Unrest spreads in Venezuela
Demonstrators confront police after a tear gas grenade fell into a trash can, during a protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators help a girl overcome by tear gas as protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Angel Vivas, a retired army general and anti-Maduro protester, stands in his house with an automatic weapon as he resists be detained in Caracas February 23, 2014. According to local media, President Nicolas Maduro ordered the detention of Vivas on...more
Demonstrators run for cover as they confront police during a protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators confront police during a protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, February 22, 2014. The graffiti reads, "Damn Chavez," and "The hooded join the fight." REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Elderly protesters, one of them wearing sport wear in colors of Venezuela's national flag, wait for a march for peace in downtown Caracas February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A demonstrator holds a street sign to shield himself as he stands amidst a cloud of tear gas during a protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro take part in demonstration for peace in Caracas February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators confront police as they protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators ask for support as they shield themselves from police during a protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Riot police advance towards demonstrators during a protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro holds up the sword of national hero Simon Bolivar during a rally with women in Caracas February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace
An elderly protester carries a Venezuela's flag during a march for peace in downtown Caracas February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Elderly protesters carry a flag during a march for peace in downtown Caracas February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Demonstrators confront police during a protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Demonstrators confront police during a protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An opposition supporter rolls barbed wire across a street to block it in Caracas February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A man, draped with the Venezuelan flag, lies on the road as opposition supporters march protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Opposition supporters stand over a monument of a tank which they dragged into the middle of the street during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
A supporter of opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez sets fire to a barricade during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez gets into a National Guard armored vehicle in Caracas, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Opposition supporters of Leopoldo Lopez attend a rally before he handed himself over in Caracas, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Opposition supporter Genesis Carmona is evacuated on a motorcycle after being shot in the head during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in Valencia, February 18, 2014. Genesis Carmona, a 22-year-old tourism student and local beauty queen...more
An opposition supporter walks past a words painted on a blocked street, reading 'Maduro murderer', at Altamira Square in Caracas, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Supporters of Venezuela's opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez place flowers on the uniforms of policewomen while demonstrating against the government of Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A supporter of opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez stands with a gas mask outside the court where he will face charges, in Caracas, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Supporters of opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez stand at a barricade during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in a middle-class neighborhood in Caracas, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Supporters of opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez riot against police during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuela's opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez embraces his wife Lilian Tintori on the public monument from where he spoke to the thousands of supporters in Caracas, February 18, 2014. "I have nothing to hide," he told supporters. "I present myself to...more
A video grab from a security camera shows the moment where armed police broke into Voluntad Popular (Popular Will) headquarters in Caracas, February 17, 2014. Party workers said armed men presumed to be military intelligence officers burst into their...more
An opposition supporter recovers from tear gas during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Riot police shoot tear gas as they fight against students during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition demonstrators hold a Venezuelan flag in front of a burning barricade during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An opposition demonstrator confronts riot police during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator jumps on shield wall formed by riot police during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
