Unsuspecting campaign diners

Hillary Clinton speaks to customers at the Court Street Diner during a campaign stop in Athens, Ohio, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
Dr. Ben Carson waits for his order at a Burger King restaurant in Concord, New Hampshire, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
Timothy Kierstead (C-front), a married gay man from Manchester, New Hampshire, confronts Marco Rubio over Rubio's position on gay marriage as Rubio visits The Puritan restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 8, 2016. Kierstead asked Rubio "Why do you want to put me back in the closet?" REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Ted Cruz greets diners after speaking during a campaign stop at Lindy's Diner in Keene, New Hampshire January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Hillary Clinton stops by a restaurant during a campaign event in Indianapolis, Indiana, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, May 01, 2016
John Kasich greets diners at Mary Ann's Diner in Derry, New Hampshire August 12, 2015, after holding a at a campaign town hall meeting in the town. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
Hillary Clinton greets a family having dinner at the Common Man Restaurant during a campaign stop in Windham, New Hampshire February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Ted Cruz speaks to 2510 Restaurant guests during a campaign stop in Wausau, Wisconsin, April 3, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Hillary Clinton greets diners during a visit to the Chez Vachon restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Ted Cruz shakes hands with a 2510 Restaurant guest during a campaign stop in Wausau, Wisconsin, April 3, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Lindsey Graham talks to four year-old Luke (C) and 13 year-old Brooke (R) Nelson during a campaign stop at MaryAnn's Diner in Derry, New Hampshire June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
Hillary Clinton talks to a local resident during a campaign stop at Kuzzo's Chicken & Waffles restaurant in Detroit, Michigan, March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
Marco Rubio talks with diners at Tiffany's Restaurant during a campaign stop in Palm Harbor, Florida, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
Lindsey Graham talks to diners during a campaign stop at MaryAnn's Diner in Derry, New Hampshire June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
Hillary Clinton waits to pick up a order of food at the Puritan Backroom in Manchester, New Hampshire February 7, 2016 ahead of Super Bowl 50. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Donald Trump eats the whipped cream off of his hot chocolate at the Chez-Vauchon restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
