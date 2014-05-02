Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri May 2, 2014 | 5:10pm EDT

Unrest spreads to Odessa

<p>A protester throws a petrol bomb at the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. At least 38 people were killed in a fire in the trade union building in the center of Ukraine's southern port city of Odessa, regional police said. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin</p>

A protester throws a petrol bomb at the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. At least 38 people were killed in a fire in the trade union building in the center of Ukraine's southern port city of Odessa, regional police said. REUTERS/Yevgeny...more

Friday, May 02, 2014

A protester throws a petrol bomb at the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. At least 38 people were killed in a fire in the trade union building in the center of Ukraine's southern port city of Odessa, regional police said. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

Close
1 / 23
<p>People wait for rescue on an upper story ledge during a fire at the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin</p>

People wait for rescue on an upper story ledge during a fire at the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

Friday, May 02, 2014

People wait for rescue on an upper story ledge during a fire at the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

Close
2 / 23
<p>Protesters look at a fire in the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin</p>

Protesters look at a fire in the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

Friday, May 02, 2014

Protesters look at a fire in the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

Close
3 / 23
<p>People wait to be rescued on the ledge of the second floor during a fire at the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin</p>

People wait to be rescued on the ledge of the second floor during a fire at the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

Friday, May 02, 2014

People wait to be rescued on the ledge of the second floor during a fire at the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

Close
4 / 23
<p>People wait to be rescued from upper stories at the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin</p>

People wait to be rescued from upper stories at the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

Friday, May 02, 2014

People wait to be rescued from upper stories at the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

Close
5 / 23
<p>People wait to be rescued on an upper storey ledge during a fire at the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin</p>

People wait to be rescued on an upper storey ledge during a fire at the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

Friday, May 02, 2014

People wait to be rescued on an upper storey ledge during a fire at the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

Close
6 / 23
<p>People wait to be rescued on the second story ledge during a fire at the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin</p>

People wait to be rescued on the second story ledge during a fire at the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

Friday, May 02, 2014

People wait to be rescued on the second story ledge during a fire at the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

Close
7 / 23
<p>A protester wrapped in a Ukrainian flag walks past a burning tent and a fire in the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin</p>

A protester wrapped in a Ukrainian flag walks past a burning tent and a fire in the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

Friday, May 02, 2014

A protester wrapped in a Ukrainian flag walks past a burning tent and a fire in the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

Close
8 / 23
<p>A protester walks past a burning tent and a fire in the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin</p>

A protester walks past a burning tent and a fire in the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

Friday, May 02, 2014

A protester walks past a burning tent and a fire in the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

Close
9 / 23
<p>A pro-Russian activist aims a pistol at supporters of the Kiev government during clashes in the streets of Odessa, a largely Russian-speaking southern port town that lies west of Crimea May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin</p>

A pro-Russian activist aims a pistol at supporters of the Kiev government during clashes in the streets of Odessa, a largely Russian-speaking southern port town that lies west of Crimea May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

Friday, May 02, 2014

A pro-Russian activist aims a pistol at supporters of the Kiev government during clashes in the streets of Odessa, a largely Russian-speaking southern port town that lies west of Crimea May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

Close
10 / 23
<p>Pro-Russian activists hurl objects at supporters of the Kiev government during clashes in the streets of Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin</p>

Pro-Russian activists hurl objects at supporters of the Kiev government during clashes in the streets of Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

Friday, May 02, 2014

Pro-Russian activists hurl objects at supporters of the Kiev government during clashes in the streets of Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

Close
11 / 23
<p>Armed pro-Russian activists look on during clashes with supporters of the Kiev government in the streets of Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin</p>

Armed pro-Russian activists look on during clashes with supporters of the Kiev government in the streets of Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

Friday, May 02, 2014

Armed pro-Russian activists look on during clashes with supporters of the Kiev government in the streets of Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

Close
12 / 23
<p>People pull up cobblestones to throw during clashes between pro-Russian activists and supporters of the Kiev government in the streets of Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin</p>

People pull up cobblestones to throw during clashes between pro-Russian activists and supporters of the Kiev government in the streets of Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

Friday, May 02, 2014

People pull up cobblestones to throw during clashes between pro-Russian activists and supporters of the Kiev government in the streets of Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

Close
13 / 23
<p>A pro-Russian activist hurls an object at supporters of the Kiev government during clashes in the streets of Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin</p>

A pro-Russian activist hurls an object at supporters of the Kiev government during clashes in the streets of Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

Friday, May 02, 2014

A pro-Russian activist hurls an object at supporters of the Kiev government during clashes in the streets of Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

Close
14 / 23
<p>Ukrainian police help an injured colleague during clashes between pro-Russian activists and supporters of the Kiev government in the streets of Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin</p>

Ukrainian police help an injured colleague during clashes between pro-Russian activists and supporters of the Kiev government in the streets of Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

Friday, May 02, 2014

Ukrainian police help an injured colleague during clashes between pro-Russian activists and supporters of the Kiev government in the streets of Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

Close
15 / 23
<p>Pro-Russian activists hurl objects at supporters of the Kiev government during clashes in the streets of Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin</p>

Pro-Russian activists hurl objects at supporters of the Kiev government during clashes in the streets of Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

Friday, May 02, 2014

Pro-Russian activists hurl objects at supporters of the Kiev government during clashes in the streets of Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

Close
16 / 23
<p>A pro-Russian activist takes cover during clashes with supporters of the Kiev government in the streets of Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin</p>

A pro-Russian activist takes cover during clashes with supporters of the Kiev government in the streets of Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

Friday, May 02, 2014

A pro-Russian activist takes cover during clashes with supporters of the Kiev government in the streets of Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

Close
17 / 23
<p>A Pro-Russian activist slingshots objects at supporters of the Kiev government in the streets of Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin</p>

A Pro-Russian activist slingshots objects at supporters of the Kiev government in the streets of Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

Friday, May 02, 2014

A Pro-Russian activist slingshots objects at supporters of the Kiev government in the streets of Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

Close
18 / 23
<p>A pro-Russian activist hurls an object at supporters of the Kiev government during clashes in the streets of Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin</p>

A pro-Russian activist hurls an object at supporters of the Kiev government during clashes in the streets of Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

Friday, May 02, 2014

A pro-Russian activist hurls an object at supporters of the Kiev government during clashes in the streets of Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

Close
19 / 23
<p>A pro-Russian activist hurls an object at supporters of the Kiev government during clashes in the streets of Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin</p>

A pro-Russian activist hurls an object at supporters of the Kiev government during clashes in the streets of Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

Friday, May 02, 2014

A pro-Russian activist hurls an object at supporters of the Kiev government during clashes in the streets of Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

Close
20 / 23
<p>An injured pro-Russian activist looks on during clashes with supporters of the Kiev government in the streets of Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin</p>

An injured pro-Russian activist looks on during clashes with supporters of the Kiev government in the streets of Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

Friday, May 02, 2014

An injured pro-Russian activist looks on during clashes with supporters of the Kiev government in the streets of Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

Close
21 / 23
<p>Pro-Russian activists hurl objects at supporters of the Kiev government in the streets of Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin</p>

Pro-Russian activists hurl objects at supporters of the Kiev government in the streets of Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

Friday, May 02, 2014

Pro-Russian activists hurl objects at supporters of the Kiev government in the streets of Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

Close
22 / 23
<p>A pro-Russian activist runs during clashes with supporters of the Kiev government in the streets of Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin</p>

A pro-Russian activist runs during clashes with supporters of the Kiev government in the streets of Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

Friday, May 02, 2014

A pro-Russian activist runs during clashes with supporters of the Kiev government in the streets of Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

May 02 2014
The surface of Mars

The surface of Mars

The continuing search for signs of life on the Red Planet.

May 02 2014
Pennsylvania town broke

Pennsylvania town broke

Shamokin, Pennsylvania, tucked away in coal country, has $800,000 of unpaid bills and can't get a bank loan. It's so broke, the gas service to city hall was...

May 02 2014
Sifting through the rubble

Sifting through the rubble

Residents start the clean up after a number of tornadoes ripped through the southern and central United States.

May 01 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast