to hit the country, in Brasilia, Brazil, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
A demonstrator clashes with riot police officers during a protest against President Michel Temer and the latest corruption scandal to hit the country, in Brasilia, Brazil, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
A paramedic helps an injured man during a protest against President Michel Temer and the latest corruption scandal to hit the country, in Brasilia, Brazil, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
A demonstrator clashes with riot police officers during a protest against President Michel Temer and the latest corruption scandal to hit the country, in Brasilia, Brazil, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
A demonstrator reacts after injuring his head during a protest against President Michel Temer and the latest corruption scandal to hit the country, in Brasilia, Brazil, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
A demonstrator prepares a barricade during a protest against Brazilian President Michel Temer and the latest corruption scandal to hit the country in Brasilia, Brazil, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
A riot police officer receives help from colleagues during a protest against Brazilian President Michel Temer and the latest corruption scandal to hit the country in Brasilia, Brazil, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Riot police officers clash with demonstrators during a protest against President Michel Temer and the latest corruption scandal to hit the country, in Brasilia, Brazil, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Riot police officers hit a demonstrator during a protest against Brazilian President Michel Temer and the latest corruption scandal to hit the country in Brasilia, Brazil, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
A demonstrator clashes with riot police officers during a protest against President Michel Temer and the latest corruption scandal to hit the country, in Brasilia, Brazil, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Riot police officers clash with demonstrators during a protest against President Michel Temer and the latest corruption scandal to hit the country, in Brasilia, Brazil, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Demonstrators clash with riot police officers during a protest against President Michel Temer and the latest corruption scandal to hit the country, in Brasilia, Brazil, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Demonstrators set fire to the Agriculture Ministry during a protest against President Michel Temer and the latest corruption scandal to hit the country, in Brasilia, Brazil, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Riot police officers clash with demonstrators during a protest against President Michel Temer and the latest corruption scandal to hit the country, in Brasilia, Brazil, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Army soldiers stand in front of the Agriculture Ministry after a protest against President Michel Temer and the latest corruption scandal to hit the country, in Brasilia, Brazil, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Nearly two months of massive anti-government rallies continue in Venezuela as chaos flares across the oil-rich country reeling from economic crisis.

May 24 2017
Emotions run high as immigrants are sworn in as new U.S. citizens at a naturalization ceremony in Los Angeles.

May 24 2017
Indonesia religious police publicly cane two men for having gay sex.

May 23 2017
At least 22 people were killed and over 50 wounded in an explosion at the end of a concert by Ariana Grande in Manchester.

May 23 2017

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Our top sports photography of the day.

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

