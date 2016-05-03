Unsuspecting campaign diners
Hillary Clinton speaks to customers at the Court Street Diner during a campaign stop in Athens, Ohio, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Dr. Ben Carson waits for his order at a Burger King restaurant in Concord, New Hampshire, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Timothy Kierstead (C-front), a married gay man from Manchester, New Hampshire, confronts Marco Rubio over Rubio's position on gay marriage as Rubio visits The Puritan restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 8, 2016. Kierstead asked Rubio...more
Ted Cruz greets diners after speaking during a campaign stop at Lindy's Diner in Keene, New Hampshire January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton stops by a restaurant during a campaign event in Indianapolis, Indiana, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
John Kasich greets diners at Mary Ann's Diner in Derry, New Hampshire August 12, 2015, after holding a at a campaign town hall meeting in the town. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton greets a family having dinner at the Common Man Restaurant during a campaign stop in Windham, New Hampshire February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ted Cruz speaks to 2510 Restaurant guests during a campaign stop in Wausau, Wisconsin, April 3, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Hillary Clinton greets diners during a visit to the Chez Vachon restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ted Cruz shakes hands with a 2510 Restaurant guest during a campaign stop in Wausau, Wisconsin, April 3, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Lindsey Graham talks to four year-old Luke (C) and 13 year-old Brooke (R) Nelson during a campaign stop at MaryAnn's Diner in Derry, New Hampshire June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton talks to a local resident during a campaign stop at Kuzzo's Chicken & Waffles restaurant in Detroit, Michigan, March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Marco Rubio talks with diners at Tiffany's Restaurant during a campaign stop in Palm Harbor, Florida, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Lindsey Graham talks to diners during a campaign stop at MaryAnn's Diner in Derry, New Hampshire June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton waits to pick up a order of food at the Puritan Backroom in Manchester, New Hampshire February 7, 2016 ahead of Super Bowl 50. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Donald Trump eats the whipped cream off of his hot chocolate at the Chez-Vauchon restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
